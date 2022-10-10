2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships
With Craig Mayne, Images Endorphin Media
The 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships were run and won over the past weekend at the picturesque Morgan Park Raceway.
This year’s Championships were hosted by Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland (Sporties) with support from Motorcycling Australia, Wynnum Marine, Pirelli and Motul.
It has been a good few years since Sporties have hosted the championships, and the month prior the Early Motorcycle Club of Queensland had run the Queensland Titles at the same track.
As a result a good number of the competitors had recent experience at the track, with this year’s championships attracting around 220 entries.
There was practice and qualifying held on Friday with racing getting underway on Saturday.
Unlike a lot of events in Australia in recent weeks the weather was good for Saturday with some great racing making the most of it. However, turn six seemed to be the problem-child turn on Saturday with a number of riders falling off here.
On Saturday evening the weather gods decided to create havoc at the track, within a short space of time more than 40 mm of water was deposited on the track.
That made for a wet and soggy time for lots of the folks camping at the track. Some decided to pack up early and head home. Like all historic meets the field also shrunk a little by Sunday due to mechanical issues with some of the bikes.
Early Sunday morning saw more adverse weather but as things progressed the marshals spent an hour or so clearing the track and getting things ready to race.
Racing was delayed around 20 minutes but as we got closer to a start the weather began to break and by 10:30 am the track was bathed in sunshine.
With a dry track and eager competitors there was some fantastic racing to be had and to watch for spectators.
Topping their classes in no particular order were: Tait Coghill in the P6 Lightweight Class taking three wins and a second for the overall, ahead of Michael Cramer and Stephany Kapilawi-James.
Tait Coghill also took the P6 Ultra Lightweight win in the same circumstances, with Johan van Munster and Edward Marsden rounding out the top three.
Stephany Kapilawi-James topped the P6 250 Production class, tied on points with Michael Dzidowski, while Kieran Mcgeown was third overall.
Anthony Carroll won the P6 Seniors class ahead of Stephany Kapilawi-James and Michael Cramer. Corey Turner topped the P6 Formula 1300 runnings, ahead of Corey Forde and Joshua Mathers. Turner made a reappearance in the P6 Formula 750 class as the overall victor, ahead of Corey Glock and Scott Rinaldis.
In the P5 Unlimited it was Jason Martin taking the overall, with Brad Phelan runner-up and Paul Rigney third. The P5 Ultra Lightweights was won by Ron Carrick, leading Grant Jordan and Max Jordan.
Andy Pitman topped the P5 Senior class, ahead of Jamie Mann and Ronald Funk. Pitman also won the P5 Junior overall, this time ahead of Mann and Brett Metcalf.
The P5 Formula 750 class was won by Damion Davis with a clean sweep, ahead of Ronald Funk and Darren McDonald, while Brett Metcalf took a clean sweep in the P5 Lightweights, ahead of Nick Berry and Lech Budniak.
Aiden Coote lead the P4 Unlimited Class, with Corey Forde runner up and Robert Nolan third. The P4 Junior class was topped by Hunter Jones, while Dave Keenan and David Campbell were second and third respectively, tied on 83-points, three off the leader.
Hunter Jones also won the P4 Lightweight standings, with David Vincent and Tim Antak second and third respectively.
Bob Marriner took the P4 Senior victory with a clean sweep, leaving David Woolsey runner-up and Ron Antak third.
Aiden Coote was the P4 Formula 750 winner, ahead of Bob Marriner and David Woolsey.
Grant Jordan swept the P4 Ultra Lightweight class, with Israel Suarez the main competition and Ron Carrick third.
Jimmy Lau won the P3 Unlimited with a clean sweep of the four races, ahead of Greg Brillus and Paul Chesher in second and third respectively.
Topping the P3 Juniors was Neil May, with Geoff Maddaford narrowly taking second ahead of Eric Salmon in the final tally.
Craig Piggott swept the P3 Lightweight class, with Brian McGrath runner-up.
Kane Burns won the P3 Senior class, winning all four races, with second placed Jonathan Houston running all seconds-places, and Murray Bound going 3-3-3-3 for third.
