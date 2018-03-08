Yamaha MTX850 Niken
Yamaha explains Leaning Multi Wheel (LMW) system
Yamaha have released a new video this week which further explains the technology the Japanese manufacturer has used to bring, in their words, a ‘whole new dimension in riding control’, to the fore with their innovative three-wheeled,, Niken.
Unlike some designs that do not lean, and thus do not feel remotely like anything related to a motorcycle, Yamaha’s machine does lean, and is in fact designed to really benefit from the extra grip afforded by two front tyres while at full lean.
Gilera and Piaggio also have twin-tyre front ended scooters that lean, and as a result, they are so much more engaging than machine’s that don’t lean like a motorcycle, such as Can Am’s always upright Spyder. Thus we have high hopes for this interesting new departure from the norm’ that Yamaha sees fit to bring to market.
In the latest video released by Yamaha, each aspect of the LMW Ackermann steering geometry is explained with detailed visuals that highlight how this unique new system benefits the NIKEN rider.
The video shows the LMW system’s parallelogram link design through to the offset joints and dual tube inverted forks – showing how each component contributes towards cornering performance.
Viewers can also see how the unique hybrid frame combined with a long aluminium swingarm and model-specific chassis geometry work together to create one of today’s most innovative and exciting new models.
FEATURES
Yamaha MTX850 Niken Gallery
|
Engine
|Engine type
|3-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valves
|Displacement
|847 cm³
|Bore x stroke
|78.0 mm x 59.1 mm
|Compression ratio
|11.5 : 1
|Maximum power
|84.6 kW (115.0PS) @ 10,000 rpm
|Limited power version
|N/A
|Maximum torque
|87.5 Nm (8.9 kgf+m) @ 8,500 rpm
|Lubrication system
|Wet sump
|Clutch type
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Ignition system
|TCI
|Transmission system
|Constant Mesh, 6-speed
|Final transmission
|Chain
|Fuel consumption
|N/A
|CO2 emission
|N/A
|
Chassis
|Track
|410 mm
|Frame
|Diamond
|Front travel
|110 mm
|Caster angle
|20º
|Trail
|74 mm
|Front suspension system
|Double upside down telescopic forks
|Rear suspension system
|(Link type suspension)
|Rear travel
|125 mm
|Front brake
|Hydraulic Double Disc, Ø 298 mm
|Rear brake
|Hydraulic single disc, Ø 282 mm
|Front tyre
|120/70 R 15
|Rear tyre
|190/55 R 17
|Remark
|Dual front tyres
|
Dimensions
|Overall length
|2,150 mm
|Overall width
|885 mm
|Overall height
|1,250 mm
|Seat height
|820 mm
|Wheel base
|1,510 mm
|Minimum ground clearance
|150 mm
|Wet weight (including full oil and fuel tank)
|263 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 L
|Oil tank capacity
|3.4 L