GET joins A1 Accessory Imports

A1 Accessory Imports are now the exclusive Australian importer and distributor of GET electronic control units and performance accessories range, including the all-new, highly-anticipated SX1 PRO range for two-stroke and four-stroke off-road models.

A1 has committed to providing thorough GET product training and great customer service, all while backing the dealer network with adequate technical support for success.

In 2023, GET launched the all-new SX1 PRO ECU range, designed as a plug and play replacement for the main motorcycle manufacturers, as the first electronics brand to offer a complete replacement ECU for the latest generation two-stroke injection engines introduced by the KTM group.

Thanks to partnerships formed with renowned racing teams, GET continue to develop and verify product performance at the highest level of competition. Teams including Monster Energy Yamaha Factory, Redbull GASGAS Factory Racing and Team Honda HRC with Hunter and Jett Lawrence, all using and recommending GET ECU’s and smart tools.

The SX1 PRO control unit is compatible with all injected engines, two-stroke and four-stroke, and are designed as a plug and play replacement for the main motorcycle manufacturers such as KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki.

Benefits include reliability, with development with OEM partners using cutting-edge technology and exceeding the highest standards. A user-friendly true plug and play solution that offers more customisation, more control and more performance. Plus performance with two pre-loaded racing maps developed by world class racing teams over instant performance gains.

SX1 Kit Inclusions:

SX1 Controller: The SX1 Controller is an innovative, multifunctional handlebar unit that provides seamless, real-time interactions between the rider and motorcycle.

SX1 Connect: The module allows the user a fast and easy connection for full customisation of their own machine. It’s the lightest, fastest, and most compact ever created!

WiGET APP: Explore & Customise specific parameters on your engine map, test and save them for any riding condition. Instantaneously adjust parameters like injection & advance timing.

GET Engine Control Units are available now at all good retailers. Head instore and talk to your local retailer about the performance line of GET smart tools designed to enhance your ride.

To check out the full A1 Accessory Imports range visit their website (link).