Jack Petith took the P2 Unlimited overall, with Terry Kavney runner-up and Christopher Lang third.
In the P4 Sidecars Patrick Clancy and Chrissie Clancy swept the four races, winning the overall from Simon Reynolds and William Freeman. Ross Kenman and Andrew Ireland took the P3 Sidecar overall as the only competitor scoring points, while Peter Searle and Paul Montiford were the only P5 team, completing two races.
2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship Results
P6 Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Tait Coghill
|95
|25
|25
|25
|20
|2
|Michael Cramer
|85
|20
|20
|20
|25
|3
|Stephany Kapilawi-James
|70
|18
|18
|16
|18
|4
|Stephen Rosman
|59
|13
|15
|14
|17
|5
|Adrian Beck
|59
|15
|14
|15
|15
|6
|Johan van Munster
|54
|12
|13
|13
|16
|7
|Michael Dzidowski
|51
|17
|17
|17
|–
|8
|Brad Trivett
|50
|16
|16
|18
|–
|9
|Akira Yamada
|46
|11
|11
|11
|13
|10
|Edward Marsden
|45
|9
|10
|12
|14
P6 Ultra Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Tait Coghill
|95
|25
|25
|20
|25
|2
|Johan van Munster
|85
|20
|20
|25
|20
|3
|Edward Marsden
|71
|18
|17
|18
|18
|4
|Mitch Kavney
|68
|16
|18
|17
|17
|5
|Shane Wilcox
|65
|17
|16
|16
|16
|6
|Stephen Rosman
|45
|15
|15
|–
|15
P6 250 Production Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Stephany Kapilawi-James
|90
|20
|20
|25
|25
|2
|Michael Dzidowski
|90
|25
|25
|20
|20
|3
|Kieran Mcgeown
|71
|18
|18
|17
|18
|4
|Grant Jordan
|66
|16
|17
|16
|17
|5
|Adrian Beck
|62
|15
|16
|15
|16
|6
|Akira Yamada
|55
|11
|15
|14
|15
|7
|David Van Keimpema
|51
|12
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Jason Allen
|45
|8
|14
|11
|12
|9
|John Smit
|45
|10
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Greg Watson
|37
|7
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Brad Trivett
|35
|17
|–
|18
|–
|12
|Ethan Chandler
|34
|9
|11
|–
|14
|13
|Kyle Mountney
|14
|14
|–
|–
|–
|14
|John Cooper
|13
|13
|–
|–
|–
P6 Senior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Anthony Carroll
|95
|25
|25
|25
|20
|2
|Stephany Kapilawi-James
|70
|17
|18
|17
|18
|3
|Michael Cramer
|65
|20
|20
|–
|25
|4
|Kieran Mcgeown
|65
|14
|16
|18
|17
|5
|Simon Lewis
|58
|13
|15
|15
|15
|6
|Jason Brown
|54
|12
|14
|14
|14
|7
|John Carpenter
|49
|16
|17
|–
|16
|8
|Damion Davis
|35
|15
|–
|20
|–
|9
|David Reed
|24
|11
|13
|–
|–
|10
|Bill Ross
|22
|10
|12
|–
|–
|11
|Ryan Moscardini
|18
|18
|–
|–
|–
|12
|Max Jordan
|16
|–
|–
|16
|–
P6 Formula 1300 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Corey Turner
|88
|25
|20
|18
|25
|2
|Corey Forde
|73
|15
|18
|20
|20
|3
|Joshua Mathers
|70
|20
|25
|25
|–
|4
|Scott Rinaldis
|65
|16
|16
|16
|17
|5
|Peter Bellchambers
|56
|13
|14
|13
|16
|6
|Brad Phelan
|53
|18
|–
|17
|18
|7
|Trevor Riley
|51
|10
|12
|14
|15
|8
|Corey Glock
|49
|17
|17
|15
|–
|9
|Karen Webb
|44
|9
|10
|12
|13
|10
|Andrew Relph
|36
|11
|11
|–
|14
|11
|Phillip Bevan
|29
|14
|15
|–
|–
|12
|Mark Powell
|25
|12
|13
|–
|–
P6 Formula 750 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Corey Turner
|93
|25
|25
|25
|18
|2
|Corey Glock
|80
|20
