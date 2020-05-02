2020 Indian FTR Carbon

Indian this week released details of a new addition to their line-up, the FTR Carbon.

Predictably, the bodywork of the FTR Carbon is largely carbon-fibre including the front fender, headlight nacelle, tank/air-box covers and passenger seat cowl.

An Akrapovic low-mount exhaust adds to the package which is celebrated by an ‘FTR Carbon’ branded centre console plate.

Other standard features include cruise control, big Brembo stoppers, lean angle sensitive ABS and traction control, full LED lighting and a colour 4.3″ LED touch screen display.

The 1203 cc V-Twin makes 123 horespower and 120 Nm of torque. We have put the feelers out to Indian Motorcycles Australia for an ETA and rough price point on the new model.

Read out Indian FTR1200 review here (Link)

2020 Indian FTR Carbon Images

Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon Indian FTR Carbon

Read out Indian FTR1200 review here (Link)