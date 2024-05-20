2024 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Seven – MXGP of France, St. Jean d’ Angely

The classic hillside venue of the Circuit du Puy de Poursay saw a tumultuous Monster Energy MXGP of France play out in front of a packed bank of fans who, like the riders and crews, had to contend with changeable weather conditions at St Jean d’Angely!

Many of the French fans that created an incredible atmosphere at the south-western circuit near Bordeaux, believed that they had seen one of their own claim victory in MXGP, as it looked like 3-2 finishes were enough for the Kawasaki Racing Team rider, Romain Febvre.

However, penalties from the Race Direction to two riders who jumped a double on waved yellow flags meant that it was Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who was classified as the winner, his 1-6 finishes becoming 1-4 to put him a single point ahead of Febvre on the day. A final lap pass by Jeffrey Herlings to snatch the second race win for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ultimately proved decisive in the overall reckoning as the Dutchman ended the day in third overall.

In MX2, Lucas Coenen completed a perfect weekend for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, his second straight Grand Prix victory which moves him up to third in the Championship standings.

MXGP of France 2024 Highlights

MXGP – Qualifying Race

After a sunny morning on the Saturday of the Monster Energy MXGP of France, thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the hillsides of St. Jean d’Angely, making the previously perfect racing surface decidedly wetter for the afternoon’s RAM Qualifying Races.

There were concerns for the local favourites during the Practice sessions, as Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre came up short on a big uphill triple jump and hurt his thumb. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star Thibault Benistant crashed on a downhill and was treated for concussion, meaning he would miss Sunday’s races.

Despite the pain from his thumb, Febvre lined up, hoping that the conditions would help him try to get some points. However, as the sun came out to shine over the French hillsides, it also shone on their star rider as he avoided three separate crashes to dive past his team-mate Seewer in the second corner. The crowd roared for their former World Champion as Tim Gajser was forced off-track just after the first turn.

It was briefly a Kawasaki 1-2, but Prado nipped past the Swiss rider into second place on the opening lap. Mattia Guadagnini had got up to a fine fourth for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, but crashed on an uphill jump and would finish 15th.

Gajser put on a majestic charge to get up to fifth by the end of the first full lap, and by the end of lap three, he was flying past Seewer for third. Two laps later, he caught Prado, who ran wide in the corner after the finish line, allowing the Slovenian through. The reigning Champion would drop to fourth behind Seewer two laps later, and that was how they finished.

Kevin Horgmo put in a season-best finish of fifth for Team Ship-to-Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR, lifting himself past his team-mate Valentin Guillod into ninth in the Championship.

Jeffrey Herlings had worked his way up to seventh, but dropped to tenth on the final lap, putting the 29-year-old Dutchman 58 points behind joint championship leaders Prado and Gajser.

The crowd loudly hailed Febvre’s victory. It was his second RAM Qualifying Race win of the year, and it put him just 28 points behind the championship leaders.

MXGP Race One

The first race on Sunday was held on a much drier track, which probably didn’t help Romain Febvre, who was struggling with a thumb injury picked up in Free Practice on Saturday. The Frenchman made the best possible start ahead of Jorge Prado as Tim Gajser surged forward past a fast-starting Mattia Guadagnini on his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing machine. Jeffrey Herlings was deep in the pack and had to fight through, eventually only getting back to sixth at the finish after being passed by the Standing Construct Honda of Pauls Jonass, who claimed fifth.

Just after the finish line jump, Prado hit some braking bumps raggedly, and Gajser pounced to take second. On a mission, the Slovenian dug into Febvre’s lead and took it by squeezing the Frenchman towards the edge of the circuit on the biggest uphill section of the track.

Febvre’s teammate Jeremy Seewer, fastest in Time Practice yesterday, held a solid fourth for the entire race, initially tailed by Fantic Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers and Glenn Coldenhoff, although a great charge by Pauls Jonass put the Standing Construct Honda man into fifth by the close, just holding off Herlings in a dash to the flag.

