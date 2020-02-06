2020 Suzuki Ecstar GSX-RR MotoGP

2020 marks Suzuki’s 60th year in racing, a milestone which will be celebrated with the team’s brand new colour scheme.

The elegant combination of the familiar blue mixed with a more traditional slate silver is sure to make the ambitious duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir stand out from the pack.

This season’s GSX-RR will honour the rich racing pedigree which Suzuki began in 1960 with their participation in the Isle of Man’s Tourist Trophy – where just two years later Ernst Degner won the first GP race for Suzuki, and also their first World Championship Title in the 50cc category.

Since then, Suzuki as a manufacturer has celebrated a long list of successes including 14 more World Championship titles, right up until the most recent race victories in 2019 with Álex Rins at the Grand Prix of The Americas and the British GP.

Aiming to tame the beast are Suzuki’s industrious and impressive pairing of Rins and Mir.

Finishing 4th in last year’s championship standings, taking two excellent victories and eleven Top 5 finishes, Álex Rins proved his place among the top riders in MotoGP.

Joan Mir completed a notable rookie season with Suzuki in 2019, which included a total of ten Top 10 finishes, with a fifth place finish in the Australian GP as his best result.



