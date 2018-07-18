Fantastic deals on offer for Off-Road Models

Honda Dollar Savings on ATVs & SXSs until September 30

If you’ve got a Honda on the job, it’ll be workin’ hard for you every day of the week and from July 1st until the 30th September there are Honda Dollar savings available on selected ATVs and SXS to really take a load off, plus fantastic deals on selected off-road models.

Secure yourself a terrific deal on one of Honda’s legendary ATVs; including $500 Honda Dollars* offered on the ultra reliable TRX500FM2, with Electric Power Steering (EPS) and selectable 4WD, it has never been easier to get the job done.

Those in need of something more compact will enjoy the $500 Honda Dollars* on Australia’s favourite TRX250TM, with over 18 years of proven performance working in the Aussie market, you can rest easy knowing you’ve made the right choice.

The TRX420FA6 also has $420 Honda Dollars available, offering Electric Power Steering (EPS) and a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

You won’t want to miss the savings on offer on the Pioneer 500 with its versatile Dual Clutch Transmission System (DCT) and narrow frame perfect for narrow trails or between rows of trees and vines.

Honda Pioneers are the next generation of must have machinery for the land; boasting state of the art all-gear transmissions for optimum durability and low maintenance.

From Honda’s Competition range, the 2017 CRF450RX is running out with 2000 Honda Dollars* on offer, featuring enduro-spec suspension, PGM-FI and EMSB mapping plus larger fuel tank, 18inch rear wheel, sidestand and electric start as standard. A race-ready enduro machine ideal for those chasing that hole-shot.

There is also low rate 1.99% p.a comparison rate^ available on the 2018 CRF250R plus $500 Honda Dollars. The CRF450R also has this exciting low rate 1.99% finance offer available and $750 Honda Dollars. Both are ideal competition models offering optimum on track performance.

The CRF250 RALLY also has $500 Hondadollars available – an Adventure Tourer ideal for riders who want the option of a machine with on/off road capabilities in a compact package, which brings the spirit of Rally-raid racing to every day.

Hurry, get into your Honda dealer today or visit www.hondamotorcycles.com.au (link) for details.

The Fine Print

^Credit provided by BOQ Credit Pty Limited ABN 92 080 151 266 (BOQC) (Australian Credit Licence Number 393331) trading as Honda MPE Financial Services. BOQC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Queensland Limited ABN 32 009 656 740 (BOQ). BOQ does not guarantee or otherwise support the obligations or performance of BOQC or the products it offers. BOQC’s standard credit assessment criteria apply and fees and charges are payable. The interest rate is 1.99%pa and applicable on a 36 month term consumer loan agreement. The comparison rate of 1.99%pa and is calculated on a loan amount of $10,000 for a term of 36 months. These rates are for secured loans only. WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. This offer is subject to approved applicants who finance all new 17YM & 18YM CRF250R & CRF450R during 1st July 2018 and 30th September 2018. Full terms and conditions available at authorized, participating Honda MPE dealerships.

* HondaDollars may be used in store to purchase accessories, servicing or reduce purchase price. $2000 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF450RX. $750 HondaDollars when purchasing a new CRF450R. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a 2018 CRF250R. $500 HondaDollars when purchasing a TRX420FA6, TRX500FM2, TRX250TM and Pioneer 500. Available between 1 July and 30 September 2018. Only at participating Honda Motorcycle Dealers. Whilst stocks last. For full terms and conditions see in store. Overseas models shown, accessories not included and subject to availability.