Ducati Desmosedici Desmo16 GP3

With Phil Aynsley

Ducati returned to Grand Prix competition (after a 31-year absence) in 2003 with their Desmosedici (Desmo16) GP3, ridden by Loris Capirossi and Troy Bayliss.

An announcement was made in 2001 that the company would contest the new 990 cc MotoGP class that was being introduced in 2002. The first Desmosedici debuted in April ’02 and was tested for the rest of the year before the company officially entered MotoGP in 2003.

While the Desmosedici was originally planned to use a ‘Twin pulse, big bang’ firing order, a normal ‘screamer’ design was initially used. At the same time, the Twinpulse engine was refined (it appeared at Assen the following year). The chassis used a minimal trellis tubular frame and basic alloy swingarm.

The wind tunnel tested bodywork was designed by F1 aerodynamicist Alan Jenkins and aerodynamics has remained a strong suit of all Desmosedicis since.

The smooth-sided fairing soon gained large vents to help dissipate the motor’s heat. Output was a claimed 220 hp, and the bikes proved to be the fastest in the field – another trait carried on through the years!

Capirossi finished third in the first race of the season at Suzuka, second at Mugello, and won at Catalunya!

Another three podiums resulted in him finishing fourth in the championship. Bayliss scored three third places for sixth at the season’s end.

The bike seen here was used by Capirossi late in the 2003 season. It was then campaigned by two satellite teams before being returned to the factory for a complete refurbishment to its original condition.