Yamaha MTX850 Niken

Yamaha explains Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) system

Yamaha have released a new video this week which further explains the technology the Japanese manufacturer has used to bring, in their words, a ‘whole new dimension in riding control’, to the fore with their innovative three-wheeled,, Niken.

Unlike some designs that do not lean, and thus do not feel remotely like anything related to a motorcycle, Yamaha’s machine does lean, and is in fact designed to really benefit from the extra grip afforded by two front tyres while at full lean.

Gilera and Piaggio also have twin-tyre front ended scooters that lean, and as a result, they are so much more engaging than machine’s that don’t lean like a motorcycle, such as Can Am’s always upright Spyder. Thus we have high hopes for this interesting new departure from the norm’ that Yamaha sees fit to bring to market.

In the latest video released by Yamaha, each aspect of the LMW Ackermann steering geometry is explained with detailed visuals that highlight how this unique new system benefits the NIKEN rider.

The video shows the LMW system’s parallelogram link design through to the offset joints and dual tube inverted forks – showing how each component contributes towards cornering performance.

Viewers can also see how the unique hybrid frame combined with a long aluminium swingarm and model-specific chassis geometry work together to create one of today’s most innovative and exciting new models.