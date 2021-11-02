Thierry Rapicault’s Fior RS500 Racer

With Phil Aynsley

I covered Claude Fior’s final 1989 500cc GP design in a previous column – 1989 Fior 500 GP | 150hp | 127kg | With Phil Aynsley. Here is an earlier effort that started its development in 1984.

Powered by a standard Honda RS500 motor, Fior took advantage of the compact engine dimensions to produce a chassis with a wheelbase of only 1280 mm. Of course the chassis was another of his highly innovative designs which emphasised the rigidity of the load bearing components and loading the front wheel for maximum cornering speed whilst retaining excellent feel.

The chassis was fully adjustable for trail, wheelbase, ride height and pivot point for the swing arm. Fournales compressed air suspension units were used front and rear.

The RS500 motor made 125 hp at 11,500 rpm and the bike’s wet weight without fuel of 117 kg was 8 kg less than a stock RS500. Top speed was 285 km/h and Thierry Rapicault campaigned this particular machine during the 1987 season.