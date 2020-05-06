Triumph Trophy (2013-2017)

Triumph Trophy SE (2013-2017)

Click here for VIN List

Model Years 2019-2020

174 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

If not routed correctly, the wires exiting the ignition switch may be damaged by contact with the front brake hose.

What are the hazards?

If the wires are damaged, motorcycle lighting may be lost unexpectedly or the engine may stall, increasing the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles will be contacted by mail to arrange a time to bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer for a repair, free of charge.

To find a Triumph dealer, visit https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au/dealers/find-a-dealer