Tech3 on the GASGAS for 2023

From 2023 Spain’s iconic motorcycle brand, now Austrian owned under the KTM AG umbrella, will join the rush of MotoGP for the first time in deal that will see the Tech3 Factory Team turn a full crimson red. The renowned race-winning crew will see their GASGAS branded machinery in the hands of Pol Espargaro, with a second rider to be confirmed soon.

As for the TBC second seat, Remy Gardner might be staying with the Herve Poncharal managed team for 2023, but other scuttlebutt suggests that Miguel Oliveira is first in-line for that second seat, which would leave Remy Gardner on the outer…

GASGAS found fame in Trials and then Enduro quickly transformed into motocross, supercross and rally success in recent years since the KTM take-over, with a comprehensive foundation of off-road production bikes and now – after tasting spoils in in both Moto3 and Moto2 classes- the brand is ready for the next frontier; the pinnacle of road racing.

The decorated outfit and Pol Espargaro will become a new and welcome member of the GASGAS family. The popular 31-year-old will also tie-in some of GASGAS’ Iberian heritage for their maiden MotoGP tilt.

The distinctive red and white livery will go faster than it ever has been thanks to the new GASGAS MotoGP trailblazer.

The marque will be the sixth brand in MotoGP for 2023 but has already boosted its presence with Grand Prix victories and podium appearances in Moto3 and Moto2 in the last two seasons thanks with the GASGAS Aspar team.

Pit Beirer, GASGAS Motorsports Director

“GASGAS is a winning brand. It has reached an incredible level of performance immediately in disciplines like MXGP, Supercross, Enduro and Rally where we have taken Grands Prix, Main Events, world titles and overall winners’ trophies. It’s a relatively new brand for us and we have new goals. We hope the fans that follow ‘the red’ will enjoy the story. Thanks to our strong partner, the ASPAR team, in Moto3 and Moto2 we have been able to see the GASGAS bikes right at the front of those categories. It would be great to see the same thing eventually in the hardest class of them all. I want to thank Hervé and the Tech3 factory racing team for keeping an open mind and really supporting this change to become the GASGAS Factory Racing Team. We think it’s exciting and different.”

Hubert Trunkenpolz, Member of the Executive Board, CMO

“Taking the GASGAS name bigger and wider than its roots in Trial has been really successful in a number of ways. After seeing what we could achieve in Moto3 and Moto2 the next question was whether we could take GASGAS to MotoGP and we’re thrilled that we can make this step. It’s a new journey and I know the brand will stand out right away. Importantly, the team, the riders, the management will help GASGAS make a splash in the premier class. That’s what we’re hoping for!”