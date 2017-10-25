Island Classic entries open – Troy Corser in!

2018 Island Classic January 26-28 – Phillip Island

Troy Corner will make a reappearance on home soil, the first in seven years, for the 2018 International Island Classic, where he’ll lead the Aussie charge to retake the International Challenge title over the weekend of January 26-28.

Tickets for the Island Classic go on sale Thursday (Oct 26) at www.islandclassic.com.au, and with the event celebrating its 25th year in 2018, the Island Classic is the largest classic motorcycling event in the southern hemisphere.

Corser will head the Aussie squad in the blue-chip International Challenge teams’ event as the locals look to snap the three-year domination by the Jeremy McWilliams-led United Kingdom. Teams from New Zealand and America will also compete in 2018.

The UK-based Corser can’t wait to reacquaint himself with one of his favourite pieces of tarmac, where he was a seven-time winner in WorldSBK between 1995 and 2006.

Troy Corser

“It’s time to get back and race at home in front of a Phillip Island home crowd. It’s been a long time. I have been doing the Goodwood events with a great team at BMW Classic, riding some old museum bikes. It’s been a lot of fun.

“Everyone tells me the Island Classic is a great event so with it being the 25th anniversary, it feels like a good time to come back and give it a go. Rex Wolfenden is preparing my bike so I’m hoping for a weapon. His bikes are always well prepared. I’d like to test it prior, but not sure that’s gonna happen. If not, I’ll just rock up and ride. I’ve done it before.”

Corser, who turns 46 on November 27 and last raced competitively in 2011, will ride a 1982 Honda Harris F1 machine in the 2018 International Challenge. He’ll join forces in the Australian team with a number of his 1990s domestic contemporaries such as fellow Aussie superbike champions Shawn Giles and Steve Martin.

Corser has kept a keen interest in the Island Classic from afar, and he finally felt the time was right to throw his hat into the ring.

Corser, a product of Wollongong like Wayne Gardner, carved out a brilliant road racing career. After domestic success in Australia and America, he went on to become one of only six riders to have won multiple WorldSBK titles – Northern Irishman Jonathan Rea has since made it seven.

At his absolute best, Corser was a ruthless practitioner. He could not only produce one-lap flyers in qualifying, but also handle the blowtorch when leading from the front. It’s that rare talent which saw him retire with a whole host of WorldSBK records: for the most pole positions – 43; the most races – 377; the most podiums – 130, and the most points – 4000.

His WorldSBK titles came in 1996 and 2005 with Ducati and Suzuki respectively, and he also rode for Aprilia, Yamaha, Foggy Petronas and BMW in the production series.

Corser’s last appearance at Phillip Island was in the 2011 WorldSBK round on the BMW S 1000 RR. Unfortunately, it wasn’t one of his finest outings, at a circuit where he was habitually battling hard at the front and was a long-time lap record holder.

Corser has fond memories of those halcyon Phillip Island days.

“Phillip Island is one of the best circuits in the world and definitely one of my favourites. I’ve had some great races there. The support during my career was always great. I am sure some friends and family will come out to watch at the Classic and I’m hoping my old race fans will cheer us on from Corser Hill. There is nothing like a home crowd support. Something I’ll never forget from my racing. No better place for me to win a Championship than right there at home.”

These days, Corser is a big part of the The Race Academy which runs a series of track-based schools at famous circuits such as Mugello, Valencia, Brno and Catalunya. Corser enjoys passing on the skills and knowledge gained during his stellar racing career.

“I have developed the course at The Race Academy, taught all my fellow instructors, and we offer a complete professional training programme for riders. We focus on control and safety, and with that the lap times come. I am very proud of what we achieve,” said Corser. We mostly run at world championship level tracks, with the chance to ride a BMW S1000RR, or your own bike, and optional pillion instruction.”

Corser tries to get back to Australia once a year, but says his free weekends at home are spent on the sidelines at Kalani’s football.

“And we get a bit of dirt bike riding in just for fun. And Kelisa is into her gymnastics and dance so there’s performances to watch there. I’m still playing golf and have a little hit around at tennis these days. I’m keeping fit and I’m ready to race.”

Corser was inducted into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame early in 2017, a great honour marking his achievement and contribution to motorcycle racing both here and internationally.

Entry and Classes

The Phillip Island Grand Circuit and Motorcycling Australia have announced the opening of entries for the 2018 International Island Classic event, which will take place in January, from the 25th through to Sunday the 28th. Supplementary regulations are also now available.

In its 25th consecutive year, the event features the International Challenge. A fiercely contested battle between Australia, the UK, USA and New Zealand along with a points score challenge for the perpetual Phil Irving trophy.

Past and present champions of motorsport worldwide will converge on the famous Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for the 25th International Island Classic – Australia’s largest historic motorcycle racing event and the third largest motorcycling event on the Australian calendar.

This highly anticipated event is a ‘must do’ for any motorcyclist, covering many classes and periods of road race, including:

Period 1 Veteran Up to 31st December 1919

Period 2 Vintage From 1stJanuary 1920 up to 31stDecember 1945

Period 3 Classic From 1stJanuary 1946 up to 31stDecember 1962

Period 4 Post Classic From 1stJanuary 1963 up to 31stDecember 1972

Period 5 Forgotten Era From 1stJanuary 1973 up to 31stDecember 1982

Period 6 New Era From 1st January 1983 up to 31st December 1990 (Excludes Sidecars)

2018 International Island Classic classes include

Ultra Lightweight Solo Up to 125cc

Lightweight Solo From 132cc up to 250cc (includes P6 250 GP & P6 250 Production classes)

Junior Solo From 263cc up to 350cc (Excludes P6)

Senior Solo From 368cc up to 500cc

Unlimited Solo From 526cc up to 1300cc (Excludes P6)

Sidecar Combined for all events (Excludes P6)

Period 6 Formula 75 Solo 526cc to 750cc four cylinder & 750cc to 1000cc two cylinder

Period 6 Formula 1300 Solo 788cc to 1300cc

Each competitor will receive a complementary invitation to attend the 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner (rider/passenger only). The Gala Dinner will be held at the circuit on Friday 26th January 2018. Camping is also available at the Circuit, details of same can be found here.

If you wish to purchase event tickets, campground passes or require more information please contact the Circuit on 03 5952 2710.