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Scott Rinaldis
|79
|18
|18
|18
|25
|4
|Stephen Lee
|63
|15
|15
|16
|17
|5
|Trevor Riley
|57
|13
|11
|17
|16
|6
|Peter Bellchambers
|54
|12
|12
|15
|15
|7
|Andrew Relph
|49
|11
|10
|14
|14
|8
|Karen Webb
|44
|10
|9
|13
|12
|9
|Jason Brown
|37
|7
|8
|11
|11
|10
|Phillip Bevan
|33
|16
|17
|–
|–
P5 Unlimited Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Jason Martin
|95
|25
|25
|25
|20
|2
|Brad Phelan
|85
|20
|20
|20
|25
|3
|Paul Rigney
|70
|18
|17
|17
|18
|4
|Craig Harms
|63
|15
|15
|16
|17
|5
|Gregory James
|63
|16
|16
|15
|16
|6
|Mark Rodda
|56
|14
|14
|14
|14
|7
|Corey Forde
|53
|17
|18
|18
|–
|8
|Damien Coppola
|53
|12
|13
|13
|15
|9
|Russell Coutts
|46
|11
|10
|12
|13
|10
|Craig Hunter
|41
|10
|8
|11
|12
|11
|Damion Davis
|25
|13
|12
|–
|–
|12
|Ross Dobson
|18
|9
|9
|–
|–
|13
|Steven Dobson
|11
|–
|11
|–
|–
P5 Ultra Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Ron Carrick
|75
|25
|25
|25
|–
|2
|Grant Jordan
|60
|20
|20
|20
|–
|3
|Max Jordan
|36
|–
|18
|18
|–
P5 Senior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Andy Pitman
|90
|20
|20
|25
|25
|2
|Jamie Mann
|73
|17
|18
|18
|20
|3
|Ronald Funk
|72
|18
|16
|20
|18
|4
|Neale Weddall
|67
|16
|17
|17
|17
|5
|Andrew Pobjoy
|59
|14
|14
|16
|15
|6
|Ray Birchall
|58
|15
|15
|14
|14
|7
|Bruce Marchetti
|57
|13
|13
|15
|16
|8
|Ricky Rice
|50
|25
|25
|–
|–
|9
|Cyrel Wright
|24
|12
|12
|–
|–
|10
|Bill Ross
|22
|11
|11
|–
|–
P5 Junior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Andy Pitman
|86
|25
|20
|25
|16
|2
|Jamie Mann
|83
|20
|18
|20
|25
|3
|Brett Metcalf
|72
|17
|17
|18
|20
|4
|Neale Weddall
|67
|16
|16
|17
|18
|5
|Bruce Marchetti
|62
|15
|14
|16
|17
|6
|Nick Berry
|44
|14
|–
|15
|15
|7
|Ricky Rice
|43
|18
|25
|–
|–
|8
|Rex Dell
|25
|11
|–
|–
|14
|9
|Damion Davis
|15
|–
|15
|–
|–
|10
|Andrew Pobjoy
|13
|13
|–
|–
|–
|11
|Lech Budniak
|12
|12
|–
|–
|–
P5 Formula 750 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Damion Davis
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Ronald Funk
|80
|20
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Darren McDonald
|72
|18
|18
|18
|18
|4
|Tony Sovar
|50
|16
|17
|–
|17
|5
|Ray Birchall
|17
|17
|–
|–
|–
P5 Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Brett Metcalf
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Nick Berry
|76
|18
|18
|20
|20
|3
|Lech Budniak
|40
|20
|20
|–
|–
|4
|Rex Dell
|34
|17
|17
|–
|–
|5
|Adrian Beck
|16
|16
|–
|–
|–
P4 Unlimited Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Aaiden Coote
|85
|20
|20
|20
|25
|2
|Corey Forde
|75
|25
|25
|25
|–
|3
|Robert Nolan
|38
|18
|–
|–
|20
P4 Junior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Hunter Jones
|86
|25
|18
|25
|18
|2
|Dave Keenan
|83
|18
|20
|20
|25
|3
|David Campbell
|83
|20
|25
|18
|20
|4
|Graham Hurley
|67
|17
|17
|17
|16
|5
|Neil May
|49
|16
|–
|16
|17
|6
|israel suarez
|15
|15
|–
|–
|–
P4 Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Hunter Jones
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|David Vincent
|78
|20
|20
|20
|18
|3
