2021 Broadford Bike Bonanza Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Uncertainty

The Motorcycling Australia (MA) Museum and Heritage Committee has made the very difficult decision, in consultation with Motorcycling Australia to cancel the 2021 Broadford Bike Bonanza in the interest of public health and safety and the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broadford Bike Bonanza is a major three-day event at the Broadford State Motorcycle Complex, over the Easter long weekend each year, which is on Australian motorcycle enthusiast’s calendar of must attend events.

The Committee has placed the utmost importance on the health and welfare of all stakeholders, including participants, volunteers, emergency staff, Bonanza staff and attendees in making the decision to cancel the event.

Due to various COVID-19 restrictions currently in place both at a State and International level, including crowd restrictions and social distancing measures it is not possible to hold the event in 2021.

Event organiser, Rachelle Pettifer said: “With restrictions on large events, the Committee simply could not run the event in the same or similar way to previous years”.

“We are devastated to share this news with you a second time this year after the 2020 event was also cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The decision to cancel an event is not an easy one. We have made the hard call in consideration of participants, spectators, staff, volunteers, supporting businesses, market stall holders and the wider Broadford community to minimise the impact on them.

“We will now use this opportunity to plan and forge ahead with a revitalised 2022 Broadford Bike Bonanza, that will undoubtedly be the best in Bonanza history.

“The Committee look forward to bringing our entire community back together again, at an event that will be one to remember.”

The MA Museum and Heritage Committee looks forward to providing information and updates surrounding the 2022 event in due course.