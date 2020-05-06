Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2020/18297
Date published – 6 May 2020
Campaign number -SRAN 574
Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Australian Triumph dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 December 2012 – 30 June 2017
Triumph Trophy (2013-2017)
Triumph Trophy SE (2013-2017)
Model Years 2019-2020
174 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
If not routed correctly, the wires exiting the ignition switch may be damaged by contact with the front brake hose.
What are the hazards?
If the wires are damaged, motorcycle lighting may be lost unexpectedly or the engine may stall, increasing the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by mail to arrange a time to bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer for a repair, free of charge.
To find a Triumph dealer, visit https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au/dealers/find-a-dealer