2021 ProMX calendar

The 2021 ProMX Championship calendar will see Australia’s best motocross racers go head to head across eight rounds of handlebar to handlebar action across four States and the nation’s capital.

ProMX, the new name of the Australian Motocross Championship, will see the fastest riders on dirt battle it out across seven venues in the hope to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s inaugural 2021 ProMX Champion.

The gate will drop on the ProMX Championship on April 11 for round 1 at Wonthaggi, Victoria, a venue which has provided sensational racing in the past, before heading north to Canberra, ACT, for round 2 on May 2.

The ProMX Championship then ventures to the City of Churches, South Australia, where riders will be unleashed at Gillman on May 30 for round 3, before trekking to picturesque Maitland in NSW for round 4 on June 27.

The Championship then moves south to the border town of Wodonga, Victoria, for round 5, July 25, before heading north to the sunshine of Queensland at a yet to be announced venue on August 8 for round 6.

The Grand Finale of the ProMX Championship where our Champions will be crowned, will feature a double header round of spectacular motocross action for rounds 7 and 8 at Coolum, Queensland, on August 14 and 15.

Race fans in attendance trackside will see the nation’s fastest dirt bike riders compete and fight it out in MX1, MX2, the newly created MX3, Women’s and Veteran’s classes for the 2021 ProMX Championship.

“Having taken over the running of the Championship only a few months ago, and after significant work by the ProMX Management Team, we are very excited to release the 2021 ProMX Championship calendar in what we believe will be a fantastic year for motocross in Australia,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.

“There was significant interest from over 30 clubs to host the 2021 ProMX Championship rounds and we thank them for their overwhelming support.

“Like the ProMX teams and fans, we can’t wait to get back and get the season under way to see the fierce action on track.

“Our goal for 2021 is to build a strong foundation in our first year of ProMX with long term plans to broaden the championship and its audience.”

Motorcycling Australia hope to announce further national events in those states that are not on the 2021 ProMX calendar in the near future.