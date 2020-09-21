2020 MotoGP Round Eight – Misano II

MotoGP Race Report

The season began pretty well for Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in Jerez as the Spaniard took two podiums and a solid haul of points, but after a tough race in Brno, a dramatic Austrian GP and then a high-speed bailout in Styria, ‘Top Gun’ arrived at Misano poised to hit back. Last weekend it didn’t quite go to plan, but take two in the Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini saw everything fall into place as the Spaniard seared his way to his first win of the season and catapulted himself to within one point of the Championship lead. He also becomes the sixth rider so far to stand on the top step in 2020.

Viñales broke clear early on, lost out to Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) and then started to haul the Italian back in, the number 12’s tactics readying us for a crescendo at the front. Heartbreak then hit for Bagnaia as the Italian crashed out from what looked like an almost certain victory. Viñales swept past the stricken Pramac Ducati rider and kept it inch perfect to the flag for those invaluable 25 points. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) sliced through from P11 on the grid for another stunning podium in second, with more drama just behind him as Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took third back from Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Sprinta Racing) as the latter was given a time penalty for exceeding track limits and failing to complete a Long Lap Penalty. The Frenchman looked dark as he retured to the pits and stormed out the back beyond the view of the cameras.

As to be somewhat expected, Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) got a great launch from P2 to grab the holeshot as the lights went out, with polesitter Viñales slotting into second, Quartararo initially holding onto P3 and Bagnaia making up a place to get past Pol Espargaro. Viñales didn’t take long to secure the lead though, the Spaniard up the inside at Turn 4 to mug Miller as Pecco had a very close look at getting past Quartararo at Turn 8 – although there was no way through for now.

Drama then unfolded behind for San Marino GP winner Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) as Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) tucked the front and collected the Italian, Morbidelli somehow staying on and continuing but the Italian pushed back to dead last…

Unbeknownst to anyone, a tear-off from Fabio Quartararo, through a dire stroke of misfortune, entered the air-box of Jack Miller’s Pramac Ducati. The tear-off effectively blocked the supply of air to the Desmosedici’s engine and Miller started drifting back through the field. After a confusing five laps for the Australian he then returned to the pits in frustration at the recalcitrant antics of his machine. The reason only found much later when mechanics investigated the gremlin… The Australian then posted this image of the offender on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile at the front, Viñales had a 0.9 second lead over the line as the riders clocked onto Lap 2, but fortunes were flipped for his team-mate Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) as the ‘Doctor’ was soon out of his 250th Grand Prix with Yamaha. Down at Turn 4 and home podium dreams over, Rossi remounted but had a big ask on his hands to score points.

In the meantime, Bagnaia had got past team-mate Miller for P2 and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had charged through to third at Turn 10 but it sadly didn’t last long; the South African down at Turn 14. Bagnaia up ahead, however, was unleashing the fastest lap of the race as the Italian locked his radar firmly onto the back of Viñales’ YZR-M1, edging closer as Pol Espargaro started to do the same to him…

Bagnaia was right on Viñales on Lap 5 and by then, the duo were once again pulling away from Pol Esparagro and Quartararo, who was tucked in behind the number 44. Bagnaia set another fastest lap of the race – a 1:32.3 – and it seemed game on, with Viñales then slightly wide at Turn 4, opening the door. Bagnaia needed no second invitation and the Italian took the lead, then immediately half a second clear, although it subsequently stayed pretty constant at 0.6 seconds for a number of laps…

Behind that chess match, Mir had managed to get to the front of the battle for the lower ends of the top 10 and get some clean air in front of him – although the gap to Quartararo and the podium was 3.5 seconds on Lap 7. The top two pounded on, Bagnaia started to edge away, and Mir kept chipping away behind.

As the laps went on, the Suzuki edged closer and closer as Bagnaia stretched his legs. Not long after though, it started to turn as Viñales chipped back a tenth and then two, with the lead back down to just over a second and the last few laps looking set to cook up a storm. By that time, Mir was also under two seconds away from the podium fight but with seven to go, huge drama then unfolded. Turn 6 was the place and Bagnaia the rider, the race leader sliding out in some late heartbreak as Viñales shot past. The number 12’s lead was over four seconds then – with no one else having been able to stay near the leading duo.

