ASBK 2021 Winton FP1

Pirelli Superbike

An absolutely magic morning here at Winton Motor Raceway with the ambient temperature climbing past 25-degrees when the Superbikes hit the track for FP1 at 1045 this morning. Track temperatures were also rising, nudging 35-degrees, but we can expect the surface to get much warmer than that as the day progresses.

Troy Herfoss made his intentions clear right from the off with a 1m20.3 on his first flying lap, more than a second off what he managed during testing here early last week but only a few-tenths away from the official qualifying lap record set by Mike Jones on the 1299 Ducati here in 2019.

The Penrite Honda man then slowed on the following lap as he negotiated traffic and tried to find some clean air, while still doing a 1m20.9 mind you, before dropping in a 1m20.5 and then returning to the pits a couple of laps later.

Ten minutes into the session Herfoss was still the only rider to have dipped into the 1m20 bracket, second quickest was Wayne Maxwell, more than a second behind Herfoss.

Halfway through the 30-minute session Maxwell started to wind up and put in a 1m20.736 then backed it up with a 1m20.519.

Mark Chiodo crashed at turn 11 with ten-minutes remaining in the session.

Cru Halliday was the third rider to drop into the 1m20 bracket, a 1m20.998 for the YRT rider.

A couple of minutes later Glenn Allerton set a 1m21.073 then followed it up with a 1m21.160 on the next lap.

With five-minutes left on the shot clock Maxwell set a new morning benchmark of 1m20.143 then immediately backed it up with a 1m19.864.

Herfoss returned fire with a 1m20.243 then improved to a 1m19.919 before the chequered flag came out.

Mike Jones dropped in a 1m20.431 before the flag to move up to P3.

Aiden Wagner finished FP1 in P6 ahead of Lachlan Epis and Arthur Sissis.

Bryan Staring was the quickest of the Kawasaki rider in P9 while Matt Walters rounded out the top ten. With Staring and Josh Waters still effectively shaking down new bikes I expect to see them make a lot of improvements as the weekend progresses.

Jed Metcher was P11, 2.3-seconds behind Maxwell’s morning benchmark, but ahead of Mark Chiodo, Oli Bayliss, Josh Waters and Luke Jhonston.

The gaps being shown here in practice this morning might not get that much closer as the day progresses as most riders are unlikely to match the one-lap pace of Herfoss, Maxwell and Jones. Glenn Allerton might find enough gains to get close but many of the other top runners have significant gains to make if they are to challenge for a front row position.

Come the 16-lap races though things are expect to be much tighter than the practice times might suggest as the Dunlop runners are confident of having competitive race pace and some might even elect to do the race distances on their softest option.

The second 30-minute Superbike practice session is scheduled to start at 1330 before the third and final hit-out at 1545.

Superbike FP1

Pos Rider Bike Lap Speed/km/h 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m19.864 249 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR-RR 1m19.919 244 3 Michael JONES Ducati V4R 1m20.431 250 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.998 243 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 1m21.073 242 6 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.405 245 7 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR 1m21.464 239 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m21.757 245 9 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 1m21.972 241 10 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m22.107 242 11 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.175 242 12 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1m22.529 243 13 Oliver BAYLISS Ducati V4R 1m22.693 247 14 Josh WATERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m22.904 240 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m23.842 242 16 Yannis SHAW Suzuki GSXR 1m24.390 241 17 Aaron MORRIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m25.006 239 18 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSXR 1m26.841 234 19 Jack DAVIS BMW S RR 1m26.933 235 20 Philip CZAJ Yamaha YZF-R1 1m27.269 236 21 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m29.247 230 22 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10R 1m29.627 220 23 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R1 1m29.716 234

Motorsports TV Supersport

Broc Pearson was quickest out of the blocks this morning in Supersport but things were pretty tight at the top with Ty Lynch matching Pearson’s 1m23.7 and the likes of Tom Edwards, Luke Power and Max Stauffer all within four-tenths of that morning marker.

Supersport FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m23.726 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.036 3 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.289 4 Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +0.372 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.382 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.625 7 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.973 8 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.007 9 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +1.267 10 Thomas BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.636 11 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.281 12 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.338 13 Joel TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.464 14 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.173 15 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.620 16 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.964 17 Noel MAHON Kawasaki ZX6R +4.583 18 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.315 19 Matthew LONG Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.944

Supersport 300

12-year-old Carter Thompson showed the way in Supersport 300 in the morning session ahead of Peter Nerlich, Tom Drane and Joseph Marinello amongst the horde of kids graduating from the Oceania Junior Cup ranks in 2021.

Supersport 300 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m32.301 2 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +0.380 3 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.556 4 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +0.566 5 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.638 6 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja +1.424 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.587 8 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.638 9 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.985 10 Lucas QUINN (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.070 11 Jacob HATCH (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.322 12 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.471 13 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja +2.648 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.874 15 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.931 16 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.198 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.586 18 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja +3.977 19 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.441 20 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.781 21 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.809 22 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.117 23 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.485 24 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.721 25 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.752 26 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki Ninja +5.893 27 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +6.030 28 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.585 29 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +6.656 30 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.853 31 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja +7.373 32 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.496 33 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja +10.554 34 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.603

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

Not content with dominating the Supersport 300 charts Carter Thompson also blitzed the R3 Cup field in morning practice. Carter and the likes of Tom Drane, Ben Baker, Reece Oughtred and many others are doing double duty across both the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup.

Yamaha R3 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m31.458 2 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.653 3 Benjamin BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.672 4 Reece OUGHTRE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.180 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.468 6 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.483 7 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.675 8 Zane KINNA Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.926 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.983 10 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.995 11 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.035 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.058 13 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.116 14 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.161 15 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.326 16 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.476 17 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.659 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.685 19 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.062 20 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.159 21 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.903 22 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.090 23 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.133 24 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.862 25 Patrick BOGNAR Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.035 26 Sam DAVIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +9.212 27 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.585

Horsell Sidecars

Queensland’s Turner brothers were 4.5-seconds quicker than the next best in the Horsell backed Sidecar field at Winton Raceway this morning.

Sidecars FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER Suzuki LCR 1000 1m32.507 2 Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD LCR F1 1000 +4.480 3 Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE Suzuki LCR 1000 +7.545 4 Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS (VIC) Honda LCR 600 +7.673 5 Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY Suzuki LCR 600 +9.577 6 Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE (NSW) Honda CBR RR 600 +11.336 7 Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE MRE GSXR 600 +11.683 8 Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES (QLD) Suzuki LCR 1000 +12.628 9 Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER Suzuki Random 600 +14.673 10 Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO Honda CES 600 +42.486

Oceania Junior Cup FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m44.662 2 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R15 1m45.876 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.402 4 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m46.796 5 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.367 6 Tate McCLURE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m47.804 7 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m48.013 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m48.581 9 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m50.120 10 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m50.241 11 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m50.936 12 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m53.394 13 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m53.812 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m54.508 15 Nikolas LAKUSIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m54.719 16 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m57.758 17 Oliver SKINNER Yamaha YZF-R15 2m00.509 18 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m01.456 19 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m11.317

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round Circuit Location Date R1 Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Phillip Island, VIC Postponed R2 Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Benalla, VIC Mar 12-14, 2021 R3 Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar) Goulburn, NSW Apr 16-18, 2021 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only) Darwin NT Jun 18-20, 2021 R5 Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Warwick QLD Aug 20-22, 2021 R6 The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300) The Bend, SA Sep 23-26, 2021 R7 Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC) Tasmania Nov 4-7, 2021

Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule