2020 AMA Supercross
Round Four – Glendale

By Trevor Hedge – Images by Hoppenworld

SX2

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Pits SX PHX Kardy
SX2 Main 1

After one of the most memorable 250 Mains in recent memory the previous week at Anaheim it was going to be interesting what unfolded in Arizona. When the opening moto of this week’s triple crown format got underway Christian Craig got a great start only to be then bumped wide by Austin Forkner in turn one, the Kawasaki man then took the lead from Alex Martin late on the opening lap.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Martin Forkner Multiple SX PHX Kardy
Austin Forkner chasing Alex Martin

Championship leader Justin Cooper dropped the bike on lap one and suffered some damage to his levers that put him at the back of the field.

Both Michael Mosiman and Dylan Ferrandis steadily worked their way past Alex Martin.  Christian Craig had to scythe his way through the field after that early love tap from Forkner had sent him off the circuit at the beginning of the race, but it only took him a few laps to move up to fifth, and then fourth after relegating Alex Martin down another position.

Ferrandis got the better of Mosiman later in the race to move up to second place but Forkner had a commanding five-second lead with two-minutes remaining in the moto.

Christian Craig chased Mosiman hard in the closing stages of the race and put a pass on the Husqvarna rider as they started the final lap, stealing third place which he then carried all the way to the flag.  Forkner the race winner over Ferrandis.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Aaron Tanti Privateers SX PHX Kardy
Aaron Tanti

Aaron Tanti was the highest finishing Aussie in ninth place while countrymen Luke Clout and Jay Wilson were 13th and 14th respectively.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Jay Wilson Clout Multiple SX PHX Kardy
Jay Wilson and Luke Clout

SX2 Main 2

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot over Derek Drake, Michael Mosiman and Austin Forkner in the second moto and just as it was looking like Cooper was on course to make amends for his mistakes in the opening bout, he lost the front and went down!

Drake inherited the lead while Forkner moved up to second place. The luckless Christian Craig was on the deck and out of the race.

Forkner took the lead from Drake with four-minutes remaining while Dylan Ferrandis then moved past Michael Mosiman to take third place.

Once in the lead Forkner pulled away from Drake with apparent ease and the KTM rider then had his hands full with Ferrandis as that second place was now under threat.  It didn’t take Ferrandis long before he blew past Drake and left him behind.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Forkner SX PHX Kardy
Austin Forkner

Forkner the clear winner with a 3.5-second advantage over Ferrandis at the flag while Drake kept Mosiman at bay in order to clinch the final step on the rostrum.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Clout SX PHX Kardy
Luke Clout

Luke Clout looked set for a top ten finish but a fall on the final lap cost him that chance, he remounted to salvage 12th.  Jay Wilson the top finishing Aussie in tenth while Aaron Tanti carded a 17th place finish.

SX2 Main 3

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot ahead of Martin Castelo, Brandon Hartranft, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis in the third and final moto.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Cooper SX PHX Kardy
Justin Cooper

Both Aaron Tanti and Jay Wilson made mistakes on the opening lap that relegated them to the back of the field but countryman Luke Clout had started strongly and was running in eighth position as they started lap two.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Jay Wilson Privateers SX PHX Kardy
Jay Wilson

Ferrandis moved up to second place as the race approached the halfway stage, Forkner then pushed Hartranft further back to fourth. Up front Cooper now had a four-second lead.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Ferrandis SX PHX Kardy
Dylan Ferrandis

Luke Clout got up as high as sixth but was overhauled by Mosiman and Oldenburg in the closing laps to eventually finish eighth ahead of Alex Martin.

Justin Cooper the race winner from Dylan Ferrandis while Austin Forkner was a distant third.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Podium SX PHX Kardy
Glendale 250 Podium – Forkner 1st – Ferrandis 2nd – Mosiman 3rd

That third place though was enough for Forkner to claim the round win over Ferrandis with Mosiman rounding out the overall podium.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Forkner Podium SX PHX Kardy
Austin Forkner took the overall win at Glendale and is fourth in the 250 Championship

250 Results/Standings

Main Event Three

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F 11 Laps
2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +01.920
3 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +16.439
4 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +21.251
5 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +23.660
6 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +25.306
7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +30.536
8 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +31.815
9 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +32.892
10 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +34.747
11 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +36.449
12 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +39.772
13 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +41.404
14 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +44.125
15 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 +46.561
16 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +51.339
17 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +52.614
18 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +53.348
19 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +1:05.341
20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +1:11.046
21 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 10 Laps
22 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R DNS

Main Event Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 11 Laps
2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +03.457
3 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +07.866
4 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +11.831
5 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +16.721
6 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +20.731
7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +22.860
8 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +23.328
9 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +28.642
10 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +33.045
11 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +35.585
12 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +36.548
13 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +39.041
14 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +40.068
15 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 +40.658
16 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +48.596
17 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +53.767
18 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +57.316
19 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +58.683
20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 10 Laps
21 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +10.083
22 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R DNF