The fight for the podium was then the focus. Quartararo was showing a wheel to Espargaro but the latter was defending brilliantly on his KTM… before Joan Mir finally appeared on the scene. 0.6 faster than the duo ahead of him with six laps to go, it was soon a three-rider dog fight for the remaining two spots on the podium. And also with six laps to go, Quartararo was handed a track limits warning – something that would prove to be costly for El Diablo shortly after.

With three to go, Mir struck. Turn 2 was the spot as the Spaniard shot through underneath and past Quartararo, and it wasn’t long before Mir was up to second as well. On the next lap at Turn 1, Mir was past Espargaro’s KTM and back into clear air. Quartararo then pounced on Pol at Turn 3 as well, Espargaro going from P2 to P4 in a matter of corners. It seemed that was that for the podium fight too, but there was one last shot of drama.

For exceeding track limits too many times, Quartararo was then handed a Long Lap Penalty. His only time to do it? The the last lap. Would he see it? He was just over a second clear of Espargaro and four seconds ahead of fifth place Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3), so it looked like he was going to lose P3…

Ahead on track, Viñales didn’t have any such troubles. ‘Top Gun’ rounded the last corner to take his first victory since the 2019 Malaysian GP in fine style, taking 25 vital points and moving to within one point of the top. Mir crossed the line a magnificent second to take his third rostrum in four races, and Quartararo took the chequered flag in third… but hadn’t taken the Long Lap. He was therefore demoted to P4 as it became a three-second penalty instead, handing Pol Espargaro his second podium of the season.

Behind Quartararo classified fourth, Oliveira was stunning in the second half of the race to finish P5, the Portuguese rider had serious pace but starting P15 ultimately cost the Styrian GP winner. The leading Honda across the line was Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in P6 as the Japanese rider showed strong late-race pace to get the better of Repsol Honda Team’s Alex Marquez in seventh. The reigning Moto2 World Champion produced his best MotoGP ride to date, finishing seven tenths away from Nakagami.

So where’s Dovi? The man still leading the Championship had a tougher day at Misano, but with Quartararo finishing fourth and that very points leader Andrea Dovizioso in P8, it’s the number 04 still ahead. Viñales is now level on points with Quartararo but technically behind him as he has less wins, with Mir now just four points from the title leader – madness!

Despite sitting last on the opening lap, an unwell Morbidelli recovered to salvage a brilliant P9, with fellow Italian Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) completing the top 10. Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Bradley Smith (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) were the only other finishers in 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech3) crashed out of P6 with two and bit laps to go after stringing together a fantastic race, Rossi pulled in with 12 laps to go after his crash, and Miller encountered issues early on that he later revealed had been caused by a visor tear-off blocking the air filter. Tito Rabat (Esponsorama Racing) crashed at Turn 1 on Lap 12 – rider ok.

Four riders, four points. That’s how it stands at the top of the MotoGP World Championship after the Misano double-header: Dovizioso, Quartararo, Viñales and Mir the quartet leading the way. But this is 2020, and this is MotoGP – it could all change in the blink of an eye! With Barcelona coming up in less than a week’s time, we don’t have to wait long to witness more unrivalled premier class action…

Maverick Viñales – P1

“Amazing, amazing job this weekend, we prepped really well for the whole race. Pecco was really fast! I was pushing a lot, I was trying to save a bit of tyre for the last ten laps, and then I started to push. I thought I was catching him, but then when he made a mistake I just tried to not crash, take the maximum points and wow. Fantastic, I’m really happy, my mentality is the same as the last weekend and last races, but we found a little bit better setup for the 20 litres at the beginning of the race. I made a mistake at Turn 4, I was pushing a lot at the beginning trying to open the gap – if were were only two riders it was good. I want to say thank you to all the people supporting me at home, because they know there have been tough times, but it seems it’s passed, now we have good luck and this is what counts! I’m very happy, I appreciate all the work and we need to continue like that, pushing very hard. We can have a lot more potential!”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 41m55.846 2 Joan MIR Suzuki +2.425 3 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +4.528 4 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha +6.419 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +7.368 6 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +11.139 7 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +11.929 8 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati +13.113 9 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +15.88 10 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati +17.682 11 Johann ZARCO Ducati +23.144 12 Alex RINS Suzuki +24.962 13 Bradley SMITH Aprilia +30.008 Not Classified DNF Iker LECUONA KTM 3 Laps DNF Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 7 Laps DNF Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 12 Laps DNF Tito RABAT Ducati 15 Laps DNF Jack MILLER Ducati 20 Laps DNF Brad BINDER KTM 24 Laps

