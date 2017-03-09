Jack Miller looks to Qatar MotoGP Test

Jack Miller returns to Qatar, location of his career first 2014 Moto3 race win

Jack Miller heads to Qatar looking to build on yet another successful test in Phillip Island, where the 22-year-old Australian finished inside the top ten and less than a second from the top spot.

Qatar is no doubt a circuit that holds fond memories for the Australian rider, who won the opening round of Moto3 there in 2014, a career first.

In the premiere class it’s proven more challenging, with Miller finishing the 2016 test at the same circuit with a 1:57.046 on combined times, to place 19th overall.

He improved on that in the race meet, to take 14th, keeping in mind that at this time last year he was still recovering from injury and the opening race at Qatar was his first full race distance on track, since his injury.

This year Miller will test with the latest evolution engine in his Honda RC213V for the first time in Qatar and the Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider is confident that this will allow him to close further the gap to the current front runners. The opening race of the season looms, which will take place at the same circuit on Sunday 26th March.

Jack Miller

“I’m feeling really good after the tests in Sepang and Phillip Island and I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into the final preseason test in Qatar, where we’ll be testing the latest specification Honda engine for the first time. It’s been a good preseason so far; we’ve found some improvements and, step-by-step, we’ve managed to go faster, finishing inside the top ten last time out at Phillip Island. Now we’re heading into the final test before the season gets underway and the aim is simple; to make sure we’re fully prepared for when the lights go out for the first time in 2017.”

Michael Bartholemy – Team Principal

“Jack heads to Qatar buoyed by two successful tests in Sepang and Phillip Island and keen to test the latest specification engine from Honda for the first time. He has made significant progress since testing resumed at the end of January and I’m sure we’ll see this trend continue during these three days in Qatar. We will be happy to see Tito back on the bike in Qatar, after what has been a difficult period of rehabilitation for him. “

Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider Tito Rabat will return to action during this week’s third and final MotoGP preseason test at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Rabat was forced to sit out the recent Phillip Island test due to injuries sustained in a heavy crash at Sepang in Malaysia at the beginning of February.

Tito Rabat