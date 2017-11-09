SHARE

The raciest of the Multistrada line returns for 2018

1260 Pikes Peak with forged wheels & Ohlins

Multistrada 1200 Enduro goes Pro

1260 Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak version of the new Multistrada 1260, draws its inspiration from the legendary American hill climb race, and really brings out the sporty racer character of the Multistrada 1260.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

For the full run down on the standard and S models see:
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 | 1260 S | 1260 S D-Air (add link when live)

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as the “The Race to the Clouds”, is held in an area of the Rocky Mountains some 16km west of Colorado Springs. A distance of 20 kilometres separates the starting line, at an altitude of 2,862 metres, from the finishing line at 4,300 m. It’s an incredibly tough competition, which Ducati has already won three times.

The 2018 Pikes Peak model features the new Testastretta DVT 1262cc powerplant
The 2018 Pikes Peak model features the new Testastretta DVT 1262cc powerplant with a standard Termignoni exhaust

Developed on the technical foundations of the Multistrada 1260 S, the Pikes Peak version benefits from the 1262cc Euro 4 compliant Ducati Testastretta DVT engine and new chassis dimensions, which include a new front end geometry and a longer swingarm.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

Along with a race-inspired colour scheme, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak comes equipped with new forged aluminium wheels, which are lighter than those of the Multistrada 1260 S. In addition, the bike is fitted with the Öhlins fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock, which can both be adjusted mechanically.

There's also been plentiful use of carbon-fibre
There’s also been plentiful use of carbon-fibre

In addition to the silencer and nose fairing, fitted as standard, a carbon fibre Ducati Performance silencer by Termignoni (EU type-approved) and a low racing-type carbon fibre screen are also available for the Pikes Peak version.

Further carbon fibre components include the front mudguard, hands free cover and front side panels, while the red-stitched seat has been specially designed to bring out this Multistrada’s racing spirit.

85 per cent of the torque is available below 3500rpm with an 18 per cent increase at 5500rpm from the previous model.

Ducati's Safety Pack is of course included with Cornering ABS
Öhlins fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock are also featured

This level of performance is easy to manage too, thanks to the new Ride by Wire which allows for an even smoother fuel supply, and to the DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) Up & Down, which contributes to an improved riding experience thanks to seamless and accurate gear meshing during both upshifting and downshifting.

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is equipped as standard with the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed by Bosch, which dynamically measures pitch and roll angles and acceleration along the 3 axes, raising performance and safety standards even further.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

Equipped with Cornering ABS, Cornering Lights (DCL) on the full-LED headlight, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and Cruise Control, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is a concentrate of technology that also features, as standard, a Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone and manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard, which has been renewed both in terms of graphics and logic.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

Like other bikes in the family, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak can mount one or more Ducati Performance accessory packages. Also available – in addition to individual items – are the Touring Pack (which includes heated grips, panniers and centre stand), the Urban Pack (with top case, tank bag with tank lock and USB hub to charge electronic devices), the Enduro Pack (consisting of supplementary LED lights and Ducati Performance components by Touratech: engine crash bars, radiator crash bars, sump guard, a broader kickstand base and off-road footpegs).

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Features

  • Pikes Peak livery – Ducati red chassis and black wheel rims
  • New 1260 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine
  • Adjustable Öhlins fork and adjustable TTX36 shock
  • Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni
  • Carbon fibre screen (in addition to the standard one)
  • Aluminium forged wheels
  • Carbon fibre front mudguard
  • Carbon fibre hands free cover
  • Carbon fibre front side panels
  • Red seat stitching
  • Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Bosch
  • Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1ME Cornering braking system
  • 330 mm front discs with Brembo M50 4-piston radial calipers
  • Electronic cruise control
  • Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)
  • Riding Modes
  • Ride-by-Wire Power Modes (PM)
  • Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)
  • Ducati Traction Control (DTC)
  • Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)
  • Height-adjustable rider’s seat
  • Full LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)
  • Dashboard with full-TFT 5” colour screen

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro goes even more globetrotter with the new Pro version, as the venturesome Multistrada reaches new heights thanks to this latest version, designed for riders eager to get off-road.

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro remains the hardcore Multistrada off-road option for 2018
The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro remains the hardcore Multistrada off-road option for 2018

For the full run down on the Multistrada 1200 Enduro see here:
Ducati Multistrada Enduro (link)

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro (standard edition)2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro (standard edition)
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro (standard edition)

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features a Sand-coloured rough surface finish, front end and tank cover, the latter sporting “Enduro” logo stickers on both sides. Other Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro exclusive features include the two-tone seat and the black subframe and clutch/alternator covers.

The Enduro Pro features a special colour scheme and Enduro graphics
The Enduro Pro features a special colour scheme and Enduro graphics

The off-road spirit of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro is enhanced by Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, fitted as standard – 120/70 R19 at the front, 170/60 R17 at the rear. Perfect for offroad use, these tyres also ensure outstanding performance on asphalt.

Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech with LED lights
Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech with LED lights

Other Pro features include Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech with LED lights, the low screen – great for on-the-pegs off-road riding – and the type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni (compliant with EU standards).

Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni
Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni

Tested and developed under the most extreme conditions, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features the ultra-tough Multistrada 1200 Enduro frame.

The bike is powered by the tried and tested 152*hp Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) 1200 engine with EURO4 type approval. Thanks to Riding Mode technology (Enduro, Touring, Sport and Urban), the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro offers that same four-bikes-in-one spirit that has made the Ducati ‘multibike’ Multistrada such a success.

A special two-tone seat is also unique to the Enduro Pro
A special two-tone seat is also unique to the Enduro Pro

On the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro, ABS Cornering, Cornering Lights (DCL), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system with 200mm of wheel travel all come as standard, as does Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) for smooth uphill starts.

The Enduro Pro features the full electronics package, with DTC, Ride Modes, DWC and DSS
The Enduro Pro features the full electronics package, with DTC, Ride Modes, DWC and DSS

As-standard features on the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro also include electronic speed control and the Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone, manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard.

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro
2018 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro special features

  • Sand colour – Dedicated two-tone seat, Black rear sub-frame
  • Black alternator and clutch cover
  • Low screen
  • Touratech Ducati Performance tubular steel tank bars, supplementary LED lighting
  • Ducati Performance titanium silencer by Termignoni, type-approved
  • Scorpion Rally tyres Multistrada 1200 Enduro standard equipment
  • Ducati Testastretta DVT engine
  • Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
  • Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1ME Cornering braking system
  • Electronic cruise control
  • Riding Modes
  • Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)
  • Ride-by-Wire Power Modes (PM)
  • Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)
  • Ducati Traction Control (DTC)
  • Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)
  • Sachs semi-active electronic suspension (front and rear): Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system
  • Full LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)
  • Dashboard with full-TFT 5” colour screen
  • Centre stand
2018 Ducati Multistrada model line specifications
2018 Ducati Multistrada model line specifications (click for higher magnification view)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here