MotoGP World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 84 2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 83 3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 83 4 Joan MIR Suzuki 80 5 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 64 6 Jack MILLER Ducati 64 7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 63 8 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 59 9 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 58 10 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 57 11 Brad BINDER KTM 53 12 Alex RINS Suzuki 44 13 Johann ZARCO Ducati 36 14 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 31 15 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 29 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 24 17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 18 18 Iker LECUONA KTM 15 19 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 11 20 Tito RABAT Ducati 7 21 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 7 22 Michele PIRRO Ducati 4

Moto2

Italtrans Racing Team’s Enea Bastianini clinched an impressive Moto2 victory at Misano after rain played havoc at the Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini. Red flags were brought out after just seven laps as the heavens opened but, from the restart, and back in the dry, the ultra-aggressive Bastianini bolted clear to take the win ahead of Sky Racing Team VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi and EG 0,0 Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes. With his victory, the ‘Beast’ cut Luca Marini’s (Sky Racing Team VR46) title lead down to just five points.

On the first start it was Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Xavi Vierge managing to squeeze his way into the lead pat Marini and the hit the front of a Moto2™ race for the first time in 2020, with a strong start coming in from his Petronas Sprinta Racing teammate too as Jake Dixon settled into fifth. The Italians suffered a few dramas in the early shuffles, but the biggest drama was about to come down as rain started and the flag came out to let the riders know. By then, Bastianini had muscled to the front and started to bolt despite the worsening weather, but the Red Flag came out not long after.

The riders filtered into pitlane and a ten lap restart was announced, but as the grid reformed, with everyone on slicks, the rain suddenly got heavier again. As the Moto2 field set off on their Warm Up lap, the entire grid instantly pointed skywards and began wagging fingers to signal it was far too wet for the race to start. The rain eventually subsided and, after a short delay, a dry-ish 10 lap dash was back underway – with Bastianini on pole as the grid formed up based on standings before the flag.

Lights out for the second time saw Marini take control into Turn 1, and Bastianini settling in behind him. The Beast struck immediately though at Turn 4, sending the pair wide and giving Vierge chance to pounce. The Spaniard took the lead and Marini lost out big time with his fellow Italian’s move dropping him back to fifth. Bastianini then hit the front at the end of the opening lap, and the plan appeared the same: BOLT.

The Italian made the most of Vierge and Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) battling over second and didn’t need a second invitation, stretching his lead out to over a second after two laps.

Next, Marini lost out to Bezzecchi for fourth place and then got beaten up by Sam Lowes over fifth place, with valuable points slipping through the fingers of the Championship leader. Meanwhile, an incredible fight was ensuing between Vierge and Schrötter, the German moving through into Turn 7 and on the exit the pair were side by side, bashing elbows for good measure. Some more contact then saw Vierge crash out, with Schrötter dropping back to fourth and then fifth as Marini sliced with his way past. Lowes found himself up to third too, trying to go with the fastest man on the track with three laps left: Marco Bezzecchi.

He was eight tenths quicker than Bastianini and suddenly, just like a week ago, Bezzecchi was hunting down the race leader at some rate. By two laps to go it was seven tenths separating the two Italians at the front of the race, with Bezzecchi visibly throwing everything at it and Lowes in close company too. As they started the final lap, it was just half a second between the leading duo.

Despite the mounting pressure, Bastianini remained calm and didn’t fold, however, crossing the line seven tenths clear to take a third intermediate class win of 2020, and his second GP win at Misano. Bezzecchi came across the line in P2 for a third consecutive top three finish, even more closely followed by Sam Lowes. Marini, meanwhile, took 13 points in fourth place and kept hold of his World Championship lead. But only just, with Bastianini now only five points adrift and breathing down his neck heading to Barcelona next weekend…

Schrötter took fifth after his earlier dramas, with Jake Dixon the next man over the line after getting the better of Jorge Navarro (Beta Tools Speed Up) by three tenths. That’s Dixon’s best ever Grand Prix result and after an impressive fight for it, in the dry to boot. Rounding out the top ten were Fabio Di Giannantonio (Beta Tools Speed Up), Tom Lüthi (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Hector Garzo (FlexBox HP40), who jumped up following a one place penalty for Nicolo Bulega (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Joe Roberts (Tennor American Racing) crashed before the restart in a monster high side, rider ok.

Enea Bastianini – P1

“I’m really happy to be here in first place, today was a strange race because we stopped twice but after I kept good pace in the third race and it was possible to keep a bit of distance from Marco. I put the soft rear tyre on, and it was pushing a bit more on the front and Marco was really close the last two laps! But I’m happy for this victory for my team and my family, and in my town… it’s incredible!”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 9m50.709 2 Luca MARINI Kalex +0.509 3 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +0.775 4 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +0.798 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up +0.994 6 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +1.151 7 Sam LOWES Kalex +1.417 8 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up +1.716 9 Jake DIXON Kalex +1.969 10 Aron CANET Speed Up +2.029 11 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +2.338 12 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex +3.376 13 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +3.742 14 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +3.85 15 Hector GARZO Kalex +4.22 16 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex +4.453 17 Mattia PASINI Kalex +6.222 18 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta +6.582 19 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +6.856 20 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex +7.06 21 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex +7.845 22 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS +8.926 23 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up +9.087 24 Edgar PONS Kalex +11.116 25 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +11.877 26 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Kalex +13.024 27 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI NTS +29.254 Not Classified DNF Kasma DANIEL Kalex 1 Lap DNF Joe ROBERTS Kalex 3 Laps

Moto2 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Luca MARINI Kalex 112 2 Enea BASTIANINI Kalex 95 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 85 4 Jorge MARTIN Kalex 79 5 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 68 6 Sam LOWES Kalex 67 7 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 59 8 Aron CANET Speed Up 50 9 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 45 10 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 45 11 Remy GARDNER Kalex 41 12 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex 39 13 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 37 14 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 36 15 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up 19 16 Hafizh SYAHRIN Speed Up 17 17 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta 15 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up 12 19 Jake DIXON Kalex 12 20 Hector GARZO Kalex 12 21 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex 12 22 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS 5 23 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 5 24 Dominique AEGERTER NTS 4 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 3 26 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 3 27 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 3

Moto3

Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) was back on the top step of the podium for the first time in over a year at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the Italian veteran judging a last lap battle to perfection to pip compatriot Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46). In doing so, Fenati takes Husqvarna’s first Grand Prix victory and becomes the most successful rider in the Moto3 class, overtaking both Joan Mir’s win count and Enea Bastianini’s podium record. He also becomes only the second Moto3 rider to win more than once at Misano, alongside Alex Rins. Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) completed the podium behind the home heroes, moving to within two points of Albert Arenas’ (Gaviota Aspar Team Moto3) Championship lead.

Polesitter Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) got the initial launch off the line but Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team) ultimately fired his way into Turn 1 ahead, with Championship leader Arenas making a good start from the second row to grab P3. Arbolino’s lead didn’t last long though, with Fernandez through at Turn 5 before Arenas was also past the Italian around the outside at Turn 13.

Further back, third in the Championship John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) was 17th after the opening couple of laps, not making great headway after having started P18. As Fernandez fought it out with Arbolino, Arenas and Vietti near the front though, the top 17 were still covered by two seconds.

After crashing out seven days prior, Arenas was on a mission. The Spaniard was leading from the front early doors, before Vietti took the baton and led for a fair chunk of time. Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) was making good ground up to get the better of Fernandez and move into the top three too, and McPhee was starting to recover by the halfway point; the top 11 locked together and the British rider just behind Ogura at the back of that.

Into the final 10 laps, Vietti was making P1 his own, with Masia was now his immediate threat. Darryn Binder (CIP – Green Power) and Jeremy Alcoba (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) came into contact heading down the back straight before Turn 11 – a close call – but with eight laps remaining, Binder wasn’t fazed and was up to P4 behind Vietti, Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) and Masia. Arenas then got the better of Binder for P4 in the 11-bike freight train, before a change came courtesy of Masia at Turn 8. Rodrigo and Vietti were lucky to stay upright too, as Rodrigo came into the contact with the Italian’s rear tyre.

With five to go, Arenas was almost down at Turn 1 as he ran out of room in the slipstream and just behind, Binder suffered a huge highside as he got shuffled by it too, the South African’s stunning Sunday charge over. With three to go, Vietti was still the race leader but it was all to play for in the lead group, with Ogura was making his presence in the top three known as he got the better of Arenas. With two to go, Masia then led into Turn 1 – and it was the start of some serious, fairing-bashing action. Arenas lunged into Turn 4, but Vietti was aggressive up the inside at Turn 5 and some contact was made between the duo. Further back, Alcoba made contact with McPhee at Turn 4 as well, which left the Scot down in P10.

