Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

YMF R3 Cup Race One

The opening R3 Cup bout went down to the wire between Tommy Edwards, Hunter Ford and Jack Mahaffy. At the chequered flag it was Edwards that won the day by a nose, Ford second and Mahaffy third.

Less than five-hundredths of a second separated those podium finishers as they crossed the line.

YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

Tom Edwards Hunter Ford +0.015 Jack Mahaffy +0.042 Locky Taylor +12.208 Ben Bramich +22.034 Troy Ryan +22.063 Jonah Sita +22.516 Dan Thomas +22.526 Tayla Relph +22.781 Jack Passfield +32.561 Laura Brown +32.644 Harry Khouri +32.677 Andrew Hannan +42.185 Ross Beames +46.238 Callum O’Brien +55.072 Boyd Hocking +56.410 Jake Brett +76.797

YMF R3 Cup Race Two

In the early stages of the race Jack Mahaffy (JDS Moto, Yamaha YZF-R3) took the lead into turn one followed by Edwards and Hunter Ford (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3). Mahaffy and Edwards would chop and change position on a constant basis at the start. Locky Taylor (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) also wasn’t far behind in fourth.

A very entertaining battle ensued between the four ensued at the front. On lap four Mahaffy was leading but he had an evident problem and had to retire from the race. Ford led after the retirement but it wasn’t long until Edwards regained the lead.

Quite incredibly after crashing out earlier in the day. Tayla Relph (Motorcycle Sportsmen, Yamaha YZF-R3) was leading the next group of riders in fourth position.

On the last lap Ford was leading from Edwards regained the ascendancy. In sensational circumstances, the track was dumped with rain with only several corners to go in the race. Ford managed to hold on despite the wet conditions and take the win in front of Edwards and Taylor.

As a result of his second place, Edwards took the YMF R3 Championship!

Fourth and fifth place getters would be Ben Bramich (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) and Troy Ryan (Taree Motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R3).

Tommy Edwards YMF R3 Cup Champion

“It was a really good battle for Race Two, unfortunately Jack had an issue and had to retire from the race. As a result, I could be more cautious, I did try to drag race Ford in to the final corner but the heavens opened up. I didn’t manage to pull off the victory but I’m thrilled to have won the championship.”

YMF R3 Cup Race Two Results

Hunter FORD (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Tommy EDWARDS (Alpinestars, Yamaha YZF-R3) Locky TAYLOR (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Ben BRAMICH (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Troy RYAN (Taree Motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R3) Tayla RELPH (Motorcycle Sportsmen, Yamaha YZF-R3) Harry KHOURI (Excite Motorsports Penrith, Yamaha YZF-R3) Jonah SITA (Flashpoint Motosport, Yamaha YZF-R3) Dan THOMAS (Inglis Plumbing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Jack PASSFIELD (StayUpright Rider Training, Yamaha YZF-R3)

YMF R3 Cup Race Three

Race Three was a masterclass from rider from the newly crowded YMF-R3 Cup champion, Edwards. Edwards got the hole shot into turn one but was quick overtaken by Mahaffy. It was clear Mahaffy was trying to make amends after having an issue with a front sprocket in Race Two.

Once again Mahaffy, Ford and Edwards were having a great battle at the front and were breaking away from fourth place man, Jonah SITA (Flashpoint Motosport, Yamaha YZF-R3).

With the top three being the obvious standouts all weekend long, they put on a show for the local spectators with overtakes aplenty. On the last lap it was Edwards, Ford and Mahaffy, but Mahaffy managed to get into front.

Devastatingly, Mahaffy had another issue in the same exact location as the previous race and had to retire from the race. Then it was Ford in front of Edwards. Unfortunately heading into the last corner for Ford, the backend stepped out and Edwards managed to out drag him down the straight to the checkered flag.

YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results

Tommy EDWARDS (Alpinestars, Yamaha YZF-R3) Hunter FORD (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Jonah SITA (Flashpoint Motosport, Yamaha YZF-R3) Locky TAYLOR (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Ben BRAMICH (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) Tayla RELPH (Motorcycle Sportsmen, Yamaha YZF-R3) Troy RYAN (Taree Motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R3) Jack PASSFIELD (StayUpright Rider Training, Yamaha YZF-R3) Harry KHOURI (Excite Motorsports Penrith, Yamaha YZF-R3) Laura BROWN (Duca Advisors, Yamaha YZF-R3)

YMF R3 Cup Championship Top Ten