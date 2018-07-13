Ship your bike to NZ next Summer

Ever thought about riding New Zealand? Fancy doing it on your own motorcycle?

Well Get Routed is doing three motorcycle shipments to New Zealand next Summer.

A shipment from Brisbane, another shipment from Sydney and also a container load of motorcycles from Melbourne.

The Brisbane shipment is now full, the Sydney shipment has nine bikes booked in while the Melbourne shipment has nine spaces still available.

Riding New Zealand’s South Island is sublime

There is a wait list of four bikes for a second container ex Brisbane and Get Routed need 10 for a viable shipment.

Most of those taking bikes over will be aware of the fact that the Burt Munro Challenge is just a week after the bikes arrive in Christchurch.

The Burt Munro Challenge gets bigger each year and is now the biggest single motorcycle event on the NZ calendar.

You may also know that in Invercargill you can visit the incredible Richardson’s car, bike & truck museum – the biggest collection in one place in NZ.

Honda Africa Twin in NZ – Image by Trevor Hedge

There’s also an International Triumph Rally in in NZ from 22-24 February. Plenty of Aussie Triumph owners would love the opportunity to attend that event.

International Triumph Rally in in NZ from 22-24 February

Bike shipping enquiries to dave@getrouted.com.au or phone 03 5625 9080, but not between 4 August and 10 September as he will be on the Isle of Man for the ClassicTT/Manx GP.