Vietti led over the line to start the last lap, from Arenas and Fenati, with Masia and Ogura inside the top five. Arenas got a good run down into Turn 8 and was alongside the race leader, but Vietti was late and strong on the brakes. Then, Arenas made a classy move stick into Turn 10 and led with half a lap to go, but the slipstream played its part and heading into Turn 11 as Masia stormed up the inside of Vietti – who in turn was looking for a way through on Arenas – and it got breathtakingly close at high speed. After leading heading onto the straight, Arenas then found himself down in P5 just seconds later as Masia, Vietti, Fenati and Ogura stormed their way through.

At Turn 14 Masia went defensive in the lead, but that didn’t stop Vietti lunging up the inside and the Italian ended up a bit out of shape, some slight contact was made, and the top two were wide. Reading that perfectly and slicing through was Fenati, the veteran now in the lead and looking to defend it. That he did, as Vietti couldn’t find a way through and was forced to settle for second, just holding off Ogura to keep P2 as well. Masia was forced down to P5 with Arenas getting through, although the latter just holds onto the points lead…

Fernandez finishes P6 for the fourth time in 2020 to end the race just 0.4 from victory, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) showing fantastic late-race pace to finish seventh. Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Kaito Toba (Red Bull KTM Ajo) were also less than a second from the race win in 8th and 9th respectively, the duo finishing ahead of McPhee who now drops to 21 points off Arenas in the standings after a tougher race.

That’s it from Misano, with another twist in the title race as Ogura and Arenas head into Barcelona just two points apart.

Romano Fenati

“The final lap was really crazy, in the last part of the track I thought immediately on the last lap that I didn’t know where they’d overtake me, it was a bit scary! But the feeling with the bike was really good, we were really strong on braking, I’m really happy and now it’s important to be consistent and to always be strong.”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 39m30.124 2 Celestino VIETTI KTM +0.036 3 Ai OGURA Honda +0.121 4 Albert ARENAS KTM +0.199 5 Jaume MASIA Honda +0.28 6 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +0.439 7 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.678 8 Andrea MIGNO KTM +0.791 9 Kaito TOBA KTM +0.939 10 John MCPHEE Honda +1.125 11 Tony ARBOLINO Honda +1.452 12 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda +1.687 13 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda +4.331 14 Ayumu SASAKI KTM +5.925 15 Stefano NEPA KTM +6.165 16 Filip SALAC Honda +6.249 17 Sergio GARCIA Honda +7.167 18 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda +12.714 19 Carlos TATAY KTM +18.045 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda +20.184 21 Riccardo ROSSI KTM +20.498 22 Barry BALTUS KTM +20.291 23 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM +20.555 24 Khairul Idham PAWI Honda +24.967 25 Yuki KUNII Honda +25.264 26 Davide PIZZOLI KTM 27.159 27 Maximilian KOFLER KTM +27.848 Not Classified DNF Darryn BINDER KTM 5 Laps DNF Dennis FOGGIA Honda 13 Laps DNF Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 15 Laps

Moto3 World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Albert ARENAS KTM 119 2 Ai OGURA Honda 117 3 John MCPHEE Honda 98 4 Celestino VIETTI KTM 86 5 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda 75 6 Tony ARBOLINO Honda 75 7 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda 63 8 Jaume MASIA Honda 61 9 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM 61 10 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 47 11 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda 46 12 Dennis FOGGIA Honda 44 13 Darryn BINDER KTM 37 14 Andrea MIGNO KTM 36 15 Niccolò ANTONELLI Honda 26 16 Stefano NEPA KTM 23 17 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 22 18 Sergio GARCIA Honda 19 19 Kaito TOBA KTM 19 20 Filip SALAC Honda 12 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA Honda 12 22 Ayumu SASAKI KTM 10 23 Alonso LOPEZ Husqvarna 5 24 Carlos TATAY KTM 4 25 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 3

MotoE

Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) is back on top! After Race 1 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli saw the Italian’s winning streak come to an end, Sunday flipped the fortunes as the number 11 won his fourth race in five at the venue, ahead of a close battle for the podium between Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) ultimately won by the Italian. Big drama erupted at the front too, with former points leader Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) getting taken out by Tommaso Marcon (Tech 3 E-Racing) and failing to score despite remounting.

