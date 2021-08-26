ASBK calendar further reduced

ASBK has today cancelled Round 5 of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, which was to be held at Wakefield Park Raceway, NSW on October 15-17.

The ASBK Management Team has maintained its commitment to creating the very best championship for its riders, teams, volunteers, fans and partners during the difficult time. A decision like this today is a tough blow to the championship which has produced edge of your seat racing in the early parts of 2021.

The ASBK Management Team take this opportunity to thank Wakefield Park Raceway management who have been a dedicated partner over many years.

Wakefield Park Raceway Manager Dean Chapman

“It’s a disappointment that Wakefield Park won’t be able to host ASBK again in October. After a great event in April earlier this year, which hosted thousands of spectators, the opportunity to do it again was something Wakefield Park wanted to be a part of. The decision taken by ASBK Management is one we support. The competitors and the spectators deserve a clear direction and I believe that this announcement achieves that. We are looking forward to the next time we host an ASBK round at Wakefield Park in 2022, it’s going to be a bigger and better event. Wakefield Park is a circuit that gets you up and close to the track and provides access to the paddock and the riders. It is something special that you don’t get everywhere else in motorsport in Australia.’’

The attention of the ASBK paddock now turns to the remaining rounds of ASBK in 2021.

The next round of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul is scheduled for October 22-24 for the Alpinestars Superbike class, joining the Repco Supercars at the Bass Coast Festival of Speed at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

ASBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Wayne MAXWELL 132 2 Troy HERFOSS 106 3 Glenn ALLERTON 100 4 Cru HALLIDAY 88 5 Oli BAYLISS 87 6 Bryan STARING 87 7 Mike JONES 74 8 Arthur SISSIS 71 9 Jed METCHER 70 10 Josh WATERS 53 11 Anthony WEST 52 12 Matt WALTERS

2021 ASBK Championship Calendar (Updated)