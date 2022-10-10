2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships

With Craig Mayne, Images Endorphin Media

The 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships were run and won over the past weekend at the picturesque Morgan Park Raceway.

This year’s Championships were hosted by Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland (Sporties) with support from Motorcycling Australia, Wynnum Marine, Pirelli and Motul.

It has been a good few years since Sporties have hosted the championships, and the month prior the Early Motorcycle Club of Queensland had run the Queensland Titles at the same track.

As a result a good number of the competitors had recent experience at the track, with this year’s championships attracting around 220 entries.

There was practice and qualifying held on Friday with racing getting underway on Saturday.

Unlike a lot of events in Australia in recent weeks the weather was good for Saturday with some great racing making the most of it. However, turn six seemed to be the problem-child turn on Saturday with a number of riders falling off here.

On Saturday evening the weather gods decided to create havoc at the track, within a short space of time more than 40 mm of water was deposited on the track.

That made for a wet and soggy time for lots of the folks camping at the track. Some decided to pack up early and head home. Like all historic meets the field also shrunk a little by Sunday due to mechanical issues with some of the bikes.

Early Sunday morning saw more adverse weather but as things progressed the marshals spent an hour or so clearing the track and getting things ready to race.

Racing was delayed around 20 minutes but as we got closer to a start the weather began to break and by 10:30 am the track was bathed in sunshine.

With a dry track and eager competitors there was some fantastic racing to be had and to watch for spectators.

Topping their classes in no particular order were: Tait Coghill in the P6 Lightweight Class taking three wins and a second for the overall, ahead of Michael Cramer and Stephany Kapilawi-James.

Tait Coghill also took the P6 Ultra Lightweight win in the same circumstances, with Johan van Munster and Edward Marsden rounding out the top three.

Stephany Kapilawi-James topped the P6 250 Production class, tied on points with Michael Dzidowski, while Kieran Mcgeown was third overall.

Anthony Carroll won the P6 Seniors class ahead of Stephany Kapilawi-James and Michael Cramer. Corey Turner topped the P6 Formula 1300 runnings, ahead of Corey Forde and Joshua Mathers. Turner made a reappearance in the P6 Formula 750 class as the overall victor, ahead of Corey Glock and Scott Rinaldis.

In the P5 Unlimited it was Jason Martin taking the overall, with Brad Phelan runner-up and Paul Rigney third. The P5 Ultra Lightweights was won by Ron Carrick, leading Grant Jordan and Max Jordan.

Andy Pitman topped the P5 Senior class, ahead of Jamie Mann and Ronald Funk. Pitman also won the P5 Junior overall, this time ahead of Mann and Brett Metcalf.

The P5 Formula 750 class was won by Damion Davis with a clean sweep, ahead of Ronald Funk and Darren McDonald, while Brett Metcalf took a clean sweep in the P5 Lightweights, ahead of Nick Berry and Lech Budniak.

Aiden Coote lead the P4 Unlimited Class, with Corey Forde runner up and Robert Nolan third. The P4 Junior class was topped by Hunter Jones, while Dave Keenan and David Campbell were second and third respectively, tied on 83-points, three off the leader.

Hunter Jones also won the P4 Lightweight standings, with David Vincent and Tim Antak second and third respectively.

Bob Marriner took the P4 Senior victory with a clean sweep, leaving David Woolsey runner-up and Ron Antak third.

Aiden Coote was the P4 Formula 750 winner, ahead of Bob Marriner and David Woolsey.

Grant Jordan swept the P4 Ultra Lightweight class, with Israel Suarez the main competition and Ron Carrick third.

Jimmy Lau won the P3 Unlimited with a clean sweep of the four races, ahead of Greg Brillus and Paul Chesher in second and third respectively.

Topping the P3 Juniors was Neil May, with Geoff Maddaford narrowly taking second ahead of Eric Salmon in the final tally.

Craig Piggott swept the P3 Lightweight class, with Brian McGrath runner-up.

Kane Burns won the P3 Senior class, winning all four races, with second placed Jonathan Houston running all seconds-places, and Murray Bound going 3-3-3-3 for third.

Jack Petith took the P2 Unlimited overall, with Terry Kavney runner-up and Christopher Lang third.

In the P4 Sidecars Patrick Clancy and Chrissie Clancy swept the four races, winning the overall from Simon Reynolds and William Freeman. Ross Kenman and Andrew Ireland took the P3 Sidecar overall as the only competitor scoring points, while Peter Searle and Paul Montiford were the only P5 team, completing two races.

See below the results for the full image gallery.

2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship Results

P6 Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Tait Coghill 95 25 25 25 20 2 Michael Cramer 85 20 20 20 25 3 Stephany Kapilawi-James 70 18 18 16 18 4 Stephen Rosman 59 13 15 14 17 5 Adrian Beck 59 15 14 15 15 6 Johan van Munster 54 12 13 13 16 7 Michael Dzidowski 51 17 17 17 – 8 Brad Trivett 50 16 16 18 – 9 Akira Yamada 46 11 11 11 13 10 Edward Marsden 45 9 10 12 14

P6 Ultra Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Tait Coghill 95 25 25 20 25 2 Johan van Munster 85 20 20 25 20 3 Edward Marsden 71 18 17 18 18 4 Mitch Kavney 68 16 18 17 17 5 Shane Wilcox 65 17 16 16 16 6 Stephen Rosman 45 15 15 – 15

P6 250 Production Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Stephany Kapilawi-James 90 20 20 25 25 2 Michael Dzidowski 90 25 25 20 20 3 Kieran Mcgeown 71 18 18 17 18 4 Grant Jordan 66 16 17 16 17 5 Adrian Beck 62 15 16 15 16 6 Akira Yamada 55 11 15 14 15 7 David Van Keimpema 51 12 13 13 13 8 Jason Allen 45 8 14 11 12 9 John Smit 45 10 12 12 11 10 Greg Watson 37 7 10 10 10 11 Brad Trivett 35 17 – 18 – 12 Ethan Chandler 34 9 11 – 14 13 Kyle Mountney 14 14 – – – 14 John Cooper 13 13 – – –

P6 Senior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Anthony Carroll 95 25 25 25 20 2 Stephany Kapilawi-James 70 17 18 17 18 3 Michael Cramer 65 20 20 – 25 4 Kieran Mcgeown 65 14 16 18 17 5 Simon Lewis 58 13 15 15 15 6 Jason Brown 54 12 14 14 14 7 John Carpenter 49 16 17 – 16 8 Damion Davis 35 15 – 20 – 9 David Reed 24 11 13 – – 10 Bill Ross 22 10 12 – – 11 Ryan Moscardini 18 18 – – – 12 Max Jordan 16 – – 16 –

P6 Formula 1300 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Corey Turner 88 25 20 18 25 2 Corey Forde 73 15 18 20 20 3 Joshua Mathers 70 20 25 25 – 4 Scott Rinaldis 65 16 16 16 17 5 Peter Bellchambers 56 13 14 13 16 6 Brad Phelan 53 18 – 17 18 7 Trevor Riley 51 10 12 14 15 8 Corey Glock 49 17 17 15 – 9 Karen Webb 44 9 10 12 13 10 Andrew Relph 36 11 11 – 14 11 Phillip Bevan 29 14 15 – – 12 Mark Powell 25 12 13 – –

P6 Formula 750 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Corey Turner 93 25 25 25 18 2 Corey Glock 80 20 20 20 20 3 Scott Rinaldis 79 18 18 18 25 4 Stephen Lee 63 15 15 16 17 5 Trevor Riley 57 13 11 17 16 6 Peter Bellchambers 54 12 12 15 15 7 Andrew Relph 49 11 10 14 14 8 Karen Webb 44 10 9 13 12 9 Jason Brown 37 7 8 11 11 10 Phillip Bevan 33 16 17 – –

P5 Unlimited Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Jason Martin 95 25 25 25 20 2 Brad Phelan 85 20 20 20 25 3 Paul Rigney 70 18 17 17 18 4 Craig Harms 63 15 15 16 17 5 Gregory James 63 16 16 15 16 6 Mark Rodda 56 14 14 14 14 7 Corey Forde 53 17 18 18 – 8 Damien Coppola 53 12 13 13 15 9 Russell Coutts 46 11 10 12 13 10 Craig Hunter 41 10 8 11 12 11 Damion Davis 25 13 12 – – 12 Ross Dobson 18 9 9 – – 13 Steven Dobson 11 – 11 – –

P5 Ultra Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Ron Carrick 75 25 25 25 – 2 Grant Jordan 60 20 20 20 – 3 Max Jordan 36 – 18 18 –

P5 Senior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Andy Pitman 90 20 20 25 25 2 Jamie Mann 73 17 18 18 20 3 Ronald Funk 72 18 16 20 18 4 Neale Weddall 67 16 17 17 17 5 Andrew Pobjoy 59 14 14 16 15 6 Ray Birchall 58 15 15 14 14 7 Bruce Marchetti 57 13 13 15 16 8 Ricky Rice 50 25 25 – – 9 Cyrel Wright 24 12 12 – – 10 Bill Ross 22 11 11 – –

P5 Junior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Andy Pitman 86 25 20 25 16 2 Jamie Mann 83 20 18 20 25 3 Brett Metcalf 72 17 17 18 20 4 Neale Weddall 67 16 16 17 18 5 Bruce Marchetti 62 15 14 16 17 6 Nick Berry 44 14 – 15 15 7 Ricky Rice 43 18 25 – – 8 Rex Dell 25 11 – – 14 9 Damion Davis 15 – 15 – – 10 Andrew Pobjoy 13 13 – – – 11 Lech Budniak 12 12 – – –

P5 Formula 750 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Damion Davis 100 25 25 25 25 2 Ronald Funk 80 20 20 20 20 3 Darren McDonald 72 18 18 18 18 4 Tony Sovar 50 16 17 – 17 5 Ray Birchall 17 17 – – –

P5 Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Brett Metcalf 100 25 25 25 25 2 Nick Berry 76 18 18 20 20 3 Lech Budniak 40 20 20 – – 4 Rex Dell 34 17 17 – – 5 Adrian Beck 16 16 – – –

P4 Unlimited Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Aaiden Coote 85 20 20 20 25 2 Corey Forde 75 25 25 25 – 3 Robert Nolan 38 18 – – 20

P4 Junior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Hunter Jones 86 25 18 25 18 2 Dave Keenan 83 18 20 20 25 3 David Campbell 83 20 25 18 20 4 Graham Hurley 67 17 17 17 16 5 Neil May 49 16 – 16 17 6 israel suarez 15 15 – – –

P4 Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Hunter Jones 100 25 25 25 25 2 David Vincent 78 20 20 20 18 3 Tim Antak 74 18 18 18 20 4 michael trivett 17 17 – – –

P4 Senior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Bob MARRINER 100 25 25 25 25 2 David Woolsey 80 20 20 20 20 3 Ron Antak 62 13 15 17 17 4 dean marsh 60 12 14 18 16 5 Tony Sovar 48 14 16 – 18 6 David Campbell 35 17 18 – – 7 Dave Keenan 35 18 17 – – 8 Benny Endicott-Davies 16 16 – – – 9 Eric Salmon 15 15 – – –

P4 Formula 750 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Aaiden Coote 100 25 25 25 25 2 Bob MARRINER 80 20 20 20 20 3 David Woolsey 53 – 17 18 18 4 John Slehofer 52 18 – 17 17

P4 Ultra Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Grant Jordan 100 25 25 25 25 2 Israel Suarez 78 18 20 20 20 3 Ron Carrick 20 20 – – –

P3 Unlimited Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Jimmy Lau 100 25 25 25 25 2 Greg Brillus 76 18 18 20 20 3 Paul Chesher 52 17 17 18 – 4 Ross Kenman 40 20 20 – –

P3 Junior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Neil May 86 25 18 25 18 2 Geoff Maddaford 72 17 17 18 20 3 Eric Salmon 70 – 25 20 25 4 Jack Petith 66 16 16 17 17 5 Ross Hollands 46 15 15 16 – 6 Doug Churcher 40 20 20 – – 7 Jonathan Houston 18 18 – – –

P3 Lightweight Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Craig Piggott 100 25 25 25 25 2 Brian McGrath 40 – 20 20 –

P3 Senior Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Kane Burns 100 25 25 25 25 2 Jonathan Houston 80 20 20 20 20 3 Murray Bound 72 18 18 18 18 4 Doug Churcher 67 16 17 17 17 5 Robert Walker 63 15 16 16 16 6 dean marsh 59 14 15 15 15 7 Martin Gratton 41 13 – 14 14 8 Greg Dal Santo 17 17 – – –

P2 Unlimited Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Jack Petith 95 25 25 20 25 2 Terry Kavney 85 20 20 25 20 3 Christopher Lang 71 18 17 18 18 4 Phil Price 18 – 18 – – 5 Grant Jordan – – – – –

P4 Sidecar Results

Pos Rider/Pass Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Patrick Clancy Chrissie Clancy 100 25 25 25 25 2 Simon Reynolds William Freeman 78 20 20 20 18 3 Karla Hewitt Tim Hewitt 71 18 18 18 17 4 Geoff Grant Andrew Lewis 54 17 17 – 20 5 John Cooper Craig Harms 49 – 16 17 16 6 Jack Petith Scarlett Poucher 15 – 15 – –

P3 Sidecars Results

Pos Rider/Pass Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Ross Kenman Andrew Ireland 75 25 25 25 –

P5 Sidecars Results

Pos Rider/Pass Total R1 R2 R3 R4 1 Peter Searle Paul Montiford 50 25 25 – –

