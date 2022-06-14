2023 Husqvarna FS 450
All-new for 2023, the Husqvarna FS 450 supermoto is expected to arrive in Australia from October in very limited numbers.
Finished with new bodywork and improved ergonomics for 2023, the FS 450 runs white and grey graphics for a distinctive look. We think you will agree that it looks sensational.
Powered by a new 450 cc SOHC 4-stroke engine, the performance characteristics of the FS 450 can be fine-tuned using the updated map select switch mounted on the ProTaper handlebars. This device allows for full customisation of the machine as it controls the activation of launch control, traction control, and the new quick-shifter, for seamless upshifts.
A new hydro-formed frame enhances rider feedback with the new polyamide-reinforced aluminium sub-frame playing a role in aiding handling and ensuring comfort, together with the latest WP suspension and a repositioned engine that improves mass centralisation.
Supermoto-specific hardware include Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high performance Brembo brakes.
2023 Husqvarna FS 450 features
- New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle
- New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improves anti-squat behaviour
- New SOHC engine provides class-leading performance and low weight
- New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless up-shifting
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- New aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping
- New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, traction- and launch control
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars
- Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
To customise the FS 450, a selection of high-quality accessories are available from Husqvarna Motorcycle dealerships. Each component is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight, or add durability.
The 2023 FS 450 will be available in very limited numbers from authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers in Australia and New Zealand from October 2022 onwards, so if you’re keen slide into your local dealer and let them know.