SHARE

2018 last season for Tech3 with Yamaha

After 20 mutually successful years of partnership, Tech3 have informed Yamaha that they will end their collaboration with Yamaha at the end of the 2018 season.

Herve’ Poncharal – Monster Yamaha Tech3 Owner

“To summarize 20 years of an incredible partnership between Tech3 and Yamaha in a few words is a very difficult mission. Since I first met Mr. Iio in 1998, where he gave me the opportunity to join Yamaha Motor Corporation, it has been an extraordinary journey together. All I remember are fantastic memories, great results, an awesome atmosphere and astonishing feelings we shared with the Yamaha family, which will always be in my mind and in my heart. Clearly, to end that kind of partnership is a big decision for me. All I want to say is more than a huge thank you to Yamaha, to Mr. Tsuji, Mr. Tsuya, Mr. Jarvis and Mr. Nakajima, plus all the guys that have been supporting and helping us.

Tech3 Yamaha at the Jerez Test
Tech3 Yamaha at the Jerez Test in 2017

“Tech3 is a small company, which has to think about the future and has to weigh the different options. We‘ve been offered a deal, that includes something we‘ve been waiting for almost since we started with Tech3 and I couldn‘t say no. But obviously, we are the Monster Yamaha Team until the last lap of the Valencia GP 2018. Johann Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin will be fighting for top positions and without a doubt, Yamaha can count on us to be a loyal performant partner.

Of course the big question is, who has that offer came from…?

Tech3 Yamaha
Tech3 Yamaha – 2018

“One more time a huge thank you for Yamaha‘s support. I hope they can carry on and have the success they deserve and eventually find a partner to replace Tech3.”

MotoGP Sepang Test 2016 - Yamaha YZR-M1 - Tech 3 Yamaha
Yamaha YZR-M1 – Tech 3 Yamaha – 2016

Yamaha have accepted Tech3‘s decision and will provide its full support to the team until the last race of the 2018 season.

Tech3 will continue its participation in the MotoGP (and Moto2) World Championship and will announce its plans for 2019 and beyond at a later date.

Yamaha is in the process of deciding whether they will run a satellite team for 2019 and, if so, what form that collaboration will take.

Kouichi Tsuji – Yamaha General Manager Motorsports

“Very recently we were informed by Hervé Poncharal, the owner of Tech3, that he has decided not to extend his contract with Yamaha to lease YZR-M1 bikes. After discussions with Hervé it was clear that he has chosen to align with a new partner for the future and therefore, regretfully, we were obliged to respect and accept his decision.

Tech3 Yamaha - Sepang Test - 2018
Tech3 Yamaha – Sepang Test – 2018

“The end of such a successful partnership is always a bit sad, as it also marks the end of a long-term relationship. We are very grateful for Hervé‘s loyalty and support to the Yamaha brand and for the excellent results obtained throughout that time.

Bradley Smith - 9th / 2'01.644 / 54 laps “Today was the first day of using the seamless shift gear box. I am really thankful for Yamaha, because it was really beneficial for us. It is a very nice system to use, and I think the biggest advantage of the gearbox with be on old tyres in the second half of the race. We have continued working on ideas from the first test, and have found a great front setting which will probably be our base setting for the season. We still need to work a little more with the electronics, and the rear grip. The Bridgestone tyres seem to be better than last time, even though the track conditions were not so great. We also changed the geometry of the bike which consistently works better with the tyres. Tech3 are doing a brilliant job, and I am pleased with the results. I think the track conditions will improve and on day 3 we’ll try a race simulation. “
Bradley Smith – 2014

“We will continue to provide our full support to the Tech3 team and their riders throughout the 2018 season, while we simultaneously evaluate our options for an alternative team in the MotoGP World Championship class for 2019 and beyond.”

Jonas Folger showed great pace on the Tech3 Yamaha
Jonas Folger showed great pace on the Tech3 Yamaha in 2017

Tech3 Team‘s Highlights

1989
Hervé Poncharal starts the Tech3 project and begin his Grand Prix adventure by contesting in the 250cc World Championship

1999
Tech3 and Yamaha partner up in the 250cc championship
Olivier Jacque – 4th
Shinya Nakano – 7th

2000 (250cc)
Olivier Jacque – 1st
Shinya Nakano – 2nd

2001 (500cc)
Shinya Nakano – 5th
Olivier Jacque – 15th

2002 (MotoGP)
Olivier Jacque – 10th
Shinya Nakano – 11th

2003 (MotoGP)
Alex Barros – 9th
Olivier Jacque – 12th

2004 (MotoGP)
Marco Melandri – 12th
Norifumi Abe – 13th

2005 (MotoGP)
Toni Elías – 12th
Rubén Xaus – 16th
David Checa – 26th

2006 (MotoGP)
Carlos Checa – 15th
James Ellison – 18th

2007 (MotoGP)
Sylvain Guintoli – 16th – Rookie of the Year
Makoto Tamada – 18th

2008 (MotoGP)
Colin Edwards – 7th
James Toseland – 11th

2009 (MotoGP)
Colin Edwards – 5th
James Toseland – 14th

2010 (MotoGP)
Ben Spies – 6th – Rookie of the Year
Colin Edwards – 11th

2011 (MotoGP)
Colin Edwards – 9th
Cal Crutchlow – 12th – Rookie of the Year
Josh Hayes – 19th

2012 (MotoGP)
Andrea Dovizioso – 4th
Cal Crutchlow – 7th

2013 (MotoGP)
Cal Crutchlow – 5th
Bradley Smith – 10th

2014 (MotoGP)
Pol Espargaró – 6th – Rookie of the Year
Bradley Smith – 8th

2015 (MotoGP)
Bradley Smith – 6th
Pol Espargaró – 9th

2016 (MotoGP)
Pol Espargaró – 8th
Bradley Smith – 17th
Alex Lowes – 24th

2017 (MotoGP)
Johann Zarco – 7th – Rookie of the Year
Jonas Folger – 10th

MOTOGP

Bradley Smith - Image by AJRN

2018 MotoGP Entry List | Moto2 | Moto3

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
The official 2018 MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 rider and team entry list has been...
Francesco Bagnaia (ITA - Kalex) - P2

Pecco Bagnaia scores Ducati MotoGP contract

Moto GP Trevor Hedge -
Pecco Bagnaia signs MotoGP contract directly with Ducati After four seasons in Moto3 with a...

2018 Buriram MotoGP #ThaiTest Images | Gallery C

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Buriram MotoGP | Image Gallery C Images by AJRN Now you are adequately warmed up...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. if Kawasaki will return to MotoGP, Tech 3 would become a Factory Team or KTM will establish satellite team it’s what Tech 3 were going to…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here