Polesitter Aegerter got the holeshot into Turn 1, tussling past Ferrari, but the the Italian made a move into the lead on the opening lap down into Turn 8 – and led over the line. Tommaso Marcon (Tech3 E-Racing) had made a good start and sat third, but Casadei dived up the inside at Turn 1 on Lap 2. That set the scene for the key drama in the race: trying not to lose the final podium position, Marcon broke late into Turn 2 but it was too late, and Aegerter was in the firing line. Marcon hit the number 77’s rear tyre as both riders went down at Turn 2. Both ok and Aegerter managing to remount but out of the fight for points.

The incident left Ferrari with a comfortable eight tenths advantage up front, with Casadei and Torres chasing the Italian. The gap between Ferrari and the Casadei-Torres battle got down to about half a second initially, but there it stayed as Torres was unable to make a pass stick. The Italian and Spaniard swapped positions at Turn 4 as Casadei ran wide, but Torres was then really wide at Turn 10 and the duo switched again. For Ferrari, it was just more breathing space at the front…

Heading onto the last lap, Ferrari had the win in the bag, but second and third were yet to be decided. Torres was hounding Casadei but the latter was supreme on the brakes into all the passing opportunities. Having a good run down the back straight through the fast Turns 11 and 12, Torres got his rear tyre smoking through Turn 13 and looked like he was going to make a late lunge into Turn 14. However, again, Casadei was simply brilliant on the brakes and Torres held station, taking the podiu and some valuable points. Meanwhile, 1.3 seconds up the road, Ferrari took the chequered flag in P1 to stand on the top step of the podium for the fourth time in five at Misano, taking the points lead.

Casadei rode an awesome race to keep Torres behind him to the line, the duo both happy with podiums at Misano and right in the hunt near the front, with just 15 points covering Ferrari, Aegerter, Torres and Casadei heading into the final round at Le Mans.

Fourth place went the way of Niccolo Canepa (LCR E-Team) who picks up his best result of the season, and the same is true for rookie Alessandro Zaccone (Trentino Gresini MotoE) in P5 in Race 2. After his Race 1 crash at Turn 16, Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was able to pick up a solid P6, just 0.051 ahead of Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) as both fought through after starting from the back of the grid due to their Race 1 crashes and the new Race 2 grid format.

Alex de Angelis (Octo Pramac MotoE) also crashed in Race 1, and the Sammarinese rider was happy to claim a P8 finish at his home race, with Alejandro Medina (Openbank Aspar Team) being forced to drop one position to P9 after exceeding track limits on the last lap. P10 went the way of Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing).

Maria Herrera (Openbank Aspar Team) finished P11, with 12th place Niki Tuuli (Avant Ajo MotoE) given a time penalty for exceeding track limits. Rookie Jakub Kornfeil (WithU Motorsport) was able to finish P13 and take some points, ahead of an unfortunate Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team). The Belgian’s title hopes took a huge dent as he was forced to start from pitlane due to a technical issue before the race start.

After his huge crash in Race 1, Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) somehow managed to finish Race 2 in P15, with Aegerter taking the flag in P16 after his unfortunate crash.

Another dramatic MotoE race ends with Ferrari now sitting at the top of the standings heading into the final round and another double-header. Ferrari, Aegerter, Torres and Casadei are split by just 15 points heading to France..

MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Matteo FERRARI Energica 12m11.053 2 Mattia CASADEI Energica +0.996 3 Jordi TORRES Energica +1.098 4 Niccolo CANEPA Energica +3.907 5 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica +4.619 6 Mike DI MEGLIO Energica +6.046 7 Eric GRANADO Energica +6.097 8 Alex DE ANGELIS Energica +6.775 9 Alejandro MEDINA Energica +6.672 10 Xavi CARDELUS Energica +7.042 11 Maria HERRERA Energica +7.868 12 Niki TUULI Energica +11.514 13 Jakub KORNFEIL Energica +12.652 14 Xavier SIMEON Energica +15.533 15 Lukas TULOVIC Energica +27.21 16 Dominique AEGERTER Energica +38.363 Not Classified DNF Josh HOOK Energica 2 Laps DNF Tommaso MARCON Energica 6 Laps

MotoE World Championship Standings