Main Event One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 11 Laps
2 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +04.510
3 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R +06.921
4 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +09.623
5 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +18.261
6 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +20.700
7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +22.842
8 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +30.229
9 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +36.528
10 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +37.034
11 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +38.287
12 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +40.137
13 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +43.848
14 Jay Wilson Yamaha YZ250F +44.848
15 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +49.289
16 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +51.370
17 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +59.440
18 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +1:02.144
19 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 10 Laps
20 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +02.047
21 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +13.453
22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 DNS

Rider Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Justin Cooper 26 23 23 14 86
2 Dylan Ferrandis 23 11 26 23 83
3 Brandon Hartranft 16 21 21 19 77
4 Austin Forkner 18 26 6 26 76
5 Alex Martin 13 19 18 16 66
6 Michael Mosiman 19 3 19 21 62
7 Jacob Hayes 12 17 15 18 62
8 Mitchell Oldenburg 7 15 16 17 55
9 Luke Clout 2 16 17 13 48
10 Derek Drake 15 13 5 15 48
11 Jett Lawrence 14 18 14 46
12 Carson Brown 8 14 11 12 45
13 Killian Auberson 9 8 13 9 39
14 Robbie Wageman 10 5 9 11 35
15 Christian Craig 21 1 1 6 29
16 Martin Castelo 12 7 10 29
17 Aaron Tanti 0 10 10 7 27
18 Jay Wilson 6 12 8 26
19 Michael Leib 11 6 5 22
20 Cameron Mcadoo 17 17
21 Logan Karnow 5 0 8 2 15
22 Derek Kelley 4 9 13
23 Mitchell Falk 1 7 4 12
24 Cheyenne Harmon 4 3 3 10
25 Ludovic Macler 0 2 4 1 7
26 Chris Howell 3 3
27 Lorenzo Camporese 0 2 2

Manufacture Standings

Pos Brand R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Yamaha 26 23 26 23 98
2 Kawasaki 18 26 8 26 78
3 KTM 16 21 21 19 77
4 Husqvarna 19 17 19 21 76
5 Honda 21 18 17 17 73
6 Suzuki 13 19 18 16 66

SX1

450 Main 1

James Stewart was the first rider into turn one as the opening 450 Main got underway but Zach Osborne emerged out the other side as the early race leader. Eli Tomac then moved up to second place and Ken Roczen into third. 

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Osborne Roczen Starts SX PHX Kardy
Ken Roczen piling the pressure on Zach Osborne

Roczen then pushed his way past Tomac and was all over Osborne.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Osborne Roczen Multiple SX PHX Kardy
Osborne goes down

Osborne then went down, his pursuers only narrowly avoiding running him over.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Osborne Crash Multiple SX PHX Kardy
Riders scramble to avoid the downed Osborne

Up front it was now game on with a Roczen versus Tomac battle. Adam Cianciarulo had kept his nose clean over the opening couple of laps and started closing in on Tomac but Eli responded and pulled away from Cianciarulo as the race progressed, staying close enough behind Roczen to maintain pressure on the German.

By half-race distance Tomac was all over Roczen and started to put his Kawasaki alongside the Honda.

In the final laps though Roczen proved to have Tomac’s measure and pulled clear to take victory by two-seconds.

Adam Cianciarulo rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson.  Chad Reed finished 18th.

450 Main 2

Cooper Webb had the inside line to turn one in the second bout but Adam Cianciarulo came in hard and skittled him out of the way, a punted Webb then took out Justin Bogle who then barged into Zach Osborne as the last link in that chain reaction that had been started by Cianciarulo.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Starts SX PHX Kardy
AMA Supercross Round Four

Eli Tomac had emerged with the lead from Cianciarulo out of turn one but Roczen then wasted no time moving up to second place.  Justin Bogle was down hurt which caused officials to stop the race so medical attention could be provided before the field came around to start lap two, a stricken Bogle still in the middle of the track.

From the re-start it was Ken Roczen with the early advantage over Webb, Plessinger, Cianciarulo and Tomac.

By the end of the second lap Roczen had a two-second advantage over Webb as Kawasaki team-mates Tomac and Cianciarulo pushed Plessinger back to fifth place, ahead of Jason Anderson and Blake Baggett. 

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Cianciarulo WebbMultiple SX PHX Kardy
Adam Cianciarulo

Cianciarulo and Tomac then worked their way past Webb to make it a Kawasaki 2-3 but by half-race distance Ken Roczen had a five-second lead.  Cianciarulo then went down and had slipped to eighth by the time he was back up and running.

Jason Anderson got the better of Webb through the whoops to take third place before then coming under pressure from fellow KTM rider Blake Baggett.

Roczen the victor by seven-seconds over Tomac while Anderson rounded out the podium. Baggett got the better of Webb for fourth. Cianciarulo recovered to salvage a sixth place finish ahead of Brayton and Barcia.  Chad Reed came home in 19th position.

450 Main 3

Martin Davalos took the early lead after what was a messy start for most of the front runners in the final 450 Moto.

Jason Anderson made short work of Davalos early on lap two, Cooper Webb was in third ahead of Blake Baggett.  Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo had been tripped up at turn one on the opening lap but were running in seventh and eighth while Chad Reed had been left on the deck in the melee.  The red flag then came out after Chris Blose went down hard in the whoops, riders were sent back to the gates for a full re-start.

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot off the re-start ahead of Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac almost jumped onto the back of Zach Osborne’s Husqvarna on the opening lap and dropped the Kawasaki, rejoining the action down in 13th position.

It only Tomac a few minutes to work his way back up to sixth place and his next target was now Kawasaki team-mate Adam Cianciarulo.

AMA SX Rnd Glendale Cianciarulo SX PHX Kardy
Adam Cianciarulo

Ken Roczen had a five-second lead by half-race distance ahead of Jason Anderson, who had moved past Cooper Webb and up into second position.

Both Kawasaki riders worked their way past Davalos, Cianciarulo then caught Webb and started challenging the #1 KTM for third. Cianciarulo took that third place with two-minutes left on the race clock. 60-seconds later though Cianciarulo went down real hard over the bars in the whoops, and from then could only watch from the sidelines as riders filed by.  Cooper Webb had got caught up a little on Cianciarulo’s bike which allowed Tomac to slip past and steal third place from the defending champion.

Ken Roczen the clear victor, untroubled all the way and cruised home on the final lap to a six-second victory over Anderson with Tomac rounding out the race podium.

Roczen thus goes 1-1-1 for the overall victory ahead of Tomac and Anderson and the German extending his championship lead to eight points over Tomac.

450 Results/Standings

Main Event Three

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 13 Laps
2 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +05.699
3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +07.410
4 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +08.515
5 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +08.873
6 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +10.388
7 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +11.986
8 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +14.971
9 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +19.023
10 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +25.652
11 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +29.111
12 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +38.925
13 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +41.100
14 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +51.155
15 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +57.665
16 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +1:13.633
17 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 11 Laps
18 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R DNS
19 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R DNS
20 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R DNS
21 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi DNS
22 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory 2 Laps

Main Event Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 13 Laps
2 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +06.865
3 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +10.846
4 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +13.319
5 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +15.007
6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +15.729
7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +17.013
8 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +18.740
9 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +23.209
10 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +28.528
11 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +31.186
12 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +32.343
13 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +33.360
14 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +39.735
15 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +43.701
16 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +48.620
17 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +51.764
18 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +53.774
19 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +56.203
20 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 12 Laps
21 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R +38.272
22 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi DNS

Main Event One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 13 Laps
2 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +01.975
3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +05.624
4 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +09.787
5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +11.680
6 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +12.569
7 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +25.632
8 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +26.476
9 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +29.913
10 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +31.662
11 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +32.062
12 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +32.551
13 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +36.441
14 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +36.797
15 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 +44.849
16 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +48.010
17 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +50.281
18 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +53.642
19 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 +1:05.256
20 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 12 Laps
21 Jerry Robin Honda CRF450R +11.695
22 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory DNF

Rider Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Ken Roczen 17 26 23 26 92
2 Eli Tomac 16 19 26 23 84
3 Justin Barcia 26 23 14 18 81
4 Jason Anderson 18 21 18 21 78
5 Cooper Webb 21 11 21 19 72
6 Adam Cianciarulo 23 16 17 15 71
7 Justin Brayton 15 15 16 17 63
8 Malcolm Stewart 14 17 15 16 62
9 Zach Osborne 9 18 19 10 56
10 Blake Baggett 19 14 9 13 55
11 Aaron Plessinger 11 13 8 14 46
12 Justin Hill 12 12 11 11 46
13 Vince Friese 13 9 12 8 42
14 Dean Wilson 10 10 13 9 42
15 Martin Davalos 8 1 10 12 31
16 Justin Bogle 7 8 7 2 24
17 Tyler Bowers 6 6 7 19
18 Chris Blose 3 5 4 5 17
19 Chad Reed 5 2 5 3 15
20 Alex Ray 4 2 4 10
21 Ryan Breece 0 3 6 9
22 Kyle Cunningham 0 7 0 7
23 Benny Bloss 6 1 7
24 Kyle Chisholm 4 4
25 James Decotis 1 3 4
26 Fredrik Noren 2 2
27 Jerry Robin 0 1 1

Manufacturer Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total
1 Honda 17 26 23 26 92
2 Kawasaki 23 19 26 23 91
3 Yamaha 26 23 14 18 81
4 Husqvarna 18 21 19 21 79
5 KTM 21 14 21 19 75
6 Suzuki 2 7 3 6 18
