Triumph Tiger 1200 XR and XC up-spec for 2018

2018 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR and XC

Up to 10kg Lighter – Up/Down Quickshifter

In Australia 2018 late Q1 / Early Q2

Triumph Motorcycles has also announced the new 2018 Tiger 1200 XC and XR line-up, purpose-built to handle on-road adventures and off-road challenges, with every new innovation, enhancement, specification, and style update designed to help deliver a better than ever before ride.

2018 Triumph Tiger XC and XR at a glance

Up to 10kg lighter than the previous generation

Significant engine upgrade – more immediate power delivery and feel, enhanced rider ergonomics and comfort.

New Adaptive Cornering Lighting

New Adjustable full colour TFT Instruments

New All-LED lighting

New “Off Road Pro” riding mode, with a choice of up to six riding modes

New Illuminated, ergonomically-designed backlit switchgear

New Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless gear changes, both up and down the gearbox

New Keyless ignition

New Updated cruise control

New premium bodywork

New cast and spoked wheels

New metallised tank badge and side panels

New contemporary graphics

New colours

Triumph’s brand-new Tiger 1200 range has taken major steps forward with engineering and technological updates for a more responsive adventure bike with even more style thanks to new premium bodywork details and finish.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles

“The new Tiger 1200 range is so advanced it has taken a full four years to develop, and today we’re proud to launch a family of motorcycles that altogether boasts significant class-leading engine characteristics, rider-focused technological innovations and premium styling; all in the name of first-class riding enjoyment. These are by far the most adventure-ready Tigers ever built.”

The new Tiger 1200 range sees a substantial weight reduction of up to 10kg compared to the previous generation thanks to a range of developments across the engine, chassis and exhaust system.

This has improved each model’s responsiveness further, while enhancing agility and manoeuvrability – both on and off-road. The result is an engine that delivers all the power needed, with a high first major service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 km).

Technological Features

Both XR & XC models include all-new innovative Triumph Adaptive Cornering Lighting for active enhanced visibility when cornering, updated cruise control, new adjustable full-colour TFT display screen, all-new LED lighting, new ergonomically sculpted backlit switchgear and heated grip function, new Triumph Shift Assist for smooth clutchless changes up and down the gearbox, rider-friendly keyless ignition on higher spec models, and an all-new ‘Off-Road Pro’ riding mode on the XC models.

Claiming to be the most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class, with an impressive 141ps, a significant new engine update gives the Tiger 1200 a more immediate power delivery lower down the rev range and an even better soundtrack.

The new 1200cc engine enables smooth reliable delivery through the torque assist clutch, helping rider control on all surfaces. Complementing these updates are silencer developments offering the same thrilling Tiger Triple sound through an even lighter system.

This new generation of Tiger is bred to push every adventure further in comfort and a new seat compound, revised handlebar positioning and updated frame geometry enhances rider ergonomics for a more commanding riding position and long-distance comfort.

Updated style

New sculpted bodywork and stylish wheel enhance the presence and style of the new model, while new metallic badges, signature LED lighting and graphics create eye-catching points of interest.

The Tiger 1200’s even higher quality finish includes wet-painted engine covers that contrast with the black crinkle-effect crank cases and titanium coloured powder-coated frame.

Tiger 1200 core specifications

On top of the new generation state-of-the-art technology, the new Tiger 1200 range offers a huge choice of ‘core’ features, such as fully integrated management systems controlled by an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), integrated braking system (developed with Continental), optimised cornering ABS and traction control, hill hold, ride-by-wire throttle, and up to six riding modes to configure the motorcycle to suit its terrain at the press of a button. An electrically-adjustable windscreen, heated equipment, and power sockets make every journey even more comfortable.

The new Tiger also features high specification Brembo brakes, adjustable WP suspension controlled by Triumph’s Semi-Active Suspension technology, a two-position seat height (835-855 mm), adjustable by 20 mm to suit riding style and terrain, and a Low Ride Height XRx model variant that at 815-835mm is 20mm lower than the standard seat.

In addition, the entire Tiger 1200 line-up is also backed by an extensive range of dedicated accessories including all-purpose aluminium luggage giving you the load capacity for any trip and to take you anywhere, any time.

Tiger 1200 models

The new XR line-up is made to deliver the ultimate on-road/off-road adventure; from the base model XR, to the mid-specification XRx and the highest specification XRT. An XRx Low Ride Height model is also available, making the Tiger 1200 even more accessible to every adventurer.

The new XC line-up has been specifically designed to respond to challenging adventures thanks to a range of specialised off-road features, offering more rough terrain capability, from the XCx to the highest specification XCA.

Tiger 1200 Core Features

1215cc triple engine with shaft drive (delivering 141PS)

Triumph Semi-Active Suspension incorporating WP adjustable front and rear suspension

Brembo Monobloc 4-piston radial calipers and integrated braking system

Up to six riding modes

Hill hold control

Electrically adjustable touring screen

Inertial Measurement Unit (six axis)

Optimised cornering ABS

Optimised cornering traction control

Ride-by-wire throttle

Heated grips & heated rider and pillion seats

Advanced on-board computer and immobiliser

Power sockets (2 x 12v, 1 x USB).

Clothing and accessories

Triumph Motorcycles has also launched its new technical adventure clothing line to complement the new Tiger range. Constructed with the highest quality materials available and incorporating Gore-Tex fabric technology, this new riding apparel offers ‘all-weather’ protection against the elements. In addition to this specialist clothing range, a new line-up of men’s and women’s casual adventure clothing is also available.

The Tiger 1200 range also boasts over 50 optional accessories, allowing customisation, whichever model you choose.