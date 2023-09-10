2024 Asia Talent Cup

Asia Talent Cup short list candidates will be heading to a selection event at Sepang to earn their spot in the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup season, with the full list of riders now released, and includes 15 rising Australian talents.

More broadly a comprehensive campaign in collaboration with key partners and circuits across Asia and Oceania, including national federations and motorcycle riding schools, has seen hundreds of riders from nearly 20 countries applied for a place on the 2024 grid.

Following analysis of their applications by the Selection Committee, 89 riders have been shortlisted and are invited to the Selection Event at Sepang International Circuit. Comprising 2 female and 87 male candidates, from 17 different countries.

This year’s Selection Event is set to take place on the 7th and 8th of November at the kart track at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. There, the remaining candidates will showcase their skills and the Selection Committee will choose the riders who will be offered a place on the 2024 grid, as well as a number of reserve riders.

2024 Asia Talent Cup Rider Short List