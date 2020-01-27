2020 AMA Supercross

Round Four – Glendale

By Trevor Hedge – Images by Hoppenworld

SX2

SX2 Main 1

After one of the most memorable 250 Mains in recent memory the previous week at Anaheim it was going to be interesting what unfolded in Arizona. When the opening moto of this week’s triple crown format got underway Christian Craig got a great start only to be then bumped wide by Austin Forkner in turn one, the Kawasaki man then took the lead from Alex Martin late on the opening lap.

Championship leader Justin Cooper dropped the bike on lap one and suffered some damage to his levers that put him at the back of the field.

Both Michael Mosiman and Dylan Ferrandis steadily worked their way past Alex Martin. Christian Craig had to scythe his way through the field after that early love tap from Forkner had sent him off the circuit at the beginning of the race, but it only took him a few laps to move up to fifth, and then fourth after relegating Alex Martin down another position.

Ferrandis got the better of Mosiman later in the race to move up to second place but Forkner had a commanding five-second lead with two-minutes remaining in the moto.

Christian Craig chased Mosiman hard in the closing stages of the race and put a pass on the Husqvarna rider as they started the final lap, stealing third place which he then carried all the way to the flag. Forkner the race winner over Ferrandis.

Aaron Tanti was the highest finishing Aussie in ninth place while countrymen Luke Clout and Jay Wilson were 13th and 14th respectively.

SX2 Main 2

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot over Derek Drake, Michael Mosiman and Austin Forkner in the second moto and just as it was looking like Cooper was on course to make amends for his mistakes in the opening bout, he lost the front and went down!

Drake inherited the lead while Forkner moved up to second place. The luckless Christian Craig was on the deck and out of the race.

Forkner took the lead from Drake with four-minutes remaining while Dylan Ferrandis then moved past Michael Mosiman to take third place.

Once in the lead Forkner pulled away from Drake with apparent ease and the KTM rider then had his hands full with Ferrandis as that second place was now under threat. It didn’t take Ferrandis long before he blew past Drake and left him behind.

Forkner the clear winner with a 3.5-second advantage over Ferrandis at the flag while Drake kept Mosiman at bay in order to clinch the final step on the rostrum.

Luke Clout looked set for a top ten finish but a fall on the final lap cost him that chance, he remounted to salvage 12th. Jay Wilson the top finishing Aussie in tenth while Aaron Tanti carded a 17th place finish.

SX2 Main 3

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot ahead of Martin Castelo, Brandon Hartranft, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis in the third and final moto.

Both Aaron Tanti and Jay Wilson made mistakes on the opening lap that relegated them to the back of the field but countryman Luke Clout had started strongly and was running in eighth position as they started lap two.

Ferrandis moved up to second place as the race approached the halfway stage, Forkner then pushed Hartranft further back to fourth. Up front Cooper now had a four-second lead.

Luke Clout got up as high as sixth but was overhauled by Mosiman and Oldenburg in the closing laps to eventually finish eighth ahead of Alex Martin.

Justin Cooper the race winner from Dylan Ferrandis while Austin Forkner was a distant third.

That third place though was enough for Forkner to claim the round win over Ferrandis with Mosiman rounding out the overall podium.

250 Results/Standings