In the closing minutes of the race, Prado started to catch Febvre, and passed the Kawasaki with a clean move as the Frenchman was clearly struggling with his injury. Gajser was also suffering, in this case from arm pump, and Prado narrowed the gap to just 6.5 seconds by the flag, but the Slovenian held on for the win and a three-point Championship advantage heading into race two.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bik Time/Gap 1 T Gajser Hon 35m12.8 2 J Prdado GAS +6.5 3 R Fevbvre Kaw +19.1 4 J Sewewer Kaw +23.0 5 P Joanass Hon +24.2 6 J Helrlings KTM +24.7 7 C Vlaaanderen Yam +36.1 8 G Codldenhoff Fan +53.7 9 B Boegers Fan +54.9 10 A Boanacorsi Yam +55.4 11 K Hogrgmo Hon +58.6 12 B Pauturel Yam +1m17.4 13 M Gudadagnini Hus +1m19.3 14 J Pacncar KTM +1m19.8 15 G Trpopepe Hon +1m30.2 16 B Wastson Bet +1m35.4 17 J Giblbert KTM +1m52.2 18 I Motnticelli Bet +1m57.6 19 K Brmumann Hus +2m02.7 20 M Sceheu Hus 1 lap 21 C Nikckel Hus 1 lap 22 C Tonendel KTM 1 lap 23 A Naygy Yam 1 lap 24 T Grmimshaw Hon 1 lap 25 N Skvovgaard KTM 2 laps 26 E Sctuteri Hon 8 laps 27 V Gulillod Hon 10 laps

MXGP Race Two

The heavens opened as the MXGP riders went to the line for their second race, and pools of water were collecting around the circuit as Febvre grabbed his second Fox Holeshot Award of the day and splashed his way to what looked like an insurmountable lead. Seewer and Jonass were initially second and third, but Herlings moved past them both as they started the first full lap, and was swiftly joined by Gajser.

The two five-time World Champions again battled in the rain, almost like they did in Portugal, except that it was impossible for the Slovenian to get close enough to make a move. After ten laps of being locked together at an incredible pace for the conditions, it was the Honda man that suffered a high-speed fall that sent him sliding down the hill on his backside! He picked it back up to salvage sixth at the line, behind another brilliant performance from Jonass in third, Seewer in fourth, and Team Ship To Cycle Honda Motoblouz SR rookie Kevin Horgmo, having the best race of his MXGP career in fifth.

Gajser’s fall let the pressure off for Herlings, and suddenly he was closing on Febvre, who had been covered by a huge mud splash from a lapped rider that messed up his goggles! Despite the roar of the local crowd, Febvre could not keep back ‘The Bullet’ who fired down the big hill to break their hearts on the very final lap of the day!

Febvre thought that the move had cost him the overall win, but at the time the crowd were telling him that it hadn’t. After such an incredible effort through the pain, his results were amazing. Unfortunately, Seewer and Horgmo had both been spotted jumping an uphill double while yellow flags were waving. After a similar penalty was enforced on Liam Everts yesterday, there was only one decision, and unfortunately for Febvre and his supporters, that decision left Gajser as the overall winner.

Prado had crossed the line in seventh position, but was promoted to fifth with the penalties. This means that the red plate passes back to the other red bike of Gajser, who takes a five-point lead into the one-week break with the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany up next.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Herlings KTM 36m25.9 2 R Febvre Kaw +7.0 3 P Jonass Hon +26.7 4 T Gajser Hon +1m02.8 5 J Prado GAS +1m15.8 6 J Seewer Kaw +45.2 7 K Horgmo Hon +48.0 8 C Vlaanderen Yam +1m25.4 9 A Bonacorsi Yam +1m33.0 10 B Paturel Yam +1m39.5 11 V Guillod Hon +1m48.9 12 B Bogers Fan +1m58.8 13 G Coldenhoff Fan +2m05.6 14 J Pancar KTM 1 lap 15 K Brumann Hus 1 lap 16 I Monticelli Bet 1 lap 17 M Guadagnini Hus 1 lap 18 C Nickel Hus 1 lap 19 J Gilbert KTM 1 lap 20 B Watson Bet 1 lap 21 G Tropepe Hon 1 lap 22 M Scheu Hus 2 laps 23 C Toendel KTM 3 laps 24 N Skovgaard KTM 3 laps 25 T Grimshaw Hon 9 laps 26 E Scuteri Hon 11 laps

