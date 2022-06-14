2023 Husqvarna FS 450

All-new for 2023, the Husqvarna FS 450 supermoto is expected to arrive in Australia from October in very limited numbers.

Finished with new bodywork and improved ergonomics for 2023, the FS 450 runs white and grey graphics for a distinctive look. We think you will agree that it looks sensational.

Powered by a new 450 cc SOHC 4-stroke engine, the performance characteristics of the FS 450 can be fine-tuned using the updated map select switch mounted on the ProTaper handlebars. This device allows for full customisation of the machine as it controls the activation of launch control, traction control, and the new quick-shifter, for seamless upshifts.

A new hydro-formed frame enhances rider feedback with the new polyamide-reinforced aluminium sub-frame playing a role in aiding handling and ensuring comfort, together with the latest WP suspension and a repositioned engine that improves mass centralisation.

Supermoto-specific hardware include Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high performance Brembo brakes.

2023 Husqvarna FS 450 features

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improves anti-squat behaviour

New SOHC engine provides class-leading performance and low weight

New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless up-shifting

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

New aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, traction- and launch control

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

To customise the FS 450, a selection of high-quality accessories are available from Husqvarna Motorcycle dealerships. Each component is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight, or add durability.

The 2023 FS 450 will be available in very limited numbers from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers in Australia and New Zealand from October 2022 onwards, so if you’re keen slide into your local dealer and let them know.