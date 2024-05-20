2024 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Round Six – Silver Dollar Short Track

Images courtesy of AFT

AFT Singles – Silver Dollar Short Track

Kody Kopp extended his Parts Unlimited AFT Singles lead at Round Six of the AFT Championship – the Silver Dollar Short Track – scoring his third ST victory of the season thus far on Saturday, while Aussie Tom Drane had a night to remember after getting caught up in a crash involving a lapped rider, red flagging the race.

While Kopp would eventually take hold of his customary position out front, the opening stages of the contest saw his primary challengers, Tom Drane and Chase Saathoff, wage their own battle over first, trading the lead back and forth with intersecting lines.

Saathoff’s strategy proved superior in that early fight, and he then put his head down to break free at the front. Meanwhile, Kopp closed in on Drane’s rear wheel in second.

A mistake on the Australian’s part gave Kopp the small opening he needed. Once through, he not only shook Drane but instantly reeled back in Saathoff after trailing him by as much as 1.5 seconds a handful of laps earlier.

In fact, the Rick Ware Racing pilot’s momentum barely stalled upon catching Saathoff; he merely rode around the outside and continued to walk away in the lead.

With the top three seemingly settled at that point, a lapped rider went down upon Saathoff’s overtake as the leaders negotiated traffic. Drane became collateral damage in the crash, going down in a two-part incident that summoned the red flag.

Kopp and Saathoff lined back up in first and second, respectively, while Drane was forced to the back of the pack after looking as if he might not even be fit enough to continue.

There was little drama at the front once the action resumed. Kopp powered away in the same fashion he had prior to the red flag. Saathoff completed his run to second, while Trent Lowe claimed the final step on the podium.

Kody Kopp

“We worked hard for that one,” Kopp said. “We were fast all day, but I was one of the only ones shifting out here today. It was fast, but would it have been consistent in this whole Main when we were running up on the top? Probably not. So we made a game-changing call right before the (Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda Challenge), and I had to go out and learn how to ride the bike again because we weren’t shifting all of a sudden. Thanks to my team. This was a big one for us.”

Californians Tarren Santero and James Ott rounded out the top five.

Drane not only gritted his way to the finish but also charged all the way up to sixth to keep his championship hopes alive.

Kopp now leads with 133 points, followed by Saathoff at 111 and Drane at 108.

AFT Singles Main Result – Silver Dollar Short Track

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 23 Laps 25 2 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +1.648 21 3 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +3.471 18 4 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +4.065 16 5 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 +5.912 15 6 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +6.193 14 7 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R +6.409 13 8 Michael Inderbitzin Honda CRF450R +6.828 12 9 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F +7.453 11 10 Justin Anselmi Yamaha YZ450F +9.084 10 11 Cole Frederickson Honda CRF450R +9.165 9 12 Ian Wolfe Honda CRF450R +9.207 8 13 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +9.311 7 14 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F +10.669 6 15 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F +11.452 5 16 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F +12.055 4 17 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +14.691 3 18 Olin Kissler KTM 450 SX-F 22 Laps 2 19 T.J Welty Honda CRF450R 14 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 133 2 Chase Saathoff 111 3 Tom Drane 108 4 Trent Lowe 92 5 James Ott 79 6 Dalton Gauthier 76 7 Tarren Santero 66 8 Travis Petton 63 9 Logan Eisenhard 60 10 Evan Renshaw 57 11 Tyler Raggio 52 12 Jared Lowe 45 13 Hunter Bauer 41 14 Aidan RoosEvans 34 15 Justin Jones 32 16 Justin Anselmi 22 17 Michael Inderbitzin 19 18 Chad Cose 19 19 Shayna Texter-Bauman 18 20 Cole Frederickson 15 21 Ian Wolfe 15 22 Bradon Pfanders 12 23 Olin Kissler 11 24 Landen Smith 9 25 Jacob Vanderkooi 3 26 Reece Pottorf 3 27 Jacob Cascio 2 28 Jordan Jean 1 29 Evan Kelleher 1 30 T.J Welty 1

Mission SuperTwins – Silver Dollar Short Track

Nine-time Grand Champ Jared Mees reigned supreme in the inaugural Silver Dollar Short Track in the Mission SuperTwins class. The big crowd that turned out in Chico, California, to see the world’s elite motorcycle dirt trackers compete at the historic Silver Dollar Speedway were treated to a virtuoso performance.

SuperTwins king Mees was fastest in both practice sessions and both qualifying sessions, and then proceeded to win his heat, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and the night’s Main Event. If it sounds clear cut, it was anything but.

Mees grabbed the early lead from holeshotter Dallas Daniels but then came under heavy pressure from Sammy Halbert. In fact, Halbert actually worked his way into the lead after the two broke free from the pack at the front. They then proceeded to dice it out for several laps, all the while Daniels settled in and upped his pace.

Mees finally broke Halbert’s challenge and set about building up a big lead at the front. Halbert in turn shifted his attention to harrying Daniels over second. But even with that delay, the Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07-mounted ace quickly closed in on Mees’ factory Indian FTR750 after dispatching of Halbert and his venerable Harley-Davidson XR750.

The title rivals would spend the contest’s final three minutes dueling for victory with Mees ultimately holding strong after his young challenger’s last-lap, last-corner bid came up just short.

Jared Mees

“It definitely feels good to get that win,” Mees said. “Dallas got the holeshot, but I was able to get by him. And then here comes Sammy on the ole Hog, and he was giving me a run. He actually stretched it out a little bit, but I was able to get back up to him. I felt like I had a good pace and was maybe checking out, but I lost my rhythm in the lappers. I peeked back and there was Dallas. We went back and forth, and I had to get a little aggressive a couple of times. He’s been riding so good. It feels like every week I have to dig deeper and deeper.”

Halbert completed the podium in third, but only after reclaiming the position from Brandon Robinson on the race’s final lap.

Last week’s winner, Briar Bauman, completed the top five. He was followed to the stripe in sixth through tenth by Jarod Vanderkooi, Dan Bromley, Bronson Bauman, Max Whale, and Declan Bender.

Max Whale

“Who knew going left could be so challenging. Couldn’t gel well at all yesterday with the track or bike. But my team didn’t stop working to get me more comfortable on the bike huge thank you to those guys. Main event I started on the 4th row and came back through to 9th. I knew moving up a class was going to be a challenge, but hey I’m still learning and improving, I’ll keep working! Excited for the rounds coming up.”

Despite being bitterly disappointed by Saturday’s result, Daniels continues to lead the points chase with 124 points to Mees’ 118. Robinson is one point further adrift at 117, followed by Bauman’s 99.

SuperTwins Main Result – Silver Dollar Short Track

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 37 Laps 25 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +0.436 21 3 Sammy Halbert Harley XR750 +4.908 18 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 +5.343 16 5 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke +7.226 15 6 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 +12.384 14 7 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp 36 Laps 13 8 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke +3.823 12 9 Max Whale Harley XR750 +6.835 11 10 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 +7.498 10 11 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 +8.109 9 12 Trevor Brunner KTM 790 Duke +8.454 8 13 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 +9.138 7 14 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 35 Laps 6 15 Michael Hill Yamaha MT-07 +3.117 5 16 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 14 Laps 4

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 124 2 Jared Mees 118 3 Brandon Robinson 117 4 Briar Bauman 99 5 Jarod VanDerKooi 85 6 Brandon Price 73 7 Davis Fisher 68 8 Trevor Brunner 60 9 Sammy Halbert 58 10 Dan Bromley 56 11 Max Whale 54 12 Johnny Lewis 43 13 Bronson Bauman 42 14 Cameron Smith 40 15 Kolby Carlile 38 16 Declan Bender 37 17 Ben Lowe 33 18 Kayl Kolkman 13 19 Morgen Mischler 9 20 Michael Hill 7 21 Wyatt Vaughan 7 22 Kevin Stollings 6 23 Logan Mcgrane 4 24 Mitch Harvat 1

Progressive American Flat Track will head back east for the Orange County Half-Mile at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York, on Saturday, June 15.