Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

YMF R3 Cup Race One

The opening R3 Cup bout went down to the wire between Tommy Edwards, Hunter Ford and Jack Mahaffy. At the chequered flag it was Edwards that won the day by a nose, Ford second and Mahaffy third.

Less than five-hundredths of a second separated those podium finishers as they crossed the line.

  1. Tom Edwards
  2. Hunter Ford +0.015
  3. Jack Mahaffy +0.042
  4. Locky Taylor +12.208
  5. Ben Bramich +22.034
  6. Troy Ryan +22.063
  7. Jonah Sita +22.516
  8. Dan Thomas +22.526
  9. Tayla Relph +22.781
  10. Jack Passfield +32.561
  11. Laura Brown +32.644
  12. Harry Khouri +32.677
  13. Andrew Hannan +42.185
  14. Ross Beames +46.238
  15. Callum O’Brien +55.072
  16. Boyd Hocking +56.410
  17. Jake Brett +76.797
Tom Edwards - Image by TBG
Tom Edwards – Image by TBG

YMF R3 Cup Race Two

In the early stages of the race Jack Mahaffy (JDS Moto, Yamaha YZF-R3) took the lead into turn one followed by Edwards and Hunter Ford (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3). Mahaffy and Edwards would chop and change position on a constant basis at the start. Locky Taylor (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) also wasn’t far behind in fourth.

YMF R3 Cup Race 2 Start - Image by TBG
YMF R3 Cup Race 2 Start – Image by TBG

A very entertaining battle ensued between the four ensued at the front. On lap four Mahaffy was leading but he had an evident problem and had to retire from the race. Ford led after the retirement but it wasn’t long until Edwards regained the lead.

Quite incredibly after crashing out earlier in the day. Tayla Relph (Motorcycle Sportsmen, Yamaha YZF-R3) was leading the next group of riders in fourth position.

YMF R3 Cup Race 2 Start - Mahaffy leads Ford and Edwards - Image by TBG
YMF R3 Cup Race 2 – Mahaffy leads Ford and Edwards – Image by TBG

On the last lap Ford was leading from Edwards regained the ascendancy. In sensational circumstances, the track was dumped with rain with only several corners to go in the race. Ford managed to hold on despite the wet conditions and take the win in front of Edwards and Taylor.

As a result of his second place, Edwards took the YMF R3 Championship!

Fourth and fifth place getters would be Ben Bramich (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) and Troy Ryan (Taree Motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R3).

Tommy Edwards YMF R3 Cup Champion

“It was a really good battle for Race Two, unfortunately Jack had an issue and had to retire from the race. As a result, I could be more cautious, I did try to drag race Ford in to the final corner but the heavens opened up. I didn’t manage to pull off the victory but I’m thrilled to have won the championship.”

Tommy Edwards closed out the YMF R3 Cup Championship after Race 2
Tommy Edwards closed out the YMF R3 Cup Championship after Race 2 – Image by TBG

YMF R3 Cup Race Two Results

  1. Hunter FORD (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  2. Tommy EDWARDS (Alpinestars, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  3. Locky TAYLOR (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  4. Ben BRAMICH (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  5. Troy RYAN (Taree Motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  6. Tayla RELPH (Motorcycle Sportsmen, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  7. Harry KHOURI (Excite Motorsports Penrith, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  8. Jonah SITA (Flashpoint Motosport, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  9. Dan THOMAS (Inglis Plumbing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  10. Jack PASSFIELD (StayUpright Rider Training, Yamaha YZF-R3)

YMF R3 Cup Race Three

Race Three was a masterclass from rider from the newly crowded YMF-R3 Cup champion, Edwards. Edwards got the hole shot into turn one but was quick overtaken by Mahaffy. It was clear Mahaffy was trying to make amends after having an issue with a front sprocket in Race Two.

Edwards leading Mahaffy, Ford, and Taylor in Race 3 - Image by Half Light
Edwards leading Mahaffy, Ford, and Taylor in Race 3 – Image by Half Light

Once again Mahaffy, Ford and Edwards were having a great battle at the front and were breaking away from fourth place man, Jonah SITA (Flashpoint Motosport, Yamaha YZF-R3).

With the top three being the obvious standouts all weekend long, they put on a show for the local spectators with overtakes aplenty. On the last lap it was Edwards, Ford and Mahaffy, but Mahaffy managed to get into front.

The YMF R3 Cup pack
The YMF R3 Cup pack – Image by Half Light

Devastatingly, Mahaffy had another issue in the same exact location as the previous race and had to retire from the race. Then it was Ford in front of Edwards. Unfortunately heading into the last corner for Ford, the backend stepped out and Edwards managed to out drag him down the straight to the checkered flag.

YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results

  1. Tommy EDWARDS (Alpinestars, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  2. Hunter FORD (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  3. Jonah SITA (Flashpoint Motosport, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  4. Locky TAYLOR (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  5. Ben BRAMICH (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  6. Tayla RELPH (Motorcycle Sportsmen, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  7. Troy RYAN (Taree Motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  8. Jack PASSFIELD (StayUpright Rider Training, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  9. Harry KHOURI (Excite Motorsports Penrith, Yamaha YZF-R3)
  10. Laura BROWN (Duca Advisors, Yamaha YZF-R3)
Tommy Edwards - Image by TBG
Tommy Edwards – 2017 YMF R3 Cup Champion – Image by TBG

YMF R3 Cup Championship Top Ten

  1. Tommy EDWARDS 314
  2. Hunter FORD 259
  3. Jack MAHAFFY 257
  4. Ben BRAMICH 226
  5. Locky TAYLOR 185
  6. Tayla RELPH 184
  7. Boyd HOCKING 174
  8. Jonah SITA 158
  9. Jack PASSFIELD 156
  10. Corey BRIFFA 150

