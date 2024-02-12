MotoGP 2024

Jack Miller

“2023, in terms of a grade, it’s hard to give it one. Progression was definitely there from the early stages I think. We adapted rather quick and was able to do some pretty good things straight off the bat.

“Progression throughout the year perhaps didn’t go as planned or as much as I’d like but then towards the back half of the season we really got comfortable with the bike and really able to start challenging for positions where we needed to be.

“Then, of course, crashing out of the lead in the final race was not ideal, but it was a fun year and definitely I’d give it a 10 on the scale of fun. It was a year of learning and of growth for me as a person and as a rider.

“Of course, the birth of my daughter made 2023 all the more special, and also finding my home at KTM so, in general, it was an awesome year for me personally and professionally and I look forward to taking what we have learnt and putting it into practice this year.

“There are a lot of things I’d like to change and do differently but also some I’d like to keep the same so we’re enjoying it and we’ll continue to enjoy it, [and] bust our butt to improve this year.

“For this year I’d like to try and improve consistency; there were a lot of races last season where we were in great positions and we threw it away. I put that down to learning the bike, learning myself and what I can and can’t do on it. A lot of the times when I did drop the bike it was when I thought I couldn’t put a foot wrong, the bike felt really, really good. So that’s something to learn from.

“Let’s also say speed and, not so much ‘distraction’ but getting lost a bit in terms of set-up and chasing our butt. When you are trying to build a new project it is very easy to get lost on track and then have to swallow your pride and back-track a little bit and find what direction you need to keep working on, so we did a lot of that last year and it’s not something I feel like doing again this year.”

Tell us why KTM are able to react and provide resources at a fairly rapid pace?

“I think it is the hunger behind the whole project. It helps a lot. Of course, great funding. This is an important thing; they are a well-funded team and a lot of resources are being poured into this project and they have a great group of people with a lot of fantastic ideas working around the clock to try to and bring them to us as quickly as possible.

“In KTM, and my dealings especially in the racing department, when they find something or find a pathway – new ideas, better ideas and strategies – then they go all -in on that idea to have it on the track as soon as possible.

“Having that power, and that motivation and that backing from the company is awesome as a rider; to have that backing and that level of support. Also, it comes with a great responsibility because these guys are giving you their ‘all’ all the time so, you know, you are expected to give it back. It is easy to give it back but sometimes you can only give what you’ve got and sometimes that’s not good enough, so you are always trying to push for that bit extra but I think we all appreciate it.

“I am very fortunate to be in the position that I am and to work with the people that I do. It is a great privilege to be a part of this factory and this company and part of a project that willed along by so many great people.”

To be the first to seize victory with three different brands and the third to win with an RC16: is this one of the peak goals for 2024?

“Definitely. It was on the cards during 2023 and it didn’t come through. We got close there on the last day but it wasn’t to be. It has made me all the more hungry for this year.

Just finding that confidence – which is a massive thing in our game – that confidence and understanding in your ability and your machine. For sure there are days when you are struggling and you start to doubt yourself. All sorts of things. Lots of questions start coming in your head but definitely the way 2023 sort-of ended left me so hungry over this winter let me eager to come back and achieve the goal I set last year: to become the first to win on three, and the third winner on a KTM.”

Can you talk a bit about the respect and trust that you have in a machine that can take you to 360 km/h but also the group behind you that is making sure racing is as safe as it can be and as good as it can be…

“The trust has never been questioned and I don’t think you can question it because the moment you do start to question those sorts of things then you shouldn’t be out there. It is already taking away from your performance if you are thinking about that sort of stuff. I trust these guys with my life – literally – every time I put the helmet on and go out there.

“The bike does 350-360k an-hour going down the straights and every time you sit up you need to know the brakes are going to be there, the wheels are going to be there and bit-and-pieces are not going to fall off, and that comes down to the mechanics. I’m fortunate enough to work with some of the best I’ve ever worked with and I have some fantastic guys around me.

“The engineers: you just trust them, especially when they bring new stuff and all the testing has been done to know that the part is going to last and stay strong. Especially when you start testing chassis and stuff like that. The trust is there 1000 per cent, if you don’t have the trust then you are lost already. These guys do a great job and prove that I can lay my trust in them.”

When you leave the pitbox there are fist-bumps and a close connection.

There is a real need for these people behind you…

“100 per cent, and you just cannot get a ‘Joe Blow’ off the street. There are fantastic mechanics all around the world, I’m sure, but the group of guys that KTM have – and a lot of these MotoGP teams have – at the end of the day you put your life in their hands and there is a sense of camaraderie, for sure.

“We spend 22 weekends together, nearly half the weeks of the year, and that’s not including travel days and so on. We spend all that time together and these guys sort-of become your family and especially from me being from Australia and on the other wise of the world – myself and Ruby – they become your only friends because they are the only ones you see around.

“You spend the majority of your time with them week-in-week-out. There is a lot of respect and a lot of love but it is a sign of appreciation from my point to say thank you, that we’ve ‘got this’ and that sort of thing because these guys do bust their butt week-in- week-out.

“Especially when you are spreading mechanics out for two bikes they are working there until 2-3 in the morning and coming back at 6-7 to finish the job off; you can’t help but respect and admire these guys for the job they do and for their love of racing and love of motorcycles in general. It’s an awesome feeling to be a part of.”

Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)

Rnd Date Location 1 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 2 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 3 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 5 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 6 12 May France Le Mans 7 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 8 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 9 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 10 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 11 07 July Germany Sachsenring 12 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 13 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 14 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 15 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 16 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 17 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 18 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 19 20 October Australia Phillip Island 20 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 21 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 22 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit.

Portugal & India remain subject to contract.

Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.