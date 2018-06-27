‘Back to the Future’ themed XSR700s on display

The annual retro Wheels and Waves event has seen Yamaha pull out all the stops in bringing together six international projects built around their XSR700 model. These Yard Built Projects followed the ‘Back to the Future’ theme, and helped highlight Yamaha’s many partners in the industry.

While weather over the weekend was mixed in Biarritz, France, the event went on regardless, with racing continuing in the ensuing mud, and entrants heading indoors at the Halle d’Iraty, the exhibition and congress center.

The Yamaha Tent was present for the weekend with the Faster Sons store supplying lifestyle merchandise. Mama Customs were in full effect painting some slick designs on helmets, while official Yamaha Partners REV’IT and Nexx Helmets got into the swing of things too.

Yamaha Yard Built goes Back to the Future

Yamaha didn’t stop there though, they took the Halle d’Iraty Back to the Future with six international projects bringing totally different flavours to the XSR700, tied together with a retro futuristic bow.

The Yamaha XSR700 is well known for its flexibility and adaptive nature, making it a go to for the custom build world. The six Back to the Future builds prove once again how this Sports Heritage model can become something so unique in the hands of creative people.

All female Italian biker collective, Miss Biker, represented with Yamato, a custom built XSR700 they created using a classic Japanese toy boat for inspiration. The build was completed in collaboration with Rice Eater Garage and features an airbrushed red and white body, custom leather seat, Virex Craft exhaust and accessories from Motorcycle Storehouse, Free Spirits and Rizoma.

Ton Up Garage were there from Portugal with their bike, Outrun, sporting that 80s arcade aesthetic. For anyone who knows the game you’ll know why Ton Up Garage chose their inspiration; fast cars, bright colours and serious style.

The bike features a handmade aluminium body that’s compatible with any XSR700. It has a Ton Up Garage original exhaust, there’s a handlebar for clip-ons with new ITR levers and Beringer controls and the build is completed by alloy wheels and slick racing tires.

Le French Atelier brought some beef with their retro take on the XSR700, The Bulll Noir. This Yard Built Project is the big brother of the garage’s Little Bull Noir, a custom-built Yamaha TT-R 110.

It features a modified frame, shortened front fork, full LED lightning, LCD camera displays as mirrors and black plexi flasks on the rims.

Spain’s Russell Motorcycles looked to the 1989 Gauloises race team colours for their XSR700 build, Resilience. The vintage racing team inspired more than just the colours though and the whole machine is designed to honour the speed and style the team were known for.

The bike sports a rugged iron tail and side panels, a completely modified gas tank, a handmade body and fresh racing tires and exhaust.

Yamaha Klein made their way from Germany to show off their XSR700, the Bantam Racer.

Their build had a minty fresh Citroën Vert Argenté colour scheme and featured all new wheels, headlight, rear shock and clutch system. The Bantam Racer was topped off with a YZF-R1 front end that crowns that old meets new feeling.

The Netherland’s own Ironwood Motorcycles rounded out the group with their XSR700, The Chronos Joyride.

An exceptionally cool mix of retro lines and contemporary touches. Their bike features aluminium bodywork, a fork brace with Motogadget Scope and a vintage Lamborghini “Aventador” paintjob.

Yamaha and Deus Ex Machina Team Up

The Deus Swank Rally was the perfect event to celebrate the offical, two year, global technical partnership between Yamaha and Deus Ex Machina. The rain only enhanced events as classic motorcycles and modern masterpieces got caught up in the mud in one of the most enjoyable events of the weekend.

Alexandre Kowalski, Racing Manager for the Yamaha Official Rally and Enduro Teams, proudly rode the Yamaha Yard Built Deus Ex Machina XSR900 Swank Rally in an event that enclosed the genuine love for all that is motorcycle and the authentic mood this partnership is born under.

The Surf Contest waited until Saturday morning and proved a tough trial for all involved. At the end of it all though a winner was announced and they walked away with their own Yamaha branded longboard. Up in the hills, Yamaha Yard Built bikes battled it out with customs from around the globe in the Punk’s Peak sprint and El Rollo flat track races.

Ton Up Garage took victory in the Punk’s Peak Yamaha XSR700 category on their custom bike, OutRun, and flat track maestro Marco Belli rode the El Rollo race on a Yamaha SR400. Shining bright at the Art Ride were Yamaha and Dab Motors as they unveiled their ultra-futuristic Yard Built project, Alter, based on the XSR900.

Alter is a Yard Built project like no other, featuring aspects such as sustainable flax fibre body work, microcontroller operated LED lighting systems and was built using cutting edge additive manufacturing techniques.

Yamaha made their mark on Wheels and Waves once more. With new partnerships, fresh looks and cutting edge designs; this was an event to remember. Stay tuned for a whole lot of content yet to arrive from the Wheels and Waves weekend, including a full event video and in depth looks at the bikes as the weeks go on!