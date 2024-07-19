Moto Guzzi 750 S

With Ian Falloon

By early 1974, Moto Guzzi’s owner, Alejandro De Tomaso, stated his intention was to double Moto Guzzi production between 1975 and 1978. Optimistically envisaging production of 400,000 motorcycles, most of the increase was to come from clones of newly developed Benelli fours and two-strokes.

The existing Moto Guzzi twins underwent some development, but all eyes were on Benelli at this stage. In 1973, De Tomaso received incredible publicity from the release of the new Benelli 750 Sei, overshadowing all other models, including the Moto Guzzi twins.

The consensus at the time was the existing Moto Guzzis, including the V7 Sport, were too conservative and old-fashioned. The specification of the V7 Sport was also considered too high to be profitable.

Not only was the double-sided twin-leading shoe front brake obsolete, it was more expensive to produce than a comparable disc brake, while Tonti’s special detail touches also added considerably to the cost. While the development team was busy working on the new 850 T they also found time to create an interim Sport model, the 750 S.

First shown at the Milan Show in November 1973, the 750 S replaced the V7 Sport and was homologated for production on 13 February 1974.

Most Moto Guzzis produced in 1974 were 850 Ts, and this left the single year 750 S as an unusual model; a bridge between the old, where cost wasn’t a consideration, and the new, with the emphasis on style.

The 750 S was very similar in specification to the 1973 disc-braked V7 Sport. The basic, engine transmission and frame were unchanged, as was the electrical system. All 750 Ss had a left-side gearshift, still with the unusual one-up, four-down pattern.

The front fork was the same (with 34.715 mm tubes) and the the twin disc braking system was really state-of-the-art for 1974, with dual 300mm cast-iron discs and twin opposed piston 08 Brembo brake calipers with a 15.9mm master cylinder. The wheels were Borrani; a WM2 x 18-inch on the front and a WM3 x 18-inch on the rear. The rod-operated rear drum brake was also unchanged from the 1973 V7 Sport.

Most changes in the transition from V7 Sport to 750 S were stylistic. By 1975 many Italian motorcycle manufacturers were investigating new stylistic ideas, and de Tomaso was at the forefront. De Tomaso had a strong interest in automobiles and the trend from automotive-inspired designers was a move away from round forms to the angular shapes that predominated in car design in the 1970s.

The Benelli Sei began this trend, and Ducati followed by commissioning Giorgetto Giugiaro of Ital Design to design the angular 860 GT. As Moto Guzzi was busy developing the 850 T fortunately there was little they could do to the V7 Sport styling apart from introducing new colours and toolboxes.

In hindsight the angular shapes haven’t stood the test of time, but the 750 S is now considered one of the best looking motorcycles of the era. This model represents Italian style at its best.

Because of the bold styling initiatives the 750 S almost looked like a new motorcycle. The steel fuel tank also included metal “MOTO GUZZI” badges, and was painted black with a distinctive pair of diagonal stripes. There were three colour choices for the stripes, red, orange or green.

These stripes continued to the 850 T-style lockable toolboxes that extended beyond the rear frame downtube, these also including metal badges. The seat was a rather unusual one and a half seat, similar in design to that which first appeared on the “Premio Varrone” Le Mans at the end of 1972. Although this seat was not strictly a two-seater the passenger footpegs were retained.

While the Silentium mufflers were as before, these were painted matt black, attaching to the usual chrome-plated exhaust header pipes with the threaded head inserts, and the usual chrome-plated crossover pipe. Other black touches were the black-painted steel footpeg and lever supports.

In all other respects the 750 S was a V7 Sport. The same multi-adjustable handlebars, instruments, solenoid operated fuel tap, CEV handlebar switches, and neat touches like the ignition key incorporated in the hydraulic steering damper.

Only 948 750 Ss were produced and it was essentially an interim model before the introduction of the 850 Le Mans. The 750 S was expensive, competing almost directly with the Benelli Sei from the same company, the exotic Desmodromic Ducati 750 Super Sport and Laverda 750 SFC.

At the time expensive Italian 750s were really only for the connoisseur. 1974 is now seen as a watershed year for European motorcycles in particular.

This was the year that saw the introduction of ground breaking bikes like the BMW R 90 S and Ducati 750 SS “Green Frame”. The Moto Guzzi 750 S played its role as a one-year model, contributing to the creation of the Le Mans legend.

Moto Guzzi 750 S Specifications