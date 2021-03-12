ASBK 2021 Winton FP1
Pirelli Superbike
An absolutely magic morning here at Winton Motor Raceway with the ambient temperature climbing past 25-degrees when the Superbikes hit the track for FP1 at 1045 this morning. Track temperatures were also rising, nudging 35-degrees, but we can expect the surface to get much warmer than that as the day progresses.
Troy Herfoss made his intentions clear right from the off with a 1m20.3 on his first flying lap, more than a second off what he managed during testing here early last week but only a few-tenths away from the official qualifying lap record set by Mike Jones on the 1299 Ducati here in 2019.
The Penrite Honda man then slowed on the following lap as he negotiated traffic and tried to find some clean air, while still doing a 1m20.9 mind you, before dropping in a 1m20.5 and then returning to the pits a couple of laps later.
Ten minutes into the session Herfoss was still the only rider to have dipped into the 1m20 bracket, second quickest was Wayne Maxwell, more than a second behind Herfoss.
Halfway through the 30-minute session Maxwell started to wind up and put in a 1m20.736 then backed it up with a 1m20.519.
Mark Chiodo crashed at turn 11 with ten-minutes remaining in the session.
Cru Halliday was the third rider to drop into the 1m20 bracket, a 1m20.998 for the YRT rider.
A couple of minutes later Glenn Allerton set a 1m21.073 then followed it up with a 1m21.160 on the next lap.
With five-minutes left on the shot clock Maxwell set a new morning benchmark of 1m20.143 then immediately backed it up with a 1m19.864.
Herfoss returned fire with a 1m20.243 then improved to a 1m19.919 before the chequered flag came out.
Mike Jones dropped in a 1m20.431 before the flag to move up to P3.
Aiden Wagner finished FP1 in P6 ahead of Lachlan Epis and Arthur Sissis.
Bryan Staring was the quickest of the Kawasaki rider in P9 while Matt Walters rounded out the top ten. With Staring and Josh Waters still effectively shaking down new bikes I expect to see them make a lot of improvements as the weekend progresses.
Jed Metcher was P11, 2.3-seconds behind Maxwell’s morning benchmark, but ahead of Mark Chiodo, Oli Bayliss, Josh Waters and Luke Jhonston.
The gaps being shown here in practice this morning might not get that much closer as the day progresses as most riders are unlikely to match the one-lap pace of Herfoss, Maxwell and Jones. Glenn Allerton might find enough gains to get close but many of the other top runners have significant gains to make if they are to challenge for a front row position.
Come the 16-lap races though things are expect to be much tighter than the practice times might suggest as the Dunlop runners are confident of having competitive race pace and some might even elect to do the race distances on their softest option.
The second 30-minute Superbike practice session is scheduled to start at 1330 before the third and final hit-out at 1545.
Superbike FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|Speed/km/h
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m19.864
|249
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR-RR
|1m19.919
|244
|3
|Michael JONES
|Ducati V4R
|1m20.431
|250
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.998
|243
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW S RR
|1m21.073
|242
|6
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m21.405
|245
|7
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW S RR
|1m21.464
|239
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m21.757
|245
|9
|Bryan STARING
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m21.972
|241
|10
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m22.107
|242
|11
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m22.175
|242
|12
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m22.529
|243
|13
|Oliver BAYLISS
|Ducati V4R
|1m22.693
|247
|14
|Josh WATERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m22.904
|240
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m23.842
|242
|16
|Yannis SHAW
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m24.390
|241
|17
|Aaron MORRIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m25.006
|239
|18
|Nathan SPITERI
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m26.841
|234
|19
|Jack DAVIS
|BMW S RR
|1m26.933
|235
|20
|Philip CZAJ
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m27.269
|236
|21
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m29.247
|230
|22
|Hamish McMURRAY
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m29.627
|220
|23
|Patrick Jun LI
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m29.716
|234
Motorsports TV Supersport
Broc Pearson was quickest out of the blocks this morning in Supersport but things were pretty tight at the top with Ty Lynch matching Pearson’s 1m23.7 and the likes of Tom Edwards, Luke Power and Max Stauffer all within four-tenths of that morning marker.
Supersport FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m23.726
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.036
|3
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.289
|4
|Luke POWER
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+0.372
|5
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.382
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.625
|7
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.973
|8
|Aidan HAYES
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.007
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Suzuki GSXR
|+1.267
|10
|Thomas BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.636
|11
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.281
|12
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.338
|13
|Joel TAYLOR
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.464
|14
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.173
|15
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.620
|16
|Luke MITCHELL
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.964
|17
|Noel MAHON
|Kawasaki ZX6R
|+4.583
|18
|Mitchell KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6.315
|19
|Matthew LONG
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+17.944
Supersport 300
12-year-old Carter Thompson showed the way in Supersport 300 in the morning session ahead of Peter Nerlich, Tom Drane and Joseph Marinello amongst the horde of kids graduating from the Oceania Junior Cup ranks in 2021.
Supersport 300 FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m32.301
|2
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.380
|3
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.556
|4
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+0.566
|5
|Benjamin BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.638
|6
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.424
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.587
|8
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.638
|9
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.985
|10
|Lucas QUINN (QLD)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.070
|11
|Jacob HATCH (NSW)
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.322
|12
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.471
|13
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.648
|14
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.874
|15
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.931
|16
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.198
|17
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.586
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+3.977
|19
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.441
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.781
|21
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.809
|22
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.117
|23
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.485
|24
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.721
|25
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.752
|26
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.893
|27
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+6.030
|28
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.585
|29
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+6.656
|30
|Patrick BOGNAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.853
|31
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+7.373
|32
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.496
|33
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+10.554
|34
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.603
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
Not content with dominating the Supersport 300 charts Carter Thompson also blitzed the R3 Cup field in morning practice. Carter and the likes of Tom Drane, Ben Baker, Reece Oughtred and many others are doing double duty across both the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup.
Yamaha R3 FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Carter THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m31.458
|2
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.653
|3
|Benjamin BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.672
|4
|Reece OUGHTRE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.180
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.468
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.483
|7
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.675
|8
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.926
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.983
|10
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.995
|11
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.035
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.058
|13
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.116
|14
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.161
|15
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.326
|16
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.476
|17
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.659
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.685
|19
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.062
|20
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.159
|21
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.903
|22
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.090
|23
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.133
|24
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.862
|25
|Patrick BOGNAR
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.035
|26
|Sam DAVIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+9.212
|27
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.585
Horsell Sidecars
Queensland’s Turner brothers were 4.5-seconds quicker than the next best in the Horsell backed Sidecar field at Winton Raceway this morning.
Sidecars FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Corey TURNER / Danyon TURNER
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|1m32.507
|2
|Phillip UNDERWOOD / Stephen FORD
|LCR F1 1000
|+4.480
|3
|Steven BAYLISS / Charles WHITE
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|+7.545
|4
|Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS (VIC)
|Honda LCR 600
|+7.673
|5
|Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY
|Suzuki LCR 600
|+9.577
|6
|Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE (NSW)
|Honda CBR RR 600
|+11.336
|7
|Simon REYNOLDS / Shannon BROWNE
|MRE GSXR 600
|+11.683
|8
|Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES (QLD)
|Suzuki LCR 1000
|+12.628
|9
|Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER
|Suzuki Random 600
|+14.673
|10
|Jackson COLLINS / Daniel DINUZZO
|Honda CES 600
|+42.486
Oceania Junior Cup FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m44.662
|2
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m45.876
|3
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.402
|4
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m46.796
|5
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m47.367
|6
|Tate McCLURE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m47.804
|7
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m48.013
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m48.581
|9
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m50.120
|10
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m50.241
|11
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m50.936
|12
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m53.394
|13
|Lachlan MOODY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m53.812
|14
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m54.508
|15
|Nikolas LAKUSIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m54.719
|16
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m57.758
|17
|Oliver SKINNER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m00.509
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m01.456
|19
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m11.317
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R2
|Winton Motor Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Benalla, VIC
|Mar 12-14, 2021
|R3
|Wakefield Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC, Sidecar)
|Goulburn, NSW
|Apr 16-18, 2021
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021
Round 2 | Winton Motor Raceway | 12th-14th March Schedule
|Friday 12th March
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|1115
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 1
|15 mins
|1135
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|1155
|Supersport 300
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|1215
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|20 mins
|1235
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 2
|25 mins
|1305
|R3 Cup
|Free Practice 2
|20 mins
|1330
|Pirelli Superbike
|Free Practice 2
|30 mins
|1405
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 2
|15 mins
|1425
|Supersport 300
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|1450
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Free Practice 3
|25 mins
|1520
|R3 Cup
|Free Practice 3
|20 mins
|1545
|Pirelli Superbike
|Free Practice 3
|30 mins
|1620
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|1640
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Free Practice 3
|15 mins
|Saturday 13th March
|0900
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|0925
|Supersport 300
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|0950
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 1
|25 mins
|1020
|R3 Cup
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|1045
|Pirelli Superbike
|Timed Practice
|35 mins
|1125
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|1145
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|1210
|Supersport 300
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1230
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|45 mins
|1315
|R3 Cup
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1340
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Qualifying 2
|25 mins
|1410
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|1425
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|1435
|Supersport 300
|Race 1
|9 Laps
|1500
|Pirelli Superbike
|Qualifying 1
|15 mins
|1520
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Race 1
|6 Laps
|1545
|Pirelli Superbike (Top 12)
|Qualifying 2
|15 mins
|1605
|R3 Cup
|Race 1
|8 Laps
|1630
|Horsell Australian Sidecars
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|Sunday 14th March
|0830
|R3 Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0840
|Motorsports TV Supersport
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0850
|Supersport 300
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0900
|Pirelli Superbike
|Warm Up
|10 mins
|0915
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0925
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars
|Warm Up
|5 mins
|0935
|R3 Cup ^
|Race 2
|8 Laps
|1000
|Motorsports TV Supersport ^
|Race 1
|14 Laps
|1035
|Supersport 300 ^
|Race 2
|9 Laps
|1100
|Pirelli Superbike*
|Race 1
|16 Laps
|1140
|Lunch
|60 mins
|1245
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|Race 2
|6 Laps
|1310
|Motorsports TV Supersport *
|Race 3
|14 Laps
|1345
|Supersport 300 *
|Race 3
|9 Laps
|1410
|Pirelli Superbike *
|Race 2
|16 Laps
|1500
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|Race 3
|6 Laps
|1525
|Horsell Consulting Sidecars ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps
|1550
|R3 Cup ^
|Race 3
|8 Laps