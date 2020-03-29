2020 Honda Forza 300

Honda’s Forza 300 high-specification mid-capacity scooter is now available in Australia for $8499 RRP plus ORCs, in two colour options – Pearl Horizon White and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The Forza 300 shares its 279cc, liquid-cooled fuel-injected SOHC four-valve engine with the popular SH300i, and has power characteristics tuned (via a gas flowed head, long reach spark plugs and altered valve timing) to deliver an entertaining ride at low, mid and high rpm – plus excellent fuel economy.

24 horsepower peaks at 7000 rpm, with 27 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm, with Honda boasting fuel economy of 31km/L, enough for over 350 km out of the 11.5 litre tank. An automatic centrifugal clutch works a V-Matic transmission (with ratios set for fast low speed reaction and smart acceleration) and belt final drive.

Offering additional safety is Honda’s HSTC system, which detects any difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculates the slip ratio and then controls engine torque via the fuel injection to regain rear wheel traction, with the ability to turn the system off.

The 2018 upgrade saw the Forza 300 receiving a brand-new chassis, with weight centralisation and a total wet weight is 182 kg, while seat height remained 780 mm. Sturdy 33 mm telescopic forks are matched by twin rear shock absorbers – adjustable through seven-stages of spring preload – alongside an aluminium swingarm.

A cast aluminium 15-inch front wheel is fitted with a 120/70-15 tyre while the 14-inch rear wears a 140/70-14 tyre, joined by a 256 mm single disc up front, mated to a 240 mm rear, with the benefit of two-channel ABS for braking control.

The Forza 300’s design lines flow back from its electric screen, controlled by a switch on the left handlebar, which adjusts through 140 mm of range, with full LED lighting also featured.

Two full-face helmets can be stored under the seat, and it’s also possible to partition the storage area to house a helmet and/or rain gear and A4 sized bags. The front left inner fairing pocket is lockable, and its internal space can be arranged for the rider’s convenience, to hold a phone and water bottle, for instance. It also houses a 12V charging socket.

The Forza 300’s Smart Key – as well as controlling the main ignition switch knob and compartment locking – also manages the optional 45L removable top box. With the Smart Key in the rider’s pocket, the box automatically locks when the rider walks away.

Instruments present analogue speedometer and rev-counter dials flanking a digital display that can switch between three modes (controlled by a switch on the left handlebar): as well as regular dash info.

Sculpted for both style and aerodynamics, the Forza 300 is styled after the Forza 125, with modern lines designed to convey a sense of sportiness and freedom.

2020 Honda Forza 300 Specifications