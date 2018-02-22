2018 last season for Tech3 with Yamaha
After 20 mutually successful years of partnership, Tech3 have informed Yamaha that they will end their collaboration with Yamaha at the end of the 2018 season.
Herve’ Poncharal – Monster Yamaha Tech3 Owner
“To summarize 20 years of an incredible partnership between Tech3 and Yamaha in a few words is a very difficult mission. Since I first met Mr. Iio in 1998, where he gave me the opportunity to join Yamaha Motor Corporation, it has been an extraordinary journey together. All I remember are fantastic memories, great results, an awesome atmosphere and astonishing feelings we shared with the Yamaha family, which will always be in my mind and in my heart. Clearly, to end that kind of partnership is a big decision for me. All I want to say is more than a huge thank you to Yamaha, to Mr. Tsuji, Mr. Tsuya, Mr. Jarvis and Mr. Nakajima, plus all the guys that have been supporting and helping us.
“Tech3 is a small company, which has to think about the future and has to weigh the different options. We‘ve been offered a deal, that includes something we‘ve been waiting for almost since we started with Tech3 and I couldn‘t say no. But obviously, we are the Monster Yamaha Team until the last lap of the Valencia GP 2018. Johann Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin will be fighting for top positions and without a doubt, Yamaha can count on us to be a loyal performant partner.
“One more time a huge thank you for Yamaha‘s support. I hope they can carry on and have the success they deserve and eventually find a partner to replace Tech3.”
Yamaha have accepted Tech3‘s decision and will provide its full support to the team until the last race of the 2018 season.
Tech3 will continue its participation in the MotoGP (and Moto2) World Championship and will announce its plans for 2019 and beyond at a later date.
Yamaha is in the process of deciding whether they will run a satellite team for 2019 and, if so, what form that collaboration will take.
Kouichi Tsuji – Yamaha General Manager Motorsports
“Very recently we were informed by Hervé Poncharal, the owner of Tech3, that he has decided not to extend his contract with Yamaha to lease YZR-M1 bikes. After discussions with Hervé it was clear that he has chosen to align with a new partner for the future and therefore, regretfully, we were obliged to respect and accept his decision.
“The end of such a successful partnership is always a bit sad, as it also marks the end of a long-term relationship. We are very grateful for Hervé‘s loyalty and support to the Yamaha brand and for the excellent results obtained throughout that time.
“We will continue to provide our full support to the Tech3 team and their riders throughout the 2018 season, while we simultaneously evaluate our options for an alternative team in the MotoGP World Championship class for 2019 and beyond.”
Tech3 Team‘s Highlights
1989
Hervé Poncharal starts the Tech3 project and begin his Grand Prix adventure by contesting in the 250cc World Championship
1999
Tech3 and Yamaha partner up in the 250cc championship
Olivier Jacque – 4th
Shinya Nakano – 7th
2000 (250cc)
Olivier Jacque – 1st
Shinya Nakano – 2nd
2001 (500cc)
Shinya Nakano – 5th
Olivier Jacque – 15th
2002 (MotoGP)
Olivier Jacque – 10th
Shinya Nakano – 11th
2003 (MotoGP)
Alex Barros – 9th
Olivier Jacque – 12th
2004 (MotoGP)
Marco Melandri – 12th
Norifumi Abe – 13th
2005 (MotoGP)
Toni Elías – 12th
Rubén Xaus – 16th
David Checa – 26th
2006 (MotoGP)
Carlos Checa – 15th
James Ellison – 18th
2007 (MotoGP)
Sylvain Guintoli – 16th – Rookie of the Year
Makoto Tamada – 18th
2008 (MotoGP)
Colin Edwards – 7th
James Toseland – 11th
2009 (MotoGP)
Colin Edwards – 5th
James Toseland – 14th
2010 (MotoGP)
Ben Spies – 6th – Rookie of the Year
Colin Edwards – 11th
2011 (MotoGP)
Colin Edwards – 9th
Cal Crutchlow – 12th – Rookie of the Year
Josh Hayes – 19th
2012 (MotoGP)
Andrea Dovizioso – 4th
Cal Crutchlow – 7th
2013 (MotoGP)
Cal Crutchlow – 5th
Bradley Smith – 10th
2014 (MotoGP)
Pol Espargaró – 6th – Rookie of the Year
Bradley Smith – 8th
2015 (MotoGP)
Bradley Smith – 6th
Pol Espargaró – 9th
2016 (MotoGP)
Pol Espargaró – 8th
Bradley Smith – 17th
Alex Lowes – 24th
2017 (MotoGP)
Johann Zarco – 7th – Rookie of the Year
Jonas Folger – 10th
