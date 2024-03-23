ASBK 2024

Round Two – Sydney Motorsport Park

Australian Supersport Race Two

Tom Toparis obliterated the Supersport lap record in the opening bout before buttoning off.

Sean Condon and Jonathan Nahlous fought their own battle over the remaining steps on the rostrum with the experience of Condon winning out in that contest.

Mark Chiodo had some technical problems in the opening contest but salvaged some points from a tenth place finish.

With Toparis not contesting the opening round due to competing as a wildcard in the World Supersport Championship, Nahlous started this second race at SMP with a very handy 27-point lead over Jake Farnsworth.

Jonathan Nahlous had the line for turn one to take the early lead as Sean Condon and Tom Toparis rubbed shoulders at turn two. Hayden Nelson crashed out for the second time of the night, losing the front at turn three while running fifth.

Jack Mahaffy was in around tenth place before running very wide out of the final turn, grass-tracking alongside the main straight for more metres than was comfortable!

Tom Toparis quickly moved into the lead and started stretching away from Nahlous and Condon. Mark Chiodo, though, was the fastest rider on lap two to move up to fourth place ahead of Jake Farnsworth and Archie McDonald.

The following laps were rather processional up front. Toparis hit the lead, pulled out a couple of seconds, and then managed that gap as the race wore on. Further back, though, Sean Condon was piling the pressure on Nahlous. As the race approached half-race distance, Mark Chiodo was still in fourth place, while Jake Farnsworth and Archie McDonald battled for fifth.

Over the next three laps, Nahlous and Condon swapped positions at turn one every single time. Further back, Farnsworth and McDonald had caught onto the back of Chiodo. Their battle for fifth was now a three-way battle for fourth with three laps to run.

That battle for fourth was where all the action was happening over the final lap. Farnsworth with the advantage as they started on the final lap ahead of Chiodo and McDonald. Then the situation changed dramatically! Condon went down from third place at turn four, then a couple of seconds later McDonald also went down at turn four!

Tom Toparis well away from all that drama after cruising to a controlled victory.

Jonathan Nahlous a lonely second after Condon went down. Nahlous extended his championship lead to 29 points.

Jake Farnsworth managed to hold Chiodo at bay to claim the final step on the rostrum and strengthen his hold on second place on the points table.

Tom Bramich took good points in fifth place ahead of Jack Mahaffy and Olly Simpson.

While he hasn’t starred this season, Bramich has been banking points and holds down third place in the championship.

Similarly, Marcus Hamod has been keeping his nose clean and holds down fifth place in the championship in what is his first year in the 600 ranks, after stepping up from Supersport 300.

Supersport Race Two Results

Tom Toparis Jonathan Nahlous +2.952s Jake Farnsworth +7.638s Mark Chiodo +7.863s Tom Bramich +10.796s Jack Mahaffy +10.825 Olly Simpson +14.631s Jack Favelle +14.987s Marcus Hamod +18.254 Glenn Nelson +18.297

Supersport Championship Points

Jonathan Nahlous 114 Jake Farnsworth 85 Tom Bramich 76 Olly Simpson 70 Marcus Hamod 66 Mark Chiodo 64 Jack Mahaffy 64

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar