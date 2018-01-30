ASBK 2018 Official Test underway at P.I.

Michael Blair was the first of 28 ASBK Superbike riders that ventured out when pitlane opened at 0940 on this cool and overcast morning at Phillip Island. Rain had fell overnight but the track was mainly dry with a track temperature of 20-degrees celsius.

Troy Herfoss ended the opening 30-minute session atop the charts with a 1m34.213 on the Honda Fireblade. Herfoss is racing under a different team structure this year.

With Paul Free closing down his Motologic workshop, previous ASBK racer Deon Coote has taken up the mantle of running Honda’s ASBK effort.

There is plenty of familiarity for Herfoss though as head mechanic Shaun Clarke has moved across to head up the new Penrite Honda Racing Team, which is now based out of Coote’s Elite Roads construction company’s Melbourne headquarters.

The new Penrite Honda squad are runing K-Tech Suspension this season which means that all their previous Ohlins set-up data goes out the window and they essentially start each track with a new base.

Phillip Island specialist and ASBK lap record holder Wayne Maxwell was next best this morning, 1m34.213 his first marker on the YRT YZF-R1M ahead of 2017 ASBK Champion Josh Waters.

Blair was fourth quickest ahead of Glenn Allerton, who returns to BMW and NextGen Motorsports for 2018.

Daniel Falzon’s family run JD Racing Team is absent from the paddock this year as the young South Australian steps up to join YRT alongside Maxwell.

Of course the really big news ahead of ASBK season 2018 is the return to racing by three-time World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss. The #21 Ducati thundered out of pitlane and recorded ten laps for a best of 1m35.498. Read our Interview with Bayliss here.

Mike Jones was next quickest, and the fastest of the Kawasaki competitors with Walters, Staring and Harding just behind him.

Jamie Stauffer put in nine laps aboard a Ducati 1299 to finish 12th quickest ahead of Aaron Morris, Callum Spriggs and Team Suzuki newcomer Mark Chiodo.

ASBK 2018 Test – FP1

Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m34.213 Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha 1m34.427 Josh Waters – Suzuki 1m34.525 Michael Blair – Yamaha 1m34.617 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m34.622 Daniel Falzon – Yamaha 1m35.430 Troy Bayliss – Ducati 1m35.498 Mike Jones – Kawasaki 1m35.605 Matt Walters – Kawasaki 1m36.169 Bryan Staring – Kawasaki 1m36.704 Matt Haring – Kawasaki 1m37.215 Jamie Stauffer – Ducati 1m37.232 Aaron Morris – Yamaha 1m37.488 Callum Spriggs – Kawasaki 1m37.535 Mark Chiodo – Suzuki 1m37.562 Ted Collins – BMW 1m38.142 Alex Phillis – Suzuki 1m38.496 Brendan McIntyre – Suzuki – 1m39.252 Lucas Vitale – Kawasaki 1m39.494 Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki 1m39.712

NB: For reference, the current ASBK lap record is 1m32.274 set by Wayne Maxwell on a Suzuki in October, 2013.