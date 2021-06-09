BSB 2021 Testing Wraps up

Jason O’Halloran topped the times in the final Official Test ahead of the opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship later this month. The McAMS Yamaha rider snatched the top spot on his final lap of the day to bring a thrilling end to pre-season testing in front of the returning fans at Donington Park.

O’Halloran had been at the top of the times during the early stages of the final session ahead of Honda Racing’s Glenn Irwin, but with 20 minutes remaining Christian Iddon had moved into second.

The final ten minutes of the test produced a flurry of faster laps and Danny Kent, who had been quickest in the opening session for Buildbase Suzuki, went fastest with just over eight minutes remaining.

O’Halloran then reclaimed the position just seconds later as Glenn Irwin moved back into second place, but the order didn’t remain for long as Kyle Ryde fired the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW ahead with four minutes remaining.

It wasn’t over however, as Tarran Mackenzie leapt up the order to post the benchmark time as the session approached the final two minutes.

The McAMS Yamaha rider didn’t remain fastest though, his team-mate saving his best till last. O’Halloran’s final lap of the day was enough to put him 0.184s clear by the finish. The Aussie had also topped the previous test at Oulton Park.

Ryde held onto third place at the chequered flag, narrowly holding off Glenn Irwin with Kent completing the top five. The Buildbase Suzuki rider edged out defending champion Josh Brookes into sixth place as five different manufactures featured in the top six positions.

Josh Brookes

“I’m happy enough with how today went, it was good to get some more dry track time and to continue developing our overall package as well as getting more data about the tyres. Whereas the time sheets don’t reflect our hard work and performance, I’m not really taking much notice as we are only six-tenths off the riders who concentrated on putting a fast lap in and we can do our times all race long. We have had a good, solid testing schedule over the past few weeks and are now raring to get the season started at Oulton Park in a couple of weeks.”

Christian Iddon was seventh fastest on the second of the VisionTrack Ducatis with Gino Rea, Lee Jackson and Peter Hickman completing the top ten.

Peter Hickman was not the only ‘Road Racing’ star at the test as Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison also used the event to get seat time in.

The opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship takes place over the weekend of 25/27 June at Oulton Park for the first of 11 rounds, all containing three races.

British Superbike Donington Test

Pos RIder Nat Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN AUS 1m05.725 2 Tarran MACKENZIE GBR +0.184 3 Kyle RYDE GBR +0.282 4 Glenn IRWIN GBR +0.335 5 Danny KENT GBR +0.415 6 Josh BROOKES AUS +0.685 7 Christian IDDON GBR +0.723 8 Gino REA GBR +0.741 9 Lee JACKSON GBR +0.746 10 Peter HICKMAN GBR +0.838 11 Ryan VICKERS GBR +0.925 12 Bradley RAY GBR +0.940 13 Rory SKINNER GBR +1.084 14 Tommy BRIDEWELL GBR +1.319 15 Andrew IRWIN GBR +1.337 16 Dan LINFOOT GBR +1.380 17 Joe FRANCIS GBR +1.451 18 Josh OWENS GBR +1.459 19 Danny BUCHAN GBR +1.644 20 Storm STACEY GBR +1.988 21 Bjorn ESTMENT RSA +2.023 22 Ryo MIZUNO JPN +2.965 23 Michael DUNLOP GBR +3.406 24 Brad JONES GBR +3.634 25 Brian McCORMACK IRL +3.879 26 Joey THOMPSON GBR +4.853 27 Dean HARRISON GBR +4.893

Superstock 1000

Luke Hedger topped Superstock 1000 ahead of Taylor Mackenzie and South Australian Billy McConnell who finished the test in P3.

Levi Day, another South Australian, finished the test 12th quickest while Tumut’s Brayden Elliott was P19.

Kiwis Shane Richardson and Damon Rees were 11th and 20th respectively amongst a field of 41 Superstock 1000 competitors.

Jack Kennedy topped British Supersport ahead of Brad Perie and Korie McGreevy while Victorian Ben Currie was fourth.

Currie the only Aussie in a Supersport field which numbered only 12 competitors. The ranks of GP2 have grown for 2021 though, with the Moto2 styled category having nine competitors participating in the test.

There are no Australians in the GP2 or Ducati TriOptions Cup classes this year but Seth Crump is contesting the Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship. Seth finished the Donington Test 19th in Jnr STK.

