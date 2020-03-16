2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled

Organisers of the Isle of Man TT Races have announced today that the 2020 event has been cancelled, as the Department for Enterprise for the Isle of Man made the tough decision, stating the announcement it designed to allow spectators, businesses and entrants to deal with the cancellation, while protecting the Isle of Man’s residents.

See the full official statement below:

Isle of Man TT Races cancel 2020 event

As organisers of the Isle of Man TT Races, it is with deep regret that we must cancel the 2020 event. We share in the disappointment of having no TT in this year, but whole heartedly support any decision that helps to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of all residents, riders and visitors.

Staging the TT is no small undertaking and it simply wouldn’t be possible without the assistance, support and goodwill of countless businesses, organisations and volunteers. We will be talking to each and every one of you over the coming days and weeks about our next steps, but would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your patience and understanding.

Both the Isle of Man and the TT Races have a long, incredible history, and have time and again proved to be as strong and resilient as they are unique. With the continued love and support of all TT fans, we can be confident that the greatest road race in the world will soon return and light up our lives once more.

Isle of Man Government Statement

The Council of Ministers has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Isle of Man TT Races which were due to take place between 30th May and 13th June. The decision has been taken following confirmation that the Island has stepped up its measures to protect the population against the pandemic.

Laurence Skelly MHK – Minister for Enterprise

“The decision to cancel has not been taken lightly and all options including postponement and delaying the decision have been considered in detail. Representatives from the Isle of Man Government will now discuss the implications with all relevant businesses, stakeholders and individuals affected by this cancellation, which it recognises will be significant. With the visitor restriction in place for the foreseeable future we wanted to make the decision now to give businesses, visitors and all involved stakeholders time to manage the impact going forward. The Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man TT, are faced with unique challenges regarding COVID-19 and making this decision will provide certainty to teams, competitors, sponsors and stakeholders of the event and to visitors across the globe. The decision also aims to provide reassurance for our residents and healthcare professionals that the health and well-being of the Isle of Man’s residents is the single biggest priority and focus of this Government.”

The Department for Enterprise will, in due course, issue full refunds for all Official Tickets including Grandstand tickets, Hospitality Packages and other Official Event Experiences purchased through iomttraces.com.

The Department’s Motorsport Team is continuing to work with the Manx Motor Cycle Club for the successful delivery of the 2020 Classic TT Races and Manx Grand Prix which is due to begin on 22nd August 2020 and will continue to review the delivery of the event against prevailing global conditions.

The Department for Enterprise and Treasury are looking at various options to support businesses affected by the cancellation and will be introducing a range of support measures, the first of which will be announced in Tynwald tomorrow.

Riders react to Isle of Man TT cancellation

Conor Cummins

“I’m genuinely gutted that TT 2020 has been cancelled. A lot of prep has gone on behind the scenes in readiness of the event taking place. That said, everyone’s health and wellbeing comes first so i totally understand why the decision has been made. There will always be another day and all we can do now is look forward to TT 2021.”

Davo Johnson

“Not the best news to wake up to… As a professional rider and it looking like there are not going to be many races to do, if any at all, in 2020 this causes a huge problem for me… I’m not the only one effected by this and there are others worse off than me. Time to make a plan and get through this shit situation. Thanks Alan and Paul at OMG Racing and all my loyal sponsors for sticking by me. Let’s focus on 2021 I suppose…”