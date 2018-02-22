“One more time a huge thank you for Yamaha‘s support. I hope they can carry on and have the success they deserve and eventually find a partner to replace Tech3.”

Yamaha have accepted Tech3‘s decision and will provide its full support to the team until the last race of the 2018 season.

Tech3 will continue its participation in the MotoGP (and Moto2) World Championship and will announce its plans for 2019 and beyond at a later date.

Yamaha is in the process of deciding whether they will run a satellite team for 2019 and, if so, what form that collaboration will take.

Kouichi Tsuji – Yamaha General Manager Motorsports

“Very recently we were informed by Hervé Poncharal, the owner of Tech3, that he has decided not to extend his contract with Yamaha to lease YZR-M1 bikes. After discussions with Hervé it was clear that he has chosen to align with a new partner for the future and therefore, regretfully, we were obliged to respect and accept his decision.

“The end of such a successful partnership is always a bit sad, as it also marks the end of a long-term relationship. We are very grateful for Hervé‘s loyalty and support to the Yamaha brand and for the excellent results obtained throughout that time.

“We will continue to provide our full support to the Tech3 team and their riders throughout the 2018 season, while we simultaneously evaluate our options for an alternative team in the MotoGP World Championship class for 2019 and beyond.”

Tech3 Team‘s Highlights

1989

Hervé Poncharal starts the Tech3 project and begin his Grand Prix adventure by contesting in the 250cc World Championship

1999

Tech3 and Yamaha partner up in the 250cc championship

Olivier Jacque – 4th

Shinya Nakano – 7th

2000 (250cc)

Olivier Jacque – 1st

Shinya Nakano – 2nd

2001 (500cc)

Shinya Nakano – 5th

Olivier Jacque – 15th

2002 (MotoGP)

Olivier Jacque – 10th

Shinya Nakano – 11th

2003 (MotoGP)

Alex Barros – 9th

Olivier Jacque – 12th

2004 (MotoGP)

Marco Melandri – 12th

Norifumi Abe – 13th

2005 (MotoGP)

Toni Elías – 12th

Rubén Xaus – 16th

David Checa – 26th

2006 (MotoGP)

Carlos Checa – 15th

James Ellison – 18th

2007 (MotoGP)

Sylvain Guintoli – 16th – Rookie of the Year

Makoto Tamada – 18th

2008 (MotoGP)

Colin Edwards – 7th

James Toseland – 11th

2009 (MotoGP)

Colin Edwards – 5th

James Toseland – 14th

2010 (MotoGP)

Ben Spies – 6th – Rookie of the Year

Colin Edwards – 11th

2011 (MotoGP)

Colin Edwards – 9th

Cal Crutchlow – 12th – Rookie of the Year

Josh Hayes – 19th

2012 (MotoGP)

Andrea Dovizioso – 4th

Cal Crutchlow – 7th

2013 (MotoGP)

Cal Crutchlow – 5th

Bradley Smith – 10th

2014 (MotoGP)

Pol Espargaró – 6th – Rookie of the Year

Bradley Smith – 8th

2015 (MotoGP)

Bradley Smith – 6th

Pol Espargaró – 9th

2016 (MotoGP)

Pol Espargaró – 8th

Bradley Smith – 17th

Alex Lowes – 24th

2017 (MotoGP)

Johann Zarco – 7th – Rookie of the Year

Jonas Folger – 10th