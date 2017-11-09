The raciest of the Multistrada line returns for 2018

1260 Pikes Peak with forged wheels & Ohlins

Multistrada 1200 Enduro goes Pro

1260 Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak version of the new Multistrada 1260, draws its inspiration from the legendary American hill climb race, and really brings out the sporty racer character of the Multistrada 1260.

For the full run down on the standard and S models see:

2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 | 1260 S | 1260 S D-Air (add link when live)

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, also known as the “The Race to the Clouds”, is held in an area of the Rocky Mountains some 16km west of Colorado Springs. A distance of 20 kilometres separates the starting line, at an altitude of 2,862 metres, from the finishing line at 4,300 m. It’s an incredibly tough competition, which Ducati has already won three times.

Developed on the technical foundations of the Multistrada 1260 S, the Pikes Peak version benefits from the 1262cc Euro 4 compliant Ducati Testastretta DVT engine and new chassis dimensions, which include a new front end geometry and a longer swingarm.

Along with a race-inspired colour scheme, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak comes equipped with new forged aluminium wheels, which are lighter than those of the Multistrada 1260 S. In addition, the bike is fitted with the Öhlins fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock, which can both be adjusted mechanically.

In addition to the silencer and nose fairing, fitted as standard, a carbon fibre Ducati Performance silencer by Termignoni (EU type-approved) and a low racing-type carbon fibre screen are also available for the Pikes Peak version.

Further carbon fibre components include the front mudguard, hands free cover and front side panels, while the red-stitched seat has been specially designed to bring out this Multistrada’s racing spirit.

85 per cent of the torque is available below 3500rpm with an 18 per cent increase at 5500rpm from the previous model.

This level of performance is easy to manage too, thanks to the new Ride by Wire which allows for an even smoother fuel supply, and to the DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) Up & Down, which contributes to an improved riding experience thanks to seamless and accurate gear meshing during both upshifting and downshifting.

The Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is equipped as standard with the Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), developed by Bosch, which dynamically measures pitch and roll angles and acceleration along the 3 axes, raising performance and safety standards even further.

Equipped with Cornering ABS, Cornering Lights (DCL) on the full-LED headlight, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) and Cruise Control, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is a concentrate of technology that also features, as standard, a Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone and manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard, which has been renewed both in terms of graphics and logic.

Like other bikes in the family, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak can mount one or more Ducati Performance accessory packages. Also available – in addition to individual items – are the Touring Pack (which includes heated grips, panniers and centre stand), the Urban Pack (with top case, tank bag with tank lock and USB hub to charge electronic devices), the Enduro Pack (consisting of supplementary LED lights and Ducati Performance components by Touratech: engine crash bars, radiator crash bars, sump guard, a broader kickstand base and off-road footpegs).

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Features

Pikes Peak livery – Ducati red chassis and black wheel rims

New 1260 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine

Adjustable Öhlins fork and adjustable TTX36 shock

Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni

Carbon fibre screen (in addition to the standard one)

Aluminium forged wheels

Carbon fibre front mudguard

Carbon fibre hands free cover

Carbon fibre front side panels

Red seat stitching

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) by Bosch

Bosch-Brembo ABS 9.1ME Cornering braking system

330 mm front discs with Brembo M50 4-piston radial calipers

Electronic cruise control

Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Riding Modes

Ride-by-Wire Power Modes (PM)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Height-adjustable rider’s seat

Full LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)

Dashboard with full-TFT 5” colour screen

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro goes even more globetrotter with the new Pro version, as the venturesome Multistrada reaches new heights thanks to this latest version, designed for riders eager to get off-road.

For the full run down on the Multistrada 1200 Enduro see here:

Ducati Multistrada Enduro (link)

The Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features a Sand-coloured rough surface finish, front end and tank cover, the latter sporting “Enduro” logo stickers on both sides. Other Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro exclusive features include the two-tone seat and the black subframe and clutch/alternator covers.

The off-road spirit of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro is enhanced by Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres, fitted as standard – 120/70 R19 at the front, 170/60 R17 at the rear. Perfect for offroad use, these tyres also ensure outstanding performance on asphalt.

Other Pro features include Ducati Performance bull bars by Touratech with LED lights, the low screen – great for on-the-pegs off-road riding – and the type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni (compliant with EU standards).

Tested and developed under the most extreme conditions, the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro features the ultra-tough Multistrada 1200 Enduro frame.

The bike is powered by the tried and tested 152*hp Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) 1200 engine with EURO4 type approval. Thanks to Riding Mode technology (Enduro, Touring, Sport and Urban), the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro offers that same four-bikes-in-one spirit that has made the Ducati ‘multibike’ Multistrada such a success.

On the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro, ABS Cornering, Cornering Lights (DCL), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system with 200mm of wheel travel all come as standard, as does Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) for smooth uphill starts.

As-standard features on the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro also include electronic speed control and the Bluetooth module; the latter, via the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), lets riders connect the bike to a smartphone, manage key multimedia functions (incoming calls, text messaging, music) via the switchgears and display information on the TFT dashboard.

Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro special features