MXGP Overall

Tim Gajser – P1

“The circumstances aren’t how I’d like to win a GP, but I’m happy to take the overall as I felt my riding was good in what were extremely difficult conditions. The early-race passes in race one were very important as this track isn’t easy to make moves on, but once I got out front I was able to control the race and won with a nice gap. Then in race two, I felt confident about my skills in the wet, but I just wasn’t able to get the same passes done and instead ate a lot of roost trying to pass the rider in front. I thought that my mistake had cost me the overall, but as it turns out, I still was able to take the win and the red-plate. A big thanks to the whole team for their help as it wasn’t an easy one but I’m very happy and excited to go to Germany now.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“I worked really hard to be able to race today but the pain in my thumb was still quite high this morning and I surprised even myself in the first race to finish third as I had to ride through a lot of pain; I did a really good job but I knew before the start I would not be able to hold on for the entire race. But when it started to rain again I said to the team ‘this is what I need’. I was riding great after I took another holeshot and was riding a perfect race; I could ride my own race to manage my gap to second, but with four laps to go I had a really bad time with one lapped rider whose actions meant I had to roll two jumps. That was just not fair and my goggles got filled with water too. When I came to the finish I couldn’t understand why the fans were cheering at first because I thought I had missed the overall after Jeffrey passed me on the last lap, but then someone told me Tim had fallen off. It was so great to share this victory on the podium with the fans; they stood out in the rain for me yesterday and again in race two today. Thank you to every one of you for your support. But then, after the podium celebration, came the disappointment.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P3

“We finished 6-1 for 3rd and it could have been better, could have been worse. The results changing after the race meant I lost a few points to the others but I’m pretty satisfied with my second moto. The bike worked well, and ran clean all moto in those conditions, so the team did great. I’m looking forward to Teutschenthal now after a practice race in the UK next week. Difficult this weekend, and we need to think about the health of the riders and think professionally. That’s my opinion.”

Jorge Prado – P4

“The GP of France is done—it went okay overall, finishing P4. When conditions were dry, I was very fast. I had a very nice first moto, although I didn’t have the best feeling in the first 15 minutes. But in the second half of the race, I felt my pace got better and better. By the end of the race, I managed to pass [Romain] Febvre and got close to [Tim] Gajser, so I was on it! The second moto felt like we were just racing over water for the whole lap, which was a pity. We still managed to finish in a decent position, only dropping five points from the leader in the championship. Hopefully, we can get back the red plate at Teutschenthal—I’m looking forward to that.”

Jeremy Seewer – P6

“Overall, my speed is back with good starts, consistent laps and speed at the beginning of the race; it just doesn’t show in the results yet. Fourth in the first moto was good – it could have been even better but for one mistake – and the second moto was survival again in the mud. It’s a shame about the penalty, but those are the rules and that’s how it is.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 T Gajser HON 25 18 43 2 R Febvre KAW 20 22 42 3 J Herlings KTM 15 25 40 4 J Prado GAS 22 16 38 5 P Jonass HON 16 20 36 6 J Seewer KAW 18 15 33 7 C Vlaanderen YAM 14 13 27 8 K Horgmo HON 10 14 24 9 A Bonacorsi YAM 11 12 23 10 B Bogers FAN 12 9 21 11 G Coldenhoff FAN 13 8 21 12 B Paturel YAM 9 11 20 13 J Pancar KTM 7 7 14 14 M Guadagnini HUS 8 4 12 15 V Guillod HON 0 10 10 16 K Brumann HUS 2 6 8 17 I Monticelli BET 3 5 8 18 J Gilbert KTM 4 2 6 19 B Watson BET 5 1 6 20 G Tropepe HON 6 0 6 21 C Nickel HUS 0 3 3 22 M Scheu HUS 1 0 1 23 C Toendel KTM 0 0 0 24 N Skovgaard KTM 0 0 0 25 T Grimshaw HON 0 0 0 26 E Scuteri HON 0 0 0 27 A Nagy YAM 0 0 0 28 A Sterry KTM 0 0 0 29 P Goupillon KTM 0 0 0 30 I Gifting YAM 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 348 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 343 3 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 319 4 Herlings, J. NED KTM 287 5 Jonass, Pauls LAT HON 253 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI KAW 234 7 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 223 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED FAN 200 9 Horgmo, Kevin NOR HON 145 10 Guillod, V. SUI HON 130 11 Bogers, Brian NED FAN 112 12 Watson, Ben GBR BET 105 13 Toendel, C. NOR KTM 91 14 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 79 15 Gifting, Isak SWE YAM 77 16 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 63 17 Bonacorsi, A. ITA YAM 61 18 Paturel, B. FRA YAM 61 19 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 56 20 Monticelli, I. ITA BET 54