Superstock 1000 / Supersport 600

Pos Class Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 STK Luke HEDGER GBR 1m07.681 2 STK Taylor MACKENZIE GBR +0.019 3 STK Billy McCONNELL AUS +0.041 4 STK Chrissy ROUSE GBR +0.179 5 STK Alex OLSEN GBR +0.234 6 STK Luke MOSSEY GBR +0.310 7 STK Ian HUTCHINSON GBR +0.338 8 STK Tim NEAVE GBR +0.434 9 STK Lewis ROLLO GBR +0.441 10 STK Tom WARD GBR +0.485 11 STK Shane RICHARDSON NZL +0.543 12 STK Levi DAY AUS +0.560 13 STK Keith FARMER GBR +0.586 14 STK Richard KERR IRL +0.649 15 STK Tom OLIVER GBR +0.688 16 STK Leon JEACOCK GBR +0.773 17 STK Matt TRUELOVE GBR +0.786 18 STK Brent HARRAN RSA +0.822 19 STK Brayden ELLIOTT AUS +0.919 20 STK Damon REES NZL +0.973 21 STK Ashley BEECH GBR +0.974 22 BSS Jack KENNEDY IRL +0.989 23 STK Fraser ROGERS GBR +1.085 24 STK Tom NEAVE GBR +1.147 25 BSS Bradley PERIE GBR +1.261 26 STK James EAST GBR +1.373 27 BSS Korie McGREEVY GBR +1.527 28 BSS Ben CURRIE AUS +1.561 29 STK TJ TOMS GBR +1.718 30 STK Shaun WINFIELD GBR +1.796 31 STK Caolan IRWIN IRL +1.817 32 BSS Lee JOHNSTON GBR +1.821 33 BSS Brandon PAASCH USA +1.876 34 STK Sean NEARY GBR +1.898 35 STK Jordan WEAVING RSA +1.899 36 STK Milo WARD GBR +1.966 37 STK Tom TUNSTALL GBR +2.006 38 STK David ALLINGHAM GBR +2.162 39 STK George HOGTON-RUSLING GBR +2.202 40 BSS Rhys IRWIN IRL +2.222 41 STK Ben LUXTON GBR +2.237 42 BSS Eunan McGLINCHEY GBR +2.347 43 BSS Harry TRUELOVE GBR +2.541 44 BSS Sam MUNRO GBR +2.777 45 STK Craig NEVE GBR +3.138 46 STK David BROOK GBR +3.321 47 BSS Phil WAKEFIELD GBR +3.479 48 STK Michael NORBURY GBR +3.698 49 STK Sam WEST GBR +4.015 50 STK Max MORGAN GBR +4.258 51 STK Anthony MOORE GBR +4.465 52 STK Brad CLARKE GBR +6.207 53 BSS Ed PEAD GBR +7.584

GP2 / Junior STK / Ducati TriOptions

Pos Class Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 GP2 Charlie NESBITT GBR 1m09.277 2 GP2 Mason LAW GBR +0.326 3 GP2 Jamie PERRIN GBR +0.575 4 GP2 Jake ARCHER GBR +0.629 5 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN GBR +0.637 6 JSTK Zak CORDEROY GBR +0.964 7 JSTK Jack NIXON GBR +0.988 8 DUC Josh DAY GBR +1.028 9 JSTK Joe TALBOT GBR +1.183 10 JSTK Kade VERWEY GBR +1.374 11 JSTK Simon REID GBR +1.374 12 JSTK Eugene McMANUS GBR +1.469 13 JSTK George STANLEY GBR +1.522 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER GBR +1.536 15 GP2 Dan JONES GBR +1.599 16 JSTK Sam LAFFINS GBR +1.612 17 JSTK Liam DELVES GBR +1.672 18 DUC David JONES GBR +1.902 19 GP2 Conor WHEELER GBR +1.941 20 DUC Chris WALKER GBR +2.017 21 JSTK Max COOK GBR +2.051 22 JSTK Owen JENNER GBR +2.231 23 JSTK Luke VERWEY GBR +2.233 24 JSTK Connor THOMSON GBR +2.398 25 JSTK Asher DURHAM GBR +2.447 26 JSTK Charlie FARRER GBR +2.467 27 JSTK Daniel BROOKS GBR +2.552 28 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE GBR +2.597 29 JSTK Franco BOURNE GBR +2.677 30 DUC Craig NEVE GBR +2.847 31 DUC John McGUINNESS GBR +2.984 32 JSTK Matt BOWER GBR +3.035 33 JSTK Seth CRUMP AUS +3.070 34 JSTK Jack BEDNAREK GBR +3.077 35 DUC Michael TUSTIN GBR +3.170 36 DUC Matthew JONES GBR +3.386 37 DUC Jacque FOLEY IRL +3.449 38 DUC Daniel BOUCHER GBR +3.849 39 DUC Ewan POTTER GBR +4.020 40 JSTK Kayla BARRINGTON GBR +4.111 41 DUC Craig CURRIE GBR +4.119 42 DUC Oliver SAVAGE GBR +4.337 43 JSTK Trystan FINOCCHIARO GBR +4.495 44 DUC Lee McLAUGHLIN GBR +4.553 45 JSTK Lynden LEATHERLAND GBR +4.561 46 DUC Matt VENN GBR +4.902 47 DUC Matt STEVENS GBR +4.905 48 JSTK Michael OWENS GBR +5.067 49 DUC Craig KENNELLY GBR +5.229 50 JSTK Harry LEIGH GBR +5.410 51 DUC Matt BAINBRIDGE GBR +6.017 52 DUC Tom STEVENS GBR +6.018 53 JSTK Kevin COYNE IRL +6.343 54 JSTK Jake CAMPBELL GBR +7.136 55 JSTK Joe HOLDSWORTH GBR +9.342

Tarran Mackenzie Taylor Mackenzie and Billy McConnell #3 Levi Day - STK1000 Damon Rees- STK1000 Brayden Elliott- STK1000 Billy McConnell - STK1000 Ben Currie - Supersport Ben Currie - Supersport BMW M 1000 RR Dash - Peter Hickman Peter Hickman Peter Hickman Michale Dunlop Josh Brookes Josh Brookes Josh Brookes Josh Brookes Seth Crump - Junior Superstock Seth Crump - Junior Superstock Jason O'Halloran Jason O'Halloran Jason O'Halloran Jason O'Halloran Glenn Irwin Dean Harrison Danny Kent

2021 British Superbike Calendar

Round Location Date Round 1 Oulton Park 25-27 June Round 2 Knockhill 9-11 July Round 3 Brands Hatch (GP) 23-25 July Round 4 Thruxton 30 July – 1 August Round 5 Donington Park 13-15 August Round 6 Cadwell Park 20-22 August Round 7 Snetterton 3-5 September Round 8 Silverstone (NAT) 10-12 September Round 9 Oulton Park 24-26 September Round 10 Donington Park (GP) 1-3 October Round 11 Brands Hatch (GP) 15-17 October

Images by Dave Yeomans