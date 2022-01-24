1992 Yamaha YZR 0WE0

With Phil Aynsley

This is the factory Yamaha YZR 0WE0 ridden by Kevin Magee to second place in the 1992 500cc All Japan Championship, where Magee finished behind fellow Aussie Daryl Beattie on an NSR Honda. Peter Goddard had won the Championship for Yamaha on the 0WD3 the previous year, so it was a good time for Aussie riders!

The owner has bodywork in both the 0088 AJC colours (seen in the two images of Kevin demoing the bike), as well as in 1989 Team Roberts Lucky Strike colours.

The bike is fairly unusual for the period in retaining the factory frame. Most factory YZRs, even the GP teams, were using the ROC chassis.

Yamaha experimented with various firing orders during the year (180º was the normal) with a 0-90º “big bang” motor being used from half way through the GP season. Kevin preferred a 90-270º firing order however – but this wasn’t used in GPs. The output of 160 hp was 5 hp up on the 1991 0WD3.