MotoAmerica will stage round two of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 26-28, one of the first sporting events in front of a live spectator audience since the COVID-19 shutdown.

MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey

“We’re extremely happy with how the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series went at Road America. We had huge television numbers with FOX Sports, Eurosport, MAVTV, NBC Sports, YouTube and MotoAmerica Live+. The event went off without a hitch, thanks to the efforts of our in-house staff, the staff at Road America, our volunteers, the riders and the teams. Now we get to go back to Road America and race in front of our fans, which will make this second race in Wisconsin even better. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives in some way and we’re happy to give our fans the opportunity to get out and see some racing at a world-class facility like Road America. We will be doing so, of course, using COVID guidelines.”

MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standings

Beaubier 50 Gagne 36 Herrin 26 Wyman 24 Scholz 20 Jacobsen 20 Anthony 18 Fong 13 Alexander 12 Flinders 12

The second round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series will not only feature its five classes – HONOS Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000 and Twins Cup – it will also mark the debut of the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul and the exhibition Heritage Cup event. The round will also include Road America’s Vintage MotoFest and all the extra-curricular fan activities that go along with a MotoAmerica event.

