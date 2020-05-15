2004 Australian MotoGP

With Phil Aynsley

In 2004 I was able to cover the Australian MotoGP from the perspective of being “embedded” within the Ducati team. Here are some of the images, from both behind the scenes and out on track. They begin with the team setting up on the Thursday and finish with the post race press conference.

As the penultimate round and home ground for Australian rider Troy Bayliss, the round was an important one with Loris Capirossi to end the season ninth overall in the standings as top Ducati, while Troy Bayliss would be 14th, having retired from as many races as he finished.

Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
The glamorous life of a race mechanic!
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Lunch.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Inspecting the opposition.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Warming up the bike… or dreaming of glory?
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris Capirossi giving that all important quote.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
One of many screens in the back of the pit garage.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
It took some convincing to be able to get this image!
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Plenty of spares available for the weekend.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Free Practice 1 – things get underway!
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris’ crew watch the monitors.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
A wet start to practice. Loris gets a push out of pit box.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss comes in for a debrief.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
And keeps an eye on how the competition are going.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
As things start to dry out Troy is fastest.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Team Manager Livio Suppo.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris is informed of his progress.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy prepares to go out again with a new tyre.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Watching the timing screens.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Free Practice 2. Troy sports a different helmet – just to make life difficult for the photographers.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris Capirossi.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris Capirossi.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris Capirossi.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris Capirossi.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Qualifying about to start. An advantage of rear wheel starters.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris keeps an eye on the opposition.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
It is action stations during a pit stop. The teamwork is on display.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss heads out again.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
As does Loris.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
The crew are pleased Loris has qualified in 3rd place.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Both of Loris’ bikes before the post qualifying work begins for the mechanics.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Warm up. You don’t often have the chance to get both riders in the same shot.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Some race morning PR.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
In the car heading over to the Ducati Australia grandstand.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy and Loris give ten minutes of their time to the enthusiastic crowd.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
On the starting grid. Loris’ bike gets its final adjustments.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Two Aussie legends!
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss gets ready.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Sete Gibernau leads off the line.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Many eyes keep track of the riders progress.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy Bayliss finds himself in fast company.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris is just up the road.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Troy makes his way forward.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Loris and Troy.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Rossi wins by 0.097 seconds! Gibernau in second. Capirossi takes third. Troy finished in ninth.
Australian GP Ducati PA AGP
Post race press conference. Loris is obviously happy with the team’s first podium of the season. Troy also scores a 3rd place at the following race, in Valencia, to end the year on a high note.

Results

  1. Valentino Rossi – Yamaha
  2. Sete Gibernau – Honda +0.097s
  3. Loris Capirossi – Ducati +10.486s
  4. Colin Edwards – Honda +10.817s
  5. Alex Barros – Honda +10.851s
  6. Nicky Hayden – Honda +12.210s
  7. Max Biaggi – Honda +12.847s
  8. Makoto Tamada – Honda +12.9865s
  9. Troy Bayliss – Ducati +18.607s
  10. Carlos Checa – Yamaha +21.245s
  11. Ruben Xaus – Ducati +23.173s
  12. Shinya Nakano – Kawasaki +25.718s
  13. Alex Hofmann – Kawasaki +35.137s
  14. Jeremy McWilliams – Aprilia +45.155s
  15. John Hopkins – Suzuki +45.197s
  16. Gregorio Lavilla – Suzuki +52.205s
  17. Norick Abe – Yamaha +52.665s
  18. Neil Hodgson – Ducati +71.394s
  19. Nobuatsu Aoki – Proton KR +1 lap
  20. James Hayden – Proton KR +1 lap
  21. Youichi Ui – Harris WCM +1 lap
  22. James Ellison – HARRC WSM +3 laps
    DNF. Marco Melandri – Yamaha
    DNF. Garry McCoy – Aprilia

