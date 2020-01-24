2020 MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici Specifications

2020 Ducati Desmosedici unveil

Ducati officially launched their 2020 MotoGP campaign overnight at the historic Palazzo Re Enzo in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna.

Claudio Domenicali – Ducati Motor Holding CEO

“Racing is and has always been a fundamental part of our company, even in such a particularly complicated era where technology is drastically changing our surroundings.

“In order to succeed in this situation, it is necessary to keep investing in research and development, and racing is a crucial part of our commitment to this.

“If we sum the R&D done for the production line, for racing and the assets needed to produce new models, the global Ducati R&D is worth more than 10 per cent of the revenue.

“Our Panigale V4 machine has been profoundly renovated for 2020, and it wouldn’t have been born without the contribution of all the lessons that we have learned thanks to the competitions.

“An engine that features a counter-rotating crankshaft, a spine and slice traction control, an efficient aerodynamic fairing that includes aerofoils are just a few of the elements deriving from the skillful work done by Gigi and his crew in MotoGP.

“We are incredibly proud, not just because Ducati is the only Italian company, but also the only European company able to win races in MotoGP since the beginning of the Championship in 2002.

“We are proud to represent an excellent territory, the Motor Valley, in the competitions. This is an incredible area that within a ray of 150 kilometers sees prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Dallara, Pagani and of course Ducati, that is situated just 15 minutes away from the centre of Bologna.

“This is what racing is for Ducati: an advanced technological incubator, a showcase for Italian intelligence and technology, and an incredible component of passion for all the Ducatisti. I want to thank all our partners and sponsors and wish all my best to Andrea, Danilo and Gigi and the whole team. I wish to all of us a highly competitive season full of satisfaction”.

2020 MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici Specifications

Ducati Desmosedici

Engine Liquid-cooled, 90° V4, four-stroke, Desmodromic DOHC, four valves per cylinder Capacity 1,000cc Maximum power Over 250hp Maximum speed Over 350 km/h (218 mph) Transmission Ducati Seamless Final Drive Chain final drive Carburation Indirect electronic injection, four throttle bodies with injectors above and below the butterfly valves. Throttles operated by double Ride by Wire systems Fuel Shell Racing V-Power Lubricant Shell Advance Ultra 4 Exhaust Akrapovič Chain D.I.D Chain Frame Aluminium alloy twin-spar Suspension Öhlins inverted front fork with carbon outer tubes and Öhlins rear shock absorber, adjustable for preload and damping Electronics Magneti Marelli ECU programmed with Dorna Unified Software Tyres Michelin 17″ front and rear Wheel Rims Marchesini magnesium alloy Brakes Brembo, two 340mm carbon front discs with four-piston callipers. Single stainless steel rear disc with two-piston calliper Dry Weight 157 kg (346.1 lbs.)

2020 MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici Images