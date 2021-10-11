2021 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships rescheduled

The Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club will now host the 2021 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships, which have been rescheduled for April 1-3, 2022 at South Australia’s McNamara Park Raceway due to Covid.

The Championships had previously been postponed twice due to border restrictions, and the club is now planning for the Championships to be bigger than ever and a true celebration of historic racing.

The renowned Mount Gambier circuit is 2.41 km long and is a mix of technically demanding slow and fast turns over undulating terrain, designed and dedicated solely to motorcycle road racing.

The track runs in a clockwise direction with 12 turns ranging from the sharp hairpin at turn 1 to the fast and sweeping turn 8.

The Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club thanked everyone for their patience through these trying times, especially those that have already booked their entry, as well as Motorcycling Australia for their help in making the event possible. Dates for the 2022 AHRR will be released at a later date.

Entries are now open via Ridernet and will close on February 11, 2022.

2021 AHRRC Classes of Competition