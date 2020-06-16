2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE

Overnight the boys, and girls, in Bologna took the wraps off a new model in the Hypermotard range, with even more hype!

Here we have the 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE and it will be coming to Australian Ducati dealers this September.

Unfortunately we can’t put a price tag on the new model just yet but in specification the RVE slots between the $21,200 standard Hypermotard and the $26,600 Hypermotard SP so one would imagine the ticket for admission to be also somewhere between those two markers.

The Hypermotard 950 RVE version is characterized by special “Graffiti” livery inspired by that of the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented in 2019 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

This finish Ducati tells us required them to ’employ highly skilled labour, use very low thickness decals and adopt a particularly long and complex process. The result is comparable to that of an airbrushed bodywork.’

The electronic package of the Hypermotard 950 RVE is enhanced by the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO, which is added to the components already present in the standard version, namely Bosch Cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function (in setting 1), Ducati Traction Control Evo (DTC EVO) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO.

The aggressive design of the bike, inspired by the motard look, revolves around the twin exhausts under the minimalist tapered seat and the smaller superstructures that leave the mechanical components visible, including the trellis rear frame.

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is powered by the twin-cylinder 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, which with its 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 9.8 kgm of torque, of which over 80% is already available at 3,000 rpm.

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE will be available in Australia and New Zealand in very limited numbers and will arrive in September 2020. Pricing for this model will be confirmed closer to the date of release.

Sitting above the Hypermotard 950 RVE is the Hypermotard 950 SP with racing graphics and Öhlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged rims and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO.