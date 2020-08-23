Round Two – Loretta Lynn’s Ranch

Rainy conditions defined the second of back-to-back visits to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch to open the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, resulting in a wild afternoon of racing at the MotoSport.com Loretta Lynn’s 2 National. Riders were presented with incredibly challenging track conditions, and as a result the action from the second round of the season was unpredictable across both classes. In the end it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne who prevailed with his second straight 450 Class victory, while GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin made his long awaited return to the top step of the podium in the 250 Class.

Video Highlights

450 Report

The 450 Class was greeted with a muddy track and sunny skies for its first moto. As the field stormed out the start gate it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia who captured the MotoSport.com Holeshot and sprinted out to a comfortable lead early on. Behind him, JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki’s Fredrik Noren settled into second, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Broc Tickle in third.

Barcia, one of the most savvy riders in the mud, continued to pull away from the field, soon establishing an insurmountable margin of more than 20 seconds within a matter of a few laps. Behind him the battle for position jockeyed between several riders. Noren crashed and lost several positions, leaving Tickle to battle Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and the Team Honda HRC duo of Chase Sexton and Christian Craig. A determined Tomac was able to sustain his forward progress and eventually made the pass on Tickle for second. Several laps later Tickle lost his hold of third to Craig.

As Barcia continued to ride in a class of his own out front, things behind them got interesting in the closing moments of the moto. Craig encountered misfortune and dropped out of podium contention, which appeared to all but ensure a runner-up finish for Tomac. However, the reigning series champion’s bike lost pace in the closing laps and caused him to lose several positions before eventually coming to a stop on the final lap. Barcia took the win by 48 seconds over his teammate Tickle, who brought home a second-place finish, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo made a late charge to finish third. Noren followed in fourth, while Osborne rounded out the top five. Tomac ended up with a ninth-place finish.

The best track and weather conditions of the day highlighted the final 450 Class moto. When the gate dropped it was the Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki of Max Anstie who charged to the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin. The Frenchman was able to get by the Brit for the lead, but Anstie responded to reclaim the top spot. Behind them, Tomac made contact with his teammate, Cianciarulo, and went down in the first turn, which forced him to start at the rear of the field. In his search for the overall win, Barcia began the moto in sixth, but later crashed and dropped deep in the running order.

The lead duo was able to build a gap over the rest of the field, with Anstie enjoying a multi-second advantage on Musquin. Cianciarulo gave chase from third, and positioned himself with an opportunity to claim the overall in doing so. As the race wore on, the intrigue of the moto ramped up as Osborne started to make a move to the front. The point leader was able to close in on Cianciarulo for third and make an aggressive pass for the position. From there, Osborne continued his charge and tracked down Musquin for second. After making the pass on the KTM rider, Osborne had Anstie within sight and dropped the hammer in pursuit of the lead. Anstie responded initially, but when a lapped rider crashed in front of him and briefly halted his momentum it opened the door for Osborne to get by and seize control of the moto.

As things changed dramatically at the front of the field, the same could be said for both Barcia and Tomac as well. Both riders encountered misfortune and were ultimately unable to finish the moto, ending their days on a sour note.

Despite some occasional smoke coming from the exhaust pipe of his Husqvarna, Osborne never wavered and was able to hold off a charge from Musquin on the final lap to take the moto win by 2.2 seconds to cap off one of the wildest days of his career. Anstie capitalized on his stellar start to bring home a first career moto podium in third.

Osborne’s win moved him to the top of the overall classification (5-1) for his second straight victory. Cianciarulo earned his first career 450 Class podium finish in second (3-5), while Musquin’s late push helped him round out the overall podium in third (8-2). After winning the first moto Barcia finished seventh overall (1-32), while Tomac carded the worst finish of his career in 16th (9-24).

“Man, what a day. To be the points leader and miss a practice like we did earlier in the day, it’s just crazy,” said Osborne, who needed to join the slower qualifying group after his bike failed to start in his scheduled session. “I couldn’t have done this without my team today. I know it’s cliche, but they did everything they could to keep me and my teammates out there with a shot to make things happen. I wasn’t necessarily looking to win, but stacking points was on my radar today. I had to fight hard and battle back to finish fifth in that first moto, and then we were able to come away with a win in moto two. I’m so grateful to be up here.”

Osborne extended his lead atop the 450 Class standings to 19 points over Musquin, who moved into second. Barcia now sits third, 29 points out of the lead, while Tomac dropped to seventh and sits 40 points behind Osborne.

Marvin Musquin – 8-2

“I’m pumped to be back on the podium for the second race, it’s been a while. The conditions were tough, so it was my goal to be up front battling and I was able to do that in the second moto. I would have liked to be more consistent in both motos but that’s racing, everybody was having issues and crashing. Also, you have to save the bike and my bike was running well today, I had no issues.”

450 Round Two Results

Pos Rider Motos Bike 1 Zach Osborne 5 – 1 Husqvarna FC 450 2 Adam Cianciarulo 3 – 5 Kawasaki KX450 3 Marvin Musquin 8 – 2 KTM 450 SX-F 4 Broc Tickle 2 – 9 Yamaha YZ450F 5 Max Anstie 15 – 3 Suzuki Rm-z250 6 Christian Craig 10 – 6 Honda CRF450R 7 Justin Barcia 1 – 32 Yamaha YZ450F 8 Blake Baggett 14 – 8 KTM 450 SX-F 9 Jason Anderson 27 – 4 Husqvarna FC 450 10 Justin Rodbell 12 – 12 Kawasaki KX450 11 Fredrik Noren 4 – 35 Suzuki RM-Z450 12 Henry Miller 11 – 15 KTM 450 SX-F 13 Chase Sexton 6 – 20 Honda CRF450R 14 Joey Savatgy 34 – 7 Suzuki Rm-z250 15 Jake Masterpool 7 – 38 Husqvarna FC 450 16 Eli Tomac 9 – 24 Kawasaki KX450 17 Justin Bogle 22 – 10 KTM 450 SX-F 18 Dean Wilson 20 – 11 Husqvarna FC 450 19 Chase Felong 37 – 13 Husqvarna FC 450 20 Coty Schock 13 – 25 Honda CRF450R 21 Tyler Bowers 23 – 14 Kawasaki KX450 22 Justin Hoeft 17 – 18 Husqvarna FC 450 23 Jeremy Smith 29 – 16 Kawasaki KX450 24 Matthew Hubert 16 – 21 Kawasaki KX450 25 Jeffrey Walker 35 – 17 KTM 450 SX-F 26 Cory Carsten 18 – 22 Suzuki RM-Z450 27 Jared Lesher 28 – 19 KTM 450 SX-F 28 Luke Renzland 19 – 39 Husqvarna FC 450 29 Adam Enticknap 24 – 28 Suzuki RM-Z450 30 Christopher Prebula 31 – 23 KTM 450 SX-F 31 Tristan Lewis 26 – 29 Yamaha YZ450F 32 Alex Ray 32 – 26 Kawasaki KX450 33 Benny Bloss 21 – 37 Husqvarna FC 450 34 Carson Tickle 33 – 31 Honda CRF450R 35 Dalton Dyer 36 – 30 Kawasaki KX450 36 Tristan Lane 38 – 33 KTM 450 SX-F 37 Brandon Scharer 39 – 36 Yamaha YZ450F 38 Tj Albright 40 – 40 Husqvarna FC 450 39 Ben LaMay 25 – DNS KTM 450 SX-F 40 Robbie Wageman DNS – 27 Yamaha YZ450F 41 Scott Meshey 30 – DNS Husqvarna FC 450 42 Carter Stephenson DNS – 34 Yamaha YZ450F

