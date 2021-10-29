2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

Overnight Ducati pulled the covers off their new range topping Multistrada, the V4 Pikes Peak. The new model is significantly redesigned for optimum performance on the tarmac and is the most sporting Multistrada Ducati have ever made.

The Pikes Peak version takes the technological tour de force that is a Multistrada V4 S and swaps the adventure spec’ 19-inch front rim for a more sporting 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium rim, while at the rear a single-sided swing-arm also helps differentiate the Pikes Peak from its siblings.

The Pikes Peak edition also scores lashings of carbon-fibre along with an Akrapovic titanium muffler.

The 17-inch Marchesini rims are 2.7 kg lighter and the Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension is used instead of the Marzocchi semi-active suspension used on the S model.

This is the first time that Ohlins suspension has been used on a Multistrada and the system on the Pikes Peak is the same as that used on Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 s and shares their events based mapping suited to more aggressive riding. The Pikes Peak though is equipped with a much more generous 170 mm of wheel travel.

The aluminium monocoque frame has also been changed for more sporting ability with different rake, trail and wheelbase measurements aimed to maximise tarmac performance. The biggest change is the steering angle which is now 25.75-degrees (+ 1.25-degrees vs Multistrada V4).

The riding position has also been changed for more sporting intent for better control at major lean angles while the bars are lower, narrower and more curved in their bend. The pegs are higher and situated further rearward.

The same M50 Brembo Stylema Monoblocs as fitted to the Multistrada V4 S grace the front of the machine and clamp 330 mm disc rotors but the pads used are the same as the Panigale V4. Bosch provide their 10.3ME Cornering ABS and the brakes are linked front to rear however rear ABS can be disabled.

The smooth 170 horsepower V4 is unchanged from the other models but a Race Riding Mode is added that sharpens its response further and the rev-limiter intervenes in a more gradual fashion.

In addition to the introduction of the Race Riding Mode, Ducati Wheelie Control on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has an updated strategy that Ducati claims offers even better response and more accurate control during dynamic riding.

The quick-shifter on the S model is the best I have ever used and Ducati promise that the Pikes Peak can be down-shifted even more aggressively.

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak inherits the latest generation and sophisticated electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among others, radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.

The 6.5” TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, allows the user to view the map navigator thanks to the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows to mirror the rider’s smartphone. The only thing really missing from the standard specification is tyre pressure monitoring which remains an optional extra.

Styling wise the livery of the Pipes Peak Multistrada is inspired by the Desmosedici MotoGP machine, the lower screen is smoked and the seat is a two-tone black and red embossed with the V4 logo while the beak is adorned with a Ducati Corse badge.

The 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is scheduled to arrive in Australia during the second-quarter of 2022 and will be priced at $44,500 Ride Away.

2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Main Points