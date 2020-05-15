2004 Australian MotoGP
With Phil Aynsley
In 2004 I was able to cover the Australian MotoGP from the perspective of being “embedded” within the Ducati team. Here are some of the images, from both behind the scenes and out on track. They begin with the team setting up on the Thursday and finish with the post race press conference.
As the penultimate round and home ground for Australian rider Troy Bayliss, the round was an important one with Loris Capirossi to end the season ninth overall in the standings as top Ducati, while Troy Bayliss would be 14th, having retired from as many races as he finished.
Results
- Valentino Rossi – Yamaha
- Sete Gibernau – Honda +0.097s
- Loris Capirossi – Ducati +10.486s
- Colin Edwards – Honda +10.817s
- Alex Barros – Honda +10.851s
- Nicky Hayden – Honda +12.210s
- Max Biaggi – Honda +12.847s
- Makoto Tamada – Honda +12.9865s
- Troy Bayliss – Ducati +18.607s
- Carlos Checa – Yamaha +21.245s
- Ruben Xaus – Ducati +23.173s
- Shinya Nakano – Kawasaki +25.718s
- Alex Hofmann – Kawasaki +35.137s
- Jeremy McWilliams – Aprilia +45.155s
- John Hopkins – Suzuki +45.197s
- Gregorio Lavilla – Suzuki +52.205s
- Norick Abe – Yamaha +52.665s
- Neil Hodgson – Ducati +71.394s
- Nobuatsu Aoki – Proton KR +1 lap
- James Hayden – Proton KR +1 lap
- Youichi Ui – Harris WCM +1 lap
- James Ellison – HARRC WSM +3 laps
DNF. Marco Melandri – Yamaha
DNF. Garry McCoy – Aprilia