|Tim Antak
|74
|18
|18
|18
|20
|4
|michael trivett
|17
|17
|–
|–
|–
P4 Senior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Bob MARRINER
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|David Woolsey
|80
|20
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Ron Antak
|62
|13
|15
|17
|17
|4
|dean marsh
|60
|12
|14
|18
|16
|5
|Tony Sovar
|48
|14
|16
|–
|18
|6
|David Campbell
|35
|17
|18
|–
|–
|7
|Dave Keenan
|35
|18
|17
|–
|–
|8
|Benny Endicott-Davies
|16
|16
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Eric Salmon
|15
|15
|–
|–
|–
P4 Formula 750 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Aaiden Coote
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Bob MARRINER
|80
|20
|20
|20
|20
|3
|David Woolsey
|53
|–
|17
|18
|18
|4
|John Slehofer
|52
|18
|–
|17
|17
P4 Ultra Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Grant Jordan
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Israel Suarez
|78
|18
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Ron Carrick
|20
|20
|–
|–
|–
P3 Unlimited Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Jimmy Lau
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Greg Brillus
|76
|18
|18
|20
|20
|3
|Paul Chesher
|52
|17
|17
|18
|–
|4
|Ross Kenman
|40
|20
|20
|–
|–
P3 Junior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Neil May
|86
|25
|18
|25
|18
|2
|Geoff Maddaford
|72
|17
|17
|18
|20
|3
|Eric Salmon
|70
|–
|25
|20
|25
|4
|Jack Petith
|66
|16
|16
|17
|17
|5
|Ross Hollands
|46
|15
|15
|16
|–
|6
|Doug Churcher
|40
|20
|20
|–
|–
|7
|Jonathan Houston
|18
|18
|–
|–
|–
P3 Lightweight Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Craig Piggott
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Brian McGrath
|40
|–
|20
|20
|–
P3 Senior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Kane Burns
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Jonathan Houston
|80
|20
|20
|20
|20
|3
|Murray Bound
|72
|18
|18
|18
|18
|4
|Doug Churcher
|67
|16
|17
|17
|17
|5
|Robert Walker
|63
|15
|16
|16
|16
|6
|dean marsh
|59
|14
|15
|15
|15
|7
|Martin Gratton
|41
|13
|–
|14
|14
|8
|Greg Dal Santo
|17
|17
|–
|–
|–
P2 Unlimited Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Jack Petith
|95
|25
|25
|20
|25
|2
|Terry Kavney
|85
|20
|20
|25
|20
|3
|Christopher Lang
|71
|18
|17
|18
|18
|4
|Phil Price
|18
|–
|18
|–
|–
|5
|Grant Jordan
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
P4 Sidecar Results
|Pos
|Rider/Pass
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Patrick Clancy Chrissie Clancy
|100
|25
|25
|25
|25
|2
|Simon Reynolds William Freeman
|78
|20
|20
|20
|18
|3
|Karla Hewitt Tim Hewitt
|71
|18
|18
|18
|17
|4
|Geoff Grant Andrew Lewis
|54
|17
|17
|–
|20
|5
|John Cooper Craig Harms
|49
|–
|16
|17
|16
|6
|Jack Petith Scarlett Poucher
|15
|–
|15
|–
|–
P3 Sidecars Results
|Pos
|Rider/Pass
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Ross Kenman Andrew Ireland
|75
|25
|25
|25
|–
P5 Sidecars Results
|Pos
|Rider/Pass
|Total
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Peter Searle Paul Montiford
|50
|25
|25
|–
|–