2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery B

2020 International Island Classic - Phillip Island - Gallery B

By Motorcycle News - January 28, 2020

2020 International Island Classic Gallery B

Images by Rob Mott & TH

Island Classic International Challenge - Race Two - Jed Metcher and Alex Phillis tussled hard

Josh Hayes closed his younger Aussie foes down - Island Classic International Challenge - Race Two

Phillis pipped Metcher at the line while Hayes rounded out the podium

Jed Metcher leads as Alex Phillis closes in on Josh Hayes

The field heads towards turn one in the International Challenge decider

Josh Hayes after taking the final victory on Sunday afternoon