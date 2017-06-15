Husqvarna Motorcycles have unveiled a comprehensively updated for 2018 Husqvarna FS 450 Supermoto

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers have focused their attention on introducing further advances in engine performance, together with a fresh design that remains true to the brand’s Swedish heritage in reinventing their FS450 Supermoto machine for 2018.

Featuring high-tech components that have been successfully tested on tracks all-around the world, the new FS 450 offers unmatched performance ensuring that all supermoto riders will have the ideal machinery to achieve their competition goals.

2018 Husqvarna FS450 Technical Highlights

Lightweight Chromoly frame → Offering optimal torsional rigidity

Innovative carbon rear subframe → Optimal stiffness & design

Cast aluminium swingarm → Complete control & stability

Closed cartridge WP fork & CNC machined triple clamps

High tech EFI system & reliable electric start

New SUTER slipper clutch → Maximum control under hard braking

Lightweight Li-Ion battery → Easy starting in all conditions

Alpina Tubeless spoked wheels → Lightweight & high-quality

Bridgestone slick tyres → Optimal handling & performance

Radial Brembo brake caliper → Maximum stopping power

Functional bodywork → Fits riders of all sizes

Standard map switch → Launch control & traction control

Quality construction → Maximum efficiency & usability

New colours & seat cover → Incorporating traditional Husqvarna style

Embodying the pure essence of supermoto, the new FS 450 matches clean and functional design with outstanding performance from the single-cylinder SOHC engine. The updated MY18 engine receives an all-new slipper clutch developed by Swiss specialist Suter Industries. Preventing instability and hopping when braking hard into a turn, the clutch ensures maximum control for perfect supermoto-style drifting.

To further modify the updated engine’s characteristics, the FS 450 features a handlebar map switch. Optimised for easy operation, the map switch also activates the launch control feature. By limiting the amount of power to the rear wheel, the system improves traction and prevents loss of control under hard acceleration. Working together to ensure maximum performance are a 44 mm Keihin throttle body, an exhaust system with inbuilt resonance chamber and a precise 5-speed gearbox.

The updated engine is housed inside a hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded steel frame that has been specifically designed by WP Performance Systems with calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex. Unique to Husqvarna models, the composite subframe is made of 30% carbon fibre making it remarkably light and particularly strong.

Designed with inlet ducts positioned precisely to prevent air deformation, the airbox ensures maximum airflow and maximum filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for accurate installation.

Using top-level supermoto competition as a base for further development, the FS 450 is equipped with a set of black 16.5” and 17” Alpina spoked wheels for front and rear. The high-quality wheels are matched with Bridgestone 125/80 R420 and 165/65 R420 slick tyres for maximum grip, traction and agility.

Manufactured to exacting standards, the ProTaper handlebars are second to none for function and style. Featuring class-leading fatigue resistance it comes with its ProTaper logos chemically applied and scratch and peel resistant. Exceptional stopping power is guaranteed by Brembo brakes, featuring a 310 mm front disc with a 4-piston radially mounted caliper for the front and a 220 mm disc for the rear wheels.

The FS 450 gains a renewed look for model year 2018 with a new graphics design, together with an extra grip seat cover.

The new Husqvarna MY18 FS 450 machine will be available worldwide from July 2017 at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers.