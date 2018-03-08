Yamaha explains Leaning Multi Wheel system | Video

Yamaha NIKEN - three times the fun...?

By
Trevor Hedge
-
Yamaha MTX850 Niken

Yamaha explains Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) system

Yamaha have released a new video this week which further explains the technology the Japanese manufacturer has used to bring, in their words, a ‘whole new dimension in riding control’, to the fore with their innovative three-wheeled,, Niken.

Yamaha MTX850 Niken
Yamaha MTX850 Niken

Unlike some designs that do not lean, and thus do not feel remotely like anything related to a motorcycle, Yamaha’s machine does lean, and is in fact designed to really benefit from the extra grip afforded by two front tyres while at full lean.

Yamaha Niken
Yamaha Niken

Gilera and Piaggio also have twin-tyre front ended scooters that lean, and as a result, they are so much more engaging than machine’s that don’t lean like a motorcycle, such as Can Am’s always upright Spyder. Thus we have high hopes for this interesting new departure from the norm’ that Yamaha sees fit to bring to market.

Yamaha Niken
Yamaha Niken

In the latest video released by Yamaha, each aspect of the LMW Ackermann steering geometry is explained with detailed visuals that highlight how this unique new system benefits the NIKEN rider.

Yamaha Niken
Yamaha Niken

The video shows the LMW system’s parallelogram link design through to the offset joints and dual tube inverted forks – showing how each component contributes towards cornering performance.

Yamaha MTX850 Niken

Viewers can also see how the unique hybrid frame combined with a long aluminium swingarm and model-specific chassis geometry work together to create one of today’s most innovative and exciting new models.

Yamaha MTX850 - The triple-cylinder mill is borrowed from the MT-09 motorcycle
Yamaha MTX850 – The triple-cylinder mill is borrowed from the MT-09 motorcycle

<h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong><img class='alignnone wp-image-200218 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-300x169.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='169' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-300x169.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-160x90.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-768x433.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-1024x577.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-745x420.jpg 745w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-1491x840.jpg 1491w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-640x361.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-1280x721.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-681x384.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-1362x768.jpg 1362w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-6-1021x580.jpg 1021w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Dual 298 mm front disc brakes</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>Dual 298 mm front discs generate high levels of braking performance, and the increased surface contact area provided by the double front wheels enables the NIKEN to stop quickly and efficiently. With a rear 282 mm disc brake, these three large diameter discs work through three wheels, giving you a high degree of control.</p> <p>
<img class='wp-image-200194 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-300x169.jpg' alt='Yamaha Niken' width='300' height='169' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-300x169.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-160x90.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-768x432.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-1024x577.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-746x420.jpg 746w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-1492x840.jpg 1492w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-640x360.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-1280x721.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-681x383.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-1362x767.jpg 1362w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Action-4-1021x580.jpg 1021w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong>New leaning multi wheel (LMW) technology</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>The NIKEN’s advanced leaning multi wheel (LMW) design delivers an exciting and confident new cornering experience. Consisting of parallel quadrilateral arms and cantilevered telescopic suspension, Yamaha’s unique Ackermann design gives enhanced feelings of stability and grip when cornering in a wide range of surface conditions.</p> <p>
<img class='wp-image-200207 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-300x172.jpg' alt='Yamaha Niken' width='300' height='172' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-300x172.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-160x92.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-768x441.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-1024x588.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-732x420.jpg 732w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-1464x840.jpg 1464w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-640x367.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-1280x735.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-681x391.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-10-1362x782.jpg 1362w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong>Deep 45 degree bank angle</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>The high-tech front end features dual 15-inch wheels with specially developed 120/70R15 tyres that provide high levels of grip for enhanced feelings of confidence when braking and cornering. With a 410 mm track, this sophisticated LMW front end design delivers deep banking angles of up to 45 degrees, to give you a new experience in corner carving.</p> <p>
</p> <h5></h5> <h5><strong><img class='alignnone wp-image-200211 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-300x200.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='200' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-300x200.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-160x106.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-768x512.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-630x420.jpg 630w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-1260x840.jpg 1260w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-537x360.jpg 537w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-1074x720.jpg 1074w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-640x427.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-1280x853.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-681x454.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-14-1362x908.jpg 1362w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></strong></h5> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong>Compact instrument panel with LCD display</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>As a new NIKEN rider you’ll enjoy a unique view ahead. The broad shoulders of the front cowl enhance the overall feelings of confidence and stability, and the futuristic look is completed by the compact instruments that feature a white LCD display on a black background for easy day time visibility.</p> <p>
</p> <h5><img class='alignnone wp-image-200209 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-300x162.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='162' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-300x162.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-160x87.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-768x416.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-1024x554.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-776x420.jpg 776w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-1552x840.jpg 1552w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-640x346.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-1280x693.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-681x369.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-12-1362x737.jpg 1362w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></h5> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong>Advanced electronic control technology</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>The world’s most revolutionary and futuristic motorcycle comes fully equipped with the very latest electronic control technology – including 3-position D-MODE, YCC-T, Cruise Control and a Traction Control System with two levels of intervention and an off switch. And for seamless performance, the NIKEN features an A&S clutch and QSS.</p> <p>
</p> <h5><strong><img class='alignnone wp-image-200210 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-300x196.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='196' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-300x196.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-160x106.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-768x502.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-1024x670.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-642x420.jpg 642w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-1284x840.jpg 1284w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-640x419.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-1280x837.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-681x445.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-13-1362x891.jpg 1362w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></strong></h5> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong>Aluminium fuel tank</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>The NIKEN’s beautifully sculpted aluminium fuel tank was created using the same advanced production technology as the YZF-R1. Featuring a smooth, flowing design that blends seamlessly with the wide shouldered cowl, this lightweight 18-litre fuel tank features concave surfaces that give a firm knee grip area and allow you to move freely.</p> <p>
</p> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><strong><img class='alignnone wp-image-200220 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-300x239.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='239' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-300x239.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-133x106.jpg 133w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-768x611.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-1024x814.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-528x420.jpg 528w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-1056x840.jpg 1056w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-640x509.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-1280x1018.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-681x541.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Static-8-1362x1083.jpg 1362w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Bold and futuristic design</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>With its two leaning front wheels, dual tube upside down forks and broad shouldered stance, the NIKEN projects an imposing and radical new look that reflects its revolutionary new riding character. The muscular and athletic body design features a futuristic dual headlight cowl and integrated fuel tank that create a bold and unique profile.</p> <p>
</p> <h5 style='text-align: left;'><img class='alignnone wp-image-200204 size-medium' src='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-300x223.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='223' srcset='http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-300x223.jpg 300w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-143x106.jpg 143w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-768x571.jpg 768w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-1024x761.jpg 1024w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-565x420.jpg 565w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-1130x840.jpg 1130w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-80x60.jpg 80w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-160x120.jpg 160w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-100x75.jpg 100w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-200x150.jpg 200w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-180x135.jpg 180w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-238x178.jpg 238w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-476x356.jpg 476w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-640x476.jpg 640w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-1280x951.jpg 1280w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-681x506.jpg 681w, http://www.mcnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2018-Yamaha-MTX850-Detail-7-1362x1012.jpg 1362w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /><strong>Fully adjustable rear suspension</strong></h5> <p style='text-align: left;'>The NIKEN’s rear suspension offers full adjustability for preload, compression and rebound damping, enabling you to set it up to suit varying conditions, and for convenience the preload can be set without the need for tools.</p> <p>

Yamaha MTX850 Niken Gallery

Engine
Engine type 3-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valves
Displacement 847 cm³
Bore x stroke 78.0 mm x 59.1 mm
Compression ratio 11.5 : 1
Maximum power 84.6 kW (115.0PS) @ 10,000 rpm
Limited power version N/A
Maximum torque 87.5 Nm (8.9 kgf+m) @ 8,500 rpm
Lubrication system Wet sump
Clutch type Wet, Multiple Disc
Ignition system TCI
Transmission system Constant Mesh, 6-speed
Final transmission Chain
Fuel consumption N/A
CO2 emission N/A

Chassis
Track 410 mm
Frame Diamond
Front travel 110 mm
Caster angle 20º
Trail 74 mm
Front suspension system Double upside down telescopic forks
Rear suspension system (Link type suspension)
Rear travel 125 mm
Front brake Hydraulic Double Disc, Ø 298 mm
Rear brake Hydraulic single disc, Ø 282 mm
Front tyre 120/70 R 15
Rear tyre 190/55 R 17
Remark Dual front tyres

Dimensions
Overall length 2,150 mm
Overall width 885 mm
Overall height 1,250 mm
Seat height 820 mm
Wheel base 1,510 mm
Minimum ground clearance 150 mm
Wet weight (including full oil and fuel tank) 263 kg
Fuel tank capacity 18 L
Oil tank capacity 3.4 L

 

YAMAHA NIKEN

Yamaha MTX850video

MT-09 powered trike from Yamaha | MTX850 Niken