MX2 – Qualifying Race

In Free Practice it was the brothers at the top, with Sacha Coenen fastest for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, ahead of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen. In Timed Practice, Sacha was looking good for the pole again, but a late run from his team-mate Liam Everts stole it from him, with Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing star Simon Laengenfelder taking third.

The MX2 class had the worst of the weather, it poured down as the gate dropped. Lucas Coenen emerged with the holeshot as his brother lost control into the first corner and went down, holding up Lucas’ team-mate Kay de Wolf in the process. Sacha’s team-mates Andrea Adamo and Everts were well up the order, but Marc-Antoine Rossi moved into second early on for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, putting in a brilliant effort on home ground.

De Wolf spent the first half of the race on a comeback through the pack, working his way past Adamo for fourth by lap 6 of the eventual 12. Further back, Quentin Prugnieres was having his best RAM Qualifying Race of the year, finishing sixth just ahead of Simon Laengenfelder.

Kay would not get any further than fourth, as Everts passed Rossi for second and took the flag in that position. However, he was docked two places after the race for jumping over the finish line past a waving yellow flag, putting Rossi up into second, the best finish yet of his young career. De Wolf was also promoted up to third, increasing his series lead to 48 points.

Ultimately, though, there was no catching Lucas Coenen, who brought it home 32 seconds ahead of Rossi.

MX2 – Qualifying Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Coenen Hus 25m45.4 2 Marc-A Rossi Gas +32.8 3 K De Wolf Hus +45.2 4 L Everts KTM +21.6 5 A Adamo KTM +56.6 6 Q M Prugnieres Kaw +59.7 7 S Laengenfelder GAS +1m13.3 8 M Haarup Tri +1m18.7 9 F Zanchi Hon +1m19.0 10 O Oliver KTM +1m40.2 11 K Karssemakers Fan +1m44.2 12 J Walvoort KTM +1m47.2 13 R Elzinga Yam +2m08.2 14 D Braceras Fan +2m12.0 15 J Chambers Kaw +2m13.2 16 Y Martinez TM 1 lap 17 H Osterhagen Hon 1 lap 18 L Ambjörnson Hus 1 lap 19 J Mikula KTM 1 lap 20 S Rainio KTM 1 lap 21 D Alfarizi Hon 1 lap 22 D Kooiker KTM 1 lap 23 T Maupin GAS 1 lap 24 S Smulders Hon 1 lap 25 N Vennekens GAS 1 lap 26 F Tuani KTM 1 lap 27 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 1 lap 28 A Lüning GAS 1 lap 29 F Olsson KTM 1 lap 30 J Pietre Yam 2 laps 31 E Casat Hus 2 laps 32 M Bennati Kaw 3 laps 33 B Bruce Kaw 7 laps 34 S Coenen KTM 7 laps 35 S Nilsson KTM 8 laps

MX2 Race One

MX2 was a hectic treat, although the home crowd were missing Thibault Benistant after his crash in Time Practice which saw him ruled out of the GP with a concussion and a small fracture in his vertebra.

Although he confesses to struggling to get the holeshot against lighter riders, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Championship leader Kay de Wolf had a cunning plan and went for the far outside line off the gate, caught some traction from the side verge and catapulted into the lead to claim his first Fox Holeshot Award of the year. It looked ominous for the pack, but the Dutchman ran wide in the third corner, and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts took the chance to get past, with De Wolf’s teammate Lucas Coenen tucking into fourth spot.

Halfway around the second full lap, De Wolf closed back in on Everts, but the Belgian lost the front wheel in the still damp mud and tipped over into the red plate holder. Lucas Coenen gratefully accepted the gift of second place and went chasing after his brother.

Sacha Coenen held on until lap 7, when his brother managed to rail around the outside of an uphill corner and move ahead, ultimately building himself a 10-second gap by the finish to take his third race win of the season.

