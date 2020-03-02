Thai MotoGP round postponed indefinitely

Right on the heels of the Qatar season opener being cancelled for the premiere class, with new quarantine restrictions effecting riders from a number of countries, Thailand has announced that the Thai MotoGP round, due to kick off March 22 as the second round of the season will be postponed.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stating the round will be postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

“It is necessary for us to postpone the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2020 in Buri Ram scheduled for late March for an indefinite period since Covid-19 has been declared a dangerous communicable disease which has sent a world-wide impact. This is to reflect the government’s seriousness in tackling the problem. The prime minister has been informed about this.”

The news comes following a highly successful 2019 MotoGP round at Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

An official statement from MotoGP further clarified the situation stating:

“As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the OR Thailand Grand Prix on its original date. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna therefore regret to announce that the event, due to be held on the 22nd of March in Buriram, has been postponed.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna are currently evaluating if an alternative date is possible for the event later this season.”