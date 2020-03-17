2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship

Motorcycling Australia today responded to the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 Coronavirus spread and how it will affect the 2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship Calendar.

With our sport it is not only the restriction on the numbers allowed in public gatherings, but also the availability of medical services should riders get injured at the racetrack.

As of now, only round two at Wakefield Park has been postponed as discusssions continue around the viability of running round three at The Bend. As for round four, V8 Supercars already put out a statement this morning concerning the postponement of the Barbagallo round of the V8 series which ASBK was to join.

Motorcycling Australia Statement

Due to the ongoing developments and global health concerns in relation to COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus), Motorcycling Australia (MA) and ASBK Management advise that Round 2 of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul is postponed.

The further restriction recommended by the Australian Government and imposed by the NSW Government have now made it impossible for the event to continue. ASBK is a major championship of MA, and the ASBK Management and MA staff have worked hard to find possible solutions to enable the championship to continue. However, as of today it has now become very difficult for riders, teams and officials to travel during this time and now many companies have placed restrictions on travel. Finally, a number of medical services required for the event have become too limited for the event to operate.

MA CEO, Peter Doyle stated, ‘’The developments of COVID-19 have changed each day over the last week and in some cases, they have changed hour by hour. The situation of last weekend is now very different as is the situation as of Monday. This is a tough call for the ASBK Management Team to make, but given the significances of the global health crisis this is the right decision to be made. We choose to make this decision now rather than the day before the race.’’

The ASBK Management Team extends its sincere thanks to Wakefield Park Raceway management for this commitment to ASBK and their open-minded approach over the last 7 days to supporting the ASBK Championship.

The ASBK Management Team will work with Wakefield Park Management to try and find a suitable date to reschedule in 2020. Further updates on this new date and the adjustment to the 2020 ASBK calendar will be announced as soon as possible.

MA has a responsibility to ensure all MA permitted events are conducted in a safe environment for riders, teams, industry, officials and fans. These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation and MA & ASBK are confident on the understanding of those concerned despite the inconvenience caused.

The judgment to postpone any MA National event is not taken lightly by MA and we take this opportunity to apologies for any inconvenience caused by this required decision. We look forward to getting the ASBK Championship back on-track as soon as possible.