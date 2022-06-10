2023 KTM 450 SMR

The 2023 KTM 450 SMR is on the way, with Australian arrival expected in October in very limited numbers, and boasting a number of updates from the chassis to the engine, ensuring this is the best SMR ever.

2023 KTM 450 SMR highlights

New anti-squat frame

Lighter and more durable 63 hp engine

New generation advanced and easy-adjusting WP Suspension

Braking components from Brembo

Improved ergonomics

Race-orientated graphics

That starts with the hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame. KTM have altered longitudinal and torsional flex (through frame wall thickness) to make sure that feedback is on-point.

A revised shock mount enhances energy absorption and straight-line stability for 2023. The ‘anti squat’ concept translates to better acceleration and corner exit and is also achieved courtesy of the reposition of rotational masses and the new shock itself.

The ‘inward’ located footrests augment the feeling that the 2023 KTM 450 SMR can be gripped, carried and pushed however far the rider wants to go. The polyamide reinforced aluminium two-piece sub-frame also offers superb strength. New high-grade aluminum CNC-machined triple clamps offer increased grip surface for less handlebar ‘twist’.

Sliding into turns has never been easier thanks to the diecast aluminum swingarm, new 22mm rear axle and the latest generation of WP XACT Suspension.

AER 48mm forks have a split-damping function and simple tool-less adjusters among other advantages. The same practicality is seen on the new shorter, lighter (but still with the same amount of travel) WP XACT rear shock, which is optimised with significant upgrades to the advanced damping characteristics. TKTM claim the WP XACT shock is the most progressive and capable system seen on one of their Supermoto machines yet.

A high-powered four-piston Brembo brake is mated to a 310 mm disc on the front, with a 220 mm disc and single piston caliper at the rear. A SUTER anti-hopping clutch and Brembo hydraulics are also featured.

Metzeler Racetec SM K1 tyres are fitted thanks to offering a large usage window and rapid warm-up times to match the firepower of the 2023 KTM 450 SMR.

The new SOHC engine is designed with mass centralisation as the goal and blasts out 63 hp with the motor weighing just under 27 kg, almost half a kilo less than the previous edition.

The engine has been tilted back and the sprocket dropped by 3mm with new cylinder internals and crankshaft optimisation as other markers of the 2023 set-up.

PANKL Racing Systems have supplied a redesigned five-speed gearbox with a new transmission ratio. Another feature is the fresh Quickshift sensor on the shift drum for clutch-less upshifts (which can also be disabled through the handlebar switch).

The Keihin Engine Management System will administer traction control, launch control and quickshift actions and the ability to flick between two customisable engine maps.

New ergonomics are also featured with a rider ‘triangle’ that permits better contact points between motorcycle and user. A recessed grip ‘pocket’ under the seat is just one example of the practicality.

Add a 1990s-derived splash of purple adds to the READY TO RACE graphic vibe together with the flat orange seat and white tail, for a fresh look that will stand out on the track.

Extremely limited numbers of the 2023 KTM 450 SMR will vanish through authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from October 2022.