Sadly for his brother, Sacha suffered a fast downhill crash that he was fortunate to recover from, just after his team-mate Andrea Adamo had moved through into second place.

The Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Mikkel Haarup moved up to third, but he was quickly caught by Simon Laengenfelder, who made a move on lap 14 to put his Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing machine ahead. Haarup caught his back wheel and briefly went down, costing him fourth to De Wolf.

The Dutchman got past Laengenfelder with three laps to go, a nice result for him against his main Championship challenger, with Adamo’s second-place finish moving him ahead of the absent Benistant in the standings. Lucas Coenen collected the maximum points, putting him ahead of Everts into third place in the title chase.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Coenen Hus 35m26.6 2 A Adamo KTM +10.1 3 K de Wolf Hus +16.5 4 S Laengenfelder GAS +23.6 5 M Haarup Tri ++30.2 6 L Everts KTM +47.5 7 F Zanchi Hon +12.7 8 Q M Prugnieres Kaw +14.5 9 K Karssemakers Fan +1m22.6 10 R Elzinga Yam +1m24.6 11 J Walvoort KTM +1m35.1 12 J Mikula KTM +1m39.2 13 J Chambers Kaw +1m41.8 14 O Oliver KTM +1m42.3 15 S Coenen KTM +1m44.5 16 D Braceras Fan +1m46.0 17 B Bruce Kaw 1 lap 18 Y Martinez TM 1 lap 19 L Ambjörnson Hus 1 lap 20 S Nilsson KTM 1 lap 21 T Maupin GAS 1 lap 22 F Tuani KTM 1 lap 23 M Bennati Kaw 1 lap 24 A Lüning GAS 1 lap 25 H Osterhagen Hon 1 lap 26 D Alfarizi Hon 1 lap 27 S Rainio KTM 1 lap 28 S Smulders Hon 1 lap 29 J Pietre Yam 1 lap 30 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 2 laps 31 E Casat Hus 2 laps 32 N Vennekens GAS 3 laps 33 D Kooiker KTM 9 laps 34 F Olsson KTM 9 laps 35 Marc-A Rossi GAS 11 laps

MX2 Race Two

With the first gate pick, Lucas took the same outside gate as De Wolf had in race one, but it wasn’t quite enough to beat his brother Sacha to the holeshot.

Lucas ran slightly wide in that first corner, and Laengenfelder and Haarup shot past into second and third. That was only a temporary situation. No sooner had Lucas got back into second than he was chasing down his brother, and halfway around the second full lap he blasted through to lead, and nobody saw which way he went from there.

Meanwhile, Haarup tangled with Laengenfelder again, falling from fourth place to what would eventually be sixth. Sacha Coenen was moved steadily backwards by his rivals through the race, then fell to eventually come home in ninth, nowhere near reflecting the speed he has shown this weekend.

De Wolf got past Sacha to claim second on lap five and held it to the flag, finishing 24-seconds behind his team-mate. Laengenfelder’s third limited the points damage, but he leaves France with a 52-point gap to make up as he heads to his home GP after two weeks of rest and treatment on his recently-plated collarbone.

Adamo’s fourth in race two was good enough to claim third on the podium, with Everts fifth, and the two teammates are 11 points apart in the standings with the Belgian in fourth ahead of the Italian.

Lucas Coenen was ecstatic with his perfect weekend, and sits just 7 points behind Laengenfelder as they head to a track he was frighteningly fast at last season.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Coenen Hus 34m49.4 2 K de Wolf Hus +24.2 3 S Laengenfelder GAS +29.8 4 A Adamo KTM +35.7 5 L Everts KTM +38.7 6 M Haarup Tri +1m04.0 7 O Oliver KTM +1m09.9 8 F Zanchi Hon +1m13.2 9 S Coenen KTM +1m15.2 10 Q M Prugnieres Kaw +1m27.2 11 R Elzinga Yam +1m29.2 12 Y Martinez TM +1m41.0 13 J Mikula KTM +1m41.2 14 J Chambers Kaw +1m57.0 15 D Braceras Fan +2m03.8 16 J Walvoort KTM +2m07.4 17 K Karssemakers Fan 1 lap 18 T Maupin GAS 1 lap 19 L Ambjörnson Hus 1 lap 20 H Osterhagen Hon 1 lap 21 S Rainio KTM 1 lap 22 F Tuani KTM 1 lap 23 S Smulders Hon 1 lap 24 M Bennati Kaw 1 lap 25 W V Kleemann KTM 1 lap 26 D Alfarizi Hon 1 lap 27 F Olsson KTM 1 lap 28 N Vennekens GAS 2 laps 29 A Lüning GAS 5 laps 30 S Nilsson KTM 6 laps 31 D Kooiker KTM 7 laps 32 J Pietre Yam 10 laps 33 E Casat Hus 13 laps 34 B Bruce Kaw 15 laps

MX2 Overall

Lucas Coenen – P1

“The first moto I was thinking about using the outside gate start like Kay and then on the second one I gave it a try – and it all worked out. We pulled off two great motos today and the win on Saturday, so I’m super super happy with this result – especially after last weekend in Lugo. I will try to keep building on this, and carry this momentum over to Germany next. I want to say a huge thankyou to the team, and also I want to take a moment to wish Thibault (Benistant) a fast recovery after his huge crash this weekend. 1-1 on Sunday with the changing conditions is awesome; let’s keep it up.”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“The first race was intense, but I managed to hold on. In the second moto, I eased up when the rain and storms hit, keeping the bigger picture in mind. It was definitely another great weekend—I’m really happy with the bike and my performance. Being back on the podium and extending my championship lead feels fantastic. I hope we can keep this momentum going!”

Andrea Adamo – P3

“A pretty solid weekend and we’ve made a step compared to the beginning of the season because I am able to be decent every moto. It was a strange weekend because we had good conditions where it was almost dry, and then storms that made it very muddy. A strange feeling…but the second moto was pretty good. I have to be happy…and I have to keep consistent while looking for another step these coming races.”

Simon Längenfelder – P4

“On Saturday, I didn’t have the best start out of the gates, and then I had some issues with my goggles, so it was quite a challenge. I just tried to ride in total control, and I finished seventh. On Sunday, I was really motivated and wanted to do better for sure. I think with a fourth and a third, we achieved this. The second start was better than the first moto, so I think I can be happy. It’s important to remember my collarbone was broken two weeks ago—so normally this would be my first race back after such an injury. I’m happy with how it went and to take the points. Now we have one week to get ready for Germany—my home GP—which I’m really looking forward to!”

Liam Everts – P5

“Difficult weekend and a bit up and down. I won’t give my opinion on what happened on Saturday. Moto one, I was a bit behind Sacha and I crashed with Kay [De Wolf]: a racing incident. They can happen. Something went wrong for me at the start of the second and I struggled in the first fifteen minutes to pass the slower guys but once I got free air I had good pace…obviously it was too late. I’ll come back better in Germany.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L Coenen HUS 25 25 50 2 K de Wolf HUS 20 22 42 3 A Adamo KTM 22 18 40 4 S Laengenfelder GAS 18 20 38 5 L Everts KTM 15 16 31 6 M Haarup TRI 16 15 31 7 F Zanchi HON 14 13 27 8 Quentin M Prugnieres KAW 13 11 24 9 O Oliver KTM 7 14 21 10 R Elzinga YAM 11 10 21 11 S Coenen KTM 6 12 18 12 J Mikula KTM 9 8 17 13 K Karssemakers FAN 12 4 16 14 J Chambers KAW 8 7 15 15 J Walvoort KTM 10 5 15 16 Y Martinez TM 3 9 12 17 D Braceras FAN 5 6 11 18 L Ambjörnson HUS 2 2 4 19 B Bruce KAW 4 0 4 20 T Maupin GAS 0 3 3 21 H Osterhagen HON 0 1 1 22 S Nilsson KTM 1 0 1 23 S Rainio KTM 0 0 0 24 F Tuani KTM 0 0 0 25 S Smulders HON 0 0 0 26 M Bennati KAW 0 0 0 27 W Voxen Kleemann KTM 0 0 0 28 D Alfarizi HON 0 0 0 29 F Olsson KTM 0 0 0 30 N Vennekens GAS 0 0 0 31 A Lüning GAS 0 0 0 32 D Kooiker KTM 0 0 0 33 J Pietre YAM 0 0 0 34 E Casat HUS 0 0 0 35 Marc-A Rossi GAS 0 0 0

