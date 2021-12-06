2021 Motorsports TV Supersport Championship

Broc Pearson celebrated his 21st birthday on the weekend by winning the Motorsports TV Supersport Championship aboard his City2Surf Locksmith and YRD backed Yamaha YZF R6 in a cliff-hanger last race at the Bend Motorsport Park, for the mi-bike Motorcyle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

The Queenslander is no stranger to epic battles having come so close to glory over recent seasons only to end up with severe injuries, and seriously considered giving the sport away as his accidents included breaking his back.

The last two interrupted COVID years have allowed Pearson to fully recover from his serious injuries, concentrate on his fitness, training, come to grips with his Yamaha and start the season fully fit.

With 13 points covering the top three riders going into the weekend, the pressure was on for Pearson, Bikebiz Yamaha Edwards and GTR MotoStars Max Staffuer in third to deliver.

While Pearson, an 8-time Australian flat track champion secured pole and a crucial point in yesterday’s qualifying session, the real pressure came in race one today.

Pearson had a poor start with Edwards and Stauffer passing him into turn 1 on lap one.

Edwards wasted no time in breaking away from the pack and despite passing Stauffer, Pearson had no way of reeling in Edwards who took the win.

In race 2, the pressure was on as the Championship split between Pearson and Edwards was one solitary point and Edwards was full of confidence going into the final race.

Edwards led the Yamaha charge from the start of race two with Pearson, Stauffer, Billy Van Eerde and Luke Power aboard the Kawasaki in 5th.

Pearson was able to pass Stauffer and close slightly on Edwards by the end of the first lap.

Unfortunately for returning World Supersport rider Billy Van Eerde he crashed out on lap 2, as a gap opened up between Stauffer in third and Power in 4th.

In the pursuing laps Edwards and Pearson would again, as they have done all year, break lap records at ease.

Pearson dived into the lead on lap 3 after Edwards had a moment bouncing himself out of his seat.

Pearson continued to look behind to see where Edwards was in the pursuing laps as the riders went from recording 1:54 lap times into the 56s.

Pearson opened up a small gap to Edwards on lap 5, as Stauffer and Power were logging quicker lap times with Power closing on Stauffer.

Edwards dived down the inside on Pearson as the riders headed towards the main straight on lap 5, but Pearson used the slip stream down the main straight to regain the lead into turn 1.

Start of lap 8 and Edwards attempted a pass at turn one and again at turn 2 but was unable to get it done.

Edwards snatched the lead heading into the final lap but Pearson again used the slip stream down the main straight to pass him.

Pearson was hard on the gas on the last lap with plenty of bike movement as his tyres squealed as Edwards looked for every opportunity to pass.

As Edwards pulled out of the slip stream on the main straight, he was unable to make the pass, and finished a mere 0.050 of a second behind.

Pearson still can’t believe it, the dream he had earlier this week turned into reality.

Broc Pearson

“This can’t be real, I had a dream the other night, no lie, I won both races in my dream and it was the perfect weekend. I woke up and realised I was dreaming, but it shows how much it had been on my mind this week.

“I came out and gave it everything and I was willing to land on my head to win the Championship.

“I really can’t believe it.

“I had bike set-up issues in the first race, Tommy had me covered and executed his plan perfectly.

“We then made a small change which gave me confidence and I pretty much gave it every I had.

“I was done a number of times over the years, not being able to work and other injuries, but I stayed motivated as I’ve got a good crew around me, good mates, and family, and I’m hungry to win races.

“I didn’t see a day like to today, coming when I was 16 in a wheelchair with a broken back.“

Pearson who has been testing in recent months on a Superbike, now concentrates on stepping up a class with a new Queensland based Yamaha outfit based alongside the Metcher Motorsports Team and is believed to include top-level ASBK technicians including Paul Free, Stewart Winton and Brent Stephens.

“There’s a bit of excitement, it will be a big learning year next year and I don’t know where I will be at but will give it my all.”

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship The Bend Race One

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 17m20.581 2 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.723 3 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.889 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.316 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.748 6 Billy VAN EERDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.784 7 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.049 8 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +24.785 9 Tim LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +41.247 10 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +55.835 11 Ben ANGELIDIS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m51.542 DNF Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +1 Lap DNF Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship The Bend Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 17m21.816 2 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.050 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.806 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.077 5 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.560 6 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR +19.758 7 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.983 8 Tim LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 +31.690 9 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +45.172 10 Ben ANGELIDIS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap DNF Luke POWER Kawasaki ZX6R +1.305 DNF Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 +12.452 DNF Billy VAN EERDE Yamaha YZF-R6 +6 Laps

Motorsports TV Supersport Championship Standings