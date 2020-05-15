2004 Australian MotoGP

With Phil Aynsley

In 2004 I was able to cover the Australian MotoGP from the perspective of being “embedded” within the Ducati team. Here are some of the images, from both behind the scenes and out on track. They begin with the team setting up on the Thursday and finish with the post race press conference.

As the penultimate round and home ground for Australian rider Troy Bayliss, the round was an important one with Loris Capirossi to end the season ninth overall in the standings as top Ducati, while Troy Bayliss would be 14th, having retired from as many races as he finished.

2004 Australian MotoGP

Results