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Zach Osborne 88 2 Marvin Musquin 69 3 Justin Barcia 59 4 Jason Anderson 58 5 Blake Baggett 51 6 Adam Cianciarulo 51 7 Eli Tomac 48 8 Broc Tickle 48 9 Max Anstie 47 10 Chase Sexton 44 11 Christian Craig 40 12 Joey Savatgy 36 13 Dean Wilson 32 14 Cooper Webb 29 15 Henry Miller 21 16 Jake Masterpool 19 17 Fredrik Noren 18 18 Justin Rodbell 18 19 Justin Bogle 15 20 Coty Schock 14 21 Jeremy Smith 13 22 Benny Bloss 11 23 Luke Renzland 11 24 Matthew Hubert 9 25 Tyler Bowers 9 26 Chase Felong 8 27 Justin Hoeft 7 28 Jeffrey Walker 4 29 Cory Carsten 3 30 Ben LaMay 2 31 Jared Lesher 2

250

A storm cell brought a surge of rain to the track just prior to the start of the first 250 Class moto, so riders took off at the drop of the gate unsure of what conditions they’d be facing. As the field rounded through the first two corners it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath who emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot just ahead of JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki’s Alex Martin. The Suzuki rider was able to make the pass for the lead, but he hit a soft spot on the track shortly thereafter and went down. That allowed McElrath to reassume the lead, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire in second and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo in third.

After a near crash McElrath stalled his Yamaha while leading, which allowed McAdoo to take over the top spot with Hampshire in tow. Jeremy Martin then moved up to third, while Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, the class point leader, slotted into fourth. Out front, Hampshire was able to take advantage of a wide line by McAdoo to move into the lead. Behind them, Ferrandis and Martin battled for third, with Ferrandis taking the spot.

The Frenchman continued his charge forward and was able to track down McAdoo to make the pass for second. He then set his sights on Hampshire for the lead, with the Husqvarna rider hindered after being forced to remove his goggles. As the race wore on, the track became more challenging and it ultimately forced Ferrandis to tip over. Soon after, the point leader got rid of his goggles and came into the pits for a new pair. With the clean goggles Ferrandis was able to put on a charge to catch Hampshire, and got within a few bike lengths of the lead with just two laps to go. However, Hampshire dug deep and withstood the challenge to take his first moto win of the season over Ferrandis by nearly 10 seconds. Martin followed in third, with McAdoo fourth and GEICO Honda rookie Carson Mumford in fifth.

Light rainfall greeted the 250 Class field for Moto 2 as well and when the gate dropped it was once again McElrath and Alex Martin racing to the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with McElrath sweeping the day’s accolades. Unfortunately for McElrath, his time out front was short lived as he bobbled in a corner and handed the lead to Martin, with his brother Jeremy following in second as McElrath dropped to third.

With such difficult track conditions the field quickly spread out, which allowed Alex Martin to establish a comfortable lead over his brother. From there the attention shifted towards the battle for the overall classification, as Ferrandis was mired outside the top 10 and Hampshire outside the top 20 to begin the moto. While the Martin brothers strengthened their hold of the top two positions on the track, McAdoo made the move around McElrath for third. Further back, both Ferrandis and Hampshire were putting on a charge through the running order, with both riders eventually finding their way into the top 10 after the halfway point of the moto.

While Alex Martin appeared to have the moto fully in hand, smoke and steam began to come out of Jeremy’s Honda, which forced the former champion into conservation mode. The same could be said for Ferrandis and Hampshire, who each experienced similar issues with their own motorcycles. Ferrandis was able to battle all the way up to fourth in the waning laps, while Hampshire got up to seventh before his bike stopped running.

Alex Martin stayed out of trouble and carried on to capture his first moto win for Joe Gibbs Racing by more than a minute, while Jeremy made it a Martin Brothers 1-2 in second. McElrath edged out Ferrandis for third.

The late drama weighed heavily on the battle for the overall win, with Jeremy Martin’s runner-up finish enough to put him atop the overall classification (3-2), a mere two points ahead of Ferrandis (2-4). Alex Martin’s moto win vaulted him to third overall (7-1), while opening moto winner Hampshire ended up sixth overall (1-18).

“Honestly, the track was gnarly. It rained again on the start line and I thought, ‘Oh boy here we go.’ Fortunately, it held off and I got a good start,” said Jeremy Martin, who captured his first win since the 2018 season when he suffered a major back injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2019 racing season. “The track was in good shape and we were able to make passes around people, which helped. That was a nail biter . My GEICO Honda was smoking, but thankfully the engine is bulletproof. I did all I could to save it and I’m just so relieved it made it . I didn’t expect to get my first win so soon, but we’re definitely going to celebrate.”

Ferrandis’ podium effort helped him retain his hold of the point lead, where he currently has a six-point advantage over Martin. Alex Martin moved into third, 19 points out of the lead.

After both qualifying in the top ten the Lawrence brothers ended up having a weekend to forget. Problems saw Hunter Lawrence finish in 40th two laps down in the opening moto and did not start the second bout. Younger brother Jett fared a little better but had his own dramas in the muddy conditions, carding 30-31 finishes. That means of course that neither added to their championship points tally.

250 Round Two Results

Pos Rider Motos Bike 1 Jeremy Martin 3 – 2 Honda CRF250R 2 Dylan Ferrandis 2 – 4 Yamaha YZ250F 3 Alex Martin 7 – 1 Suzuki Rm-z250 4 Cameron McAdoo 4 – 5 Kawasaki KX250 5 Shane McElrath 8 – 3 Yamaha YZ250F 6 R.J. Hampshire 1 – 18 Husqvarna FC 250 7 Mitchell Harrison 6 – 10 Kawasaki KX250 8 Stilez Robertson 12 – 7 Husqvarna FC 250 9 Lance Kobusch 16 – 8 KTM 250 SX-F 10 Carson Mumford 5 – 20 Honda CRF250R 11 Justin Cooper 20 – 6 Yamaha YZ250F 12 Derek Drake 19 – 9 KTM 250 SX-F 13 Ezra Hastings 15 – 13 Husqvarna FC 250 14 Hardy Munoz 17 – 12 Husqvarna FC 250 15 Nick Gaines 11 – 19 Yamaha YZ250F 16 Pierce Brown 9 – 34 KTM 250 SX-F 17 Gared Steinke 10 – 29 Kawasaki KX250 18 Mason Gonzalez 21 – 11 Yamaha YZ250F 19 Austin Root 13 – 32 Husqvarna FC 250 20 Joey Crown 37 – 14 Yamaha YZ250F 21 Brandon Hartranft 14 – 33 KTM 250 SX-F 22 Zack Williams DNS – 15 KTM 250 SX-F 23 Joshua Varize 35 – 16 KTM 250 SX-F 24 Maxwell Sanford 24 – 17 KTM 250 SX-F 25 Jo Shimoda 18 – 40 Honda CRF250R 26 Chase Lorenz 25 – 21 Honda CRF250R 27 Lane Shaw 23 – 23 KTM 250 SX-F 28 Vincent Luhovey 22 – 30 KTM 250 SX-F 29 Jake Pinhancos 26 – 27 KTM 250 SX-F 30 Kyle Greeson 28 – 26 KTM 250 SX-F 31 Brice Klippel 34 – 25 Honda CRF250R 32 Gerhard Matamoros 39 – 22 Yamaha YZ250F 33 Hayden Hefner 33 – 28 KTM 250 SX-F 34 Jett Lawrence 30 – 31 Honda CRF250R 35 Derek Kelley 29 – 36 Husqvarna FC 250 36 Colton Eigenmann 31 – 37 Suzuki Rm-z250 37 Chad Saultz 38 – 35 Yamaha YZ250F 38 Christopher Williams DNS – 24 Suzuki Rm-z250 39 Jerry Robin 27 – DNS Husqvarna FC 250 40 Gage Schehr 32 – DNS Husqvarna FC 250 41 Brock Papi 36 – DNS KTM 250 SX-F 42 Blake Ashley DNS – 38 KTM 250 SX-F 43 Michael Lacore DNS – 39 KTM 250 SX-F 44 Hunter Lawrence 40 – DNS Honda CRF250R

250 Championship Points