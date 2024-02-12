MotoGP 2024

Red Bull KTM

2024 will represent KTM’s eighth year on the MotoGP grid and there have been plenty of milestones along the way for the the Austrian brand.

Brad Binder, Jack Miller, the full Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad, the testing crew and engineering operation back in Mattighofen are primed for another stellar campaign and recently showed off their 2024 liveries on the eve of a season in which they aim to better 4th in the Riders Championship, 2nd in the Constructors standings and 4th in the Teams rankings, all achieved in 2023.

KTM have seven MotoGP Grand Prix wins and two Sprint victories since 2017, obtained with two different riders. The factory has significant Grand Prix presence throughout the categories with the MotoGP squad at the top of the pyramid consisting of: Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, Moto3 and Moto2.

2024 is 28-year-old Brad Binder’s fifth year in the MotoGP mix and with the KTM RC16 and his tenth with Red Bull KTM through the classes. The South African has two wins (Czech Republic and Austria) and two Sprint victories (Argentina and Spain) and notched eight podiums in 2023.

Brad Binder

“The trajectory is on its way up. 11th, 6th, 6th and 4th so, yeah, I have no doubt we are going to do better than 4th. Last season was great at times and difficult at other moments. I felt like we had more in the pocket. We were much more competitive each weekend and always around the podium battle. This season is where we can make the difference. It’s awesome to be starting 2024 for real. It’s going to be my tenth season racing for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and it’s been an amazing journey. we have always stuck together and always had the same goal in mind. I think that we have always fit really well together, and I am really happy where I am. The only thing left is to try and finish off the job in MotoGP.”

2024 is 29-year-old Jack Miller’s tenth MotoGP season, and his third Grand Prix year in Red Bull KTM colours. The Australian has three career wins and grabbed a podium result in his maiden KTM term during 2023.

Jack Miller

“2023 was a year of learning and of growth for me as a person and as a rider. Towards the back half of the season we really got comfortable with the bike and were able to start challenging for positions where we needed to be. In KTM, and my dealings especially in the racing department, when they find something or find a pathway – new ideas, better ideas and strategies – then they go all -in on to have them on the track as soon as possible. Having that power and that motivation and that backing from the company is awesome as a rider. I didn’t get to achieve all the wishes I wanted in 2023. I have a whole new list of wishes for 2024.”

The first of 21 rounds begins with the trip to the Lusail International Circuit for the Grand Prix of Qatar from March 8-10

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“2023 was a good year. Very satisfying and where we grew quite a lot. We are pretty happy with how the riders and the bike improved. The approach for 2024 is easy: we have to move ahead with the growth we started last season. There will be areas where we still have plenty of room to increase our performance but in general the project is very balanced, so we just need to push when we know it is time to do it. I can’t wait to start the season and get to the first race because that is where we deliver. It’s when the speaking stops and the real action starts. No excuses. No matter what we have said or done during the winter, it is time to race.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have already completed the opening test of the short pre-season period and will now head to Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit this week for the final two-day preparation sessions ahead of round one. Around this time and throughout 2024 the comprehensive testing outfit of Dani Pedrosa, Pol Espargaro, Jonas Folger and Mika Kallio and their respective staff will be making significant and key contributions to the MotoGP effort.

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“I feel that the package is very complete now and we have all the right people in the right positions and also the rider line-up makes me very happy. Everybody could grow over these last years. We’ve had these MotoGP wins and reached a lot last season: 4th in the championship, 2nd in the Constructors but, of course, our big target, our big dream, is pushing for the world championship and I feel in 2024 we are ready to do so. In general, we have now a great calendar and logistics-wise it is quite demanding for everybody; mechanics, riders, staff, team, everybody but we love racing so if you give us one more race then we will enjoy it every time. We know when it is time to ‘go’ and when it is time to shine. Racing is what drives us every morning to give our best; to be on the racetrack, be with the public, and that’s what the riders like and that’s why I think we are really prepared for ’24.”

Hubert Trunkenpolz – Member of the Executive Board

“Finishing 2nd in the Constructors championship last year is for sure something we can be proud of, but the important thing is that we could close the gap significantly to the competition. I think, next to the motorcycle, the biggest progress we have made is in the team structure. We added good people to the ones we already had, and the team has come together very well. A lot of it is about having the right people in the factory and the right people at the racetrack and the communication between them is super-important and this is where we made a big, big step. We are committed to MotoGP as much as we were on day one. We won’t give up until we have grabbed this title because this is something that we want to have, that we want to achieve and that we will achieve in time. MotoGP is the highest class in motorcycle racing and because KTM is a sport motorcycle brand we gain a lot of knowledge in MotoGP that we can convert into our serial motorcycle development so there is a close linkage. MotoGP is a very important testbench and development centre for us and the media and brand value is huge.”

KTM RC16 Images

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.