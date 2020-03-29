2020 Honda Forza 300

Honda’s Forza 300 high-specification mid-capacity scooter is now available in Australia for $8499 RRP plus ORCs, in two colour options – Pearl Horizon White and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Honda FORZA
Honda Forza 300 in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

The Forza 300 shares its 279cc, liquid-cooled fuel-injected SOHC four-valve engine with the popular SH300i, and has power characteristics tuned (via a gas flowed head, long reach spark plugs and altered valve timing) to deliver an entertaining ride at low, mid and high rpm – plus excellent fuel economy.

24 horsepower peaks at 7000 rpm, with 27 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm, with Honda boasting fuel economy of 31km/L, enough for over 350 km out of the 11.5 litre tank. An automatic centrifugal clutch works a V-Matic transmission (with ratios set for fast low speed reaction and smart acceleration) and belt final drive.

HONDA FORZA
The Honda Forza 300 offers 24 horsepower, with switchable traction control – EU colour shown

Offering additional safety is Honda’s HSTC system, which detects any difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculates the slip ratio and then controls engine torque via the fuel injection to regain rear wheel traction, with the ability to turn the system off.

The 2018 upgrade saw the Forza 300 receiving a brand-new chassis, with weight centralisation and a total wet weight is 182 kg, while seat height remained 780 mm. Sturdy 33 mm telescopic forks are matched by twin rear shock absorbers – adjustable through seven-stages of spring preload – alongside an aluminium swingarm.

HONDA FORZA
LED lighting is now found all round

A cast aluminium 15-inch front wheel is fitted with a 120/70-15 tyre while the 14-inch rear wears a 140/70-14 tyre, joined by a 256 mm single disc up front, mated to a 240 mm rear, with the benefit of two-channel ABS for braking control.

The Forza 300’s design lines flow back from its electric screen, controlled by a switch on the left handlebar, which adjusts through 140 mm of range, with full LED lighting also featured.

HONDA FORZA
The screen is adjustable in a range of 140mm

Two full-face helmets can be stored under the seat, and it’s also possible to partition the storage area to house a helmet and/or rain gear and A4 sized bags. The front left inner fairing pocket is lockable, and its internal space can be arranged for the rider’s convenience, to hold a phone and water bottle, for instance. It also houses a 12V charging socket.

HONDA FORZA
Underseat storage on the Forza 300 will fit two full face helmets

The Forza 300’s Smart Key – as well as controlling the main ignition switch knob and compartment locking – also manages the optional 45L removable top box. With the Smart Key in the rider’s pocket, the box automatically locks when the rider walks away.

Instruments present analogue speedometer and rev-counter dials flanking a digital display that can switch between three modes (controlled by a switch on the left handlebar): as well as regular dash info.

Sculpted for both style and aerodynamics, the Forza 300 is styled after the Forza 125, with modern lines designed to convey a sense of sportiness and freedom.

Honda FORZA HORIZON WHITE
Honda Forza 300 in Pearl Horizon White

2020 Honda Forza 300 Specifications

Type 4 stroke, 4 valve liquid-cooled
Engine Displacement 279cc
Bore and Stroke 72mm x 68.5
Compression Ratio 10.5:1
Max. Power Output 18.5 kW @ 7000 rpm
Max. Torque 27.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Oil Capacity 1.7 L
Carburation PGM-FI
Fuel Tank Capacity 11.5 L
Fuel consumption 31km/l
Starter Electric
Battery Capacity 12V-8.6 AH
ACG Output 340W
Clutch Type Automatic centrifugal clutch; dry type
Transmission Type CVT
Final Drive V-Belt
Type Underbone type; steel
Dimensions (LxWxH) 2140mm x 755 x 1470
Wheelbase 1510mm
Caster Angle 26.5°
Trail 89mm
Seat Height 780mm
Ground Clearance 135mm
Kerb Weight 182kg
Turning radius 2.4m
Type Front φ33 Telescopic
Type Rear Twin Shock
Rim Size Front 15 inch
Rim Size Rear 14 inch
Tyres Front 120/70R15
Tyres Rear 140/70R14
ABS System Type 2 Channel
Front φ256mm, single disc
Rear